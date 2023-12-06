Employment Practices Risk Mitigation
Protect your business at every step.
Safeguard against employment claims
Employment-related claims are an inescapable hazard for any company. These are claims brought by employees, former employees or potential employees that allege discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related issues.
Regardless of the validity of the claims, they are still costly. Fortunately, TriNet offers a number of resources that help companies mitigate employment-related claims.
Discrimination charges were filed with EEOC in 20231 this is up from 73,485 in 2022 and 61,331 in 2021. This number also does not include charges filed solely with state or local agencies, attorney demand letters, or lawsuits.
Private companies reported experiencing an EPL loss in the last three years2
Claims prevention
Our HR team offers a wide range of education and access to best practices to limit your chances of a claim. This includes personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience, as well as robust self-service resources that include access to an online reference library. What this means for your company:
TriNet reference library
With easy access on the TriNet platform, you get up-to-date resources including:
- Web-based training modules
- State-specific HR forms
- Employment policies, handbooks and supplements
- Employment law resources and legal updates
Claims coverage
With tens of thousands of discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) every year,1 as well as countless attorney demand letters and lawsuits, it’s important for every business to have employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) coverage. In the event of a claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with access to EPLI coverage, but also has an internal team of claims experts to help manage the process for you. Features include:
Loss mitigation
Even if unfounded, employment-related claims take time and energy away from your company’s core functions— you have to spend time gathering documents and talking to lawyers to help defend the claim and build an effective case. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, according to one survey, the average reported EPL loss was $102,915.1 In comparison, cases managed by our legal team in conjunction with our clients and outside counsel resulted in an average loss of approximately $40,000 for our clients.2 TriNet’s legal team will:
- Coordinate insurance coverage and outside counsel appointed by TriNet’s EPLI carrier, when necessary
- Manage case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance
- Review invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee
- Be available to answer any questions you have throughout the claim process