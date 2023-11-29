Employment-related claims are an inescapable hazard for any company. These are claims brought by employees, former employees or potential employees that allege discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related issues. More than one in four private companies reported experiencing an employment practices liability (EPL) loss in the last three years.1

Regardless of the validity of the claims, they are still costly. Average losses can reach over $100,000.2 Fortunately, TriNet offers a number of resources that help companies prevent and mitigate employment-related claims.