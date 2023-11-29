Protect your business at every step.
Employment-related claims are an inescapable hazard for any company. These are claims brought by employees, former employees or potential employees that allege discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related issues. More than one in four private companies reported experiencing an employment practices liability (EPL) loss in the last three years.1
Regardless of the validity of the claims, they are still costly. Average losses can reach over $100,000.2 Fortunately, TriNet offers a number of resources that help companies prevent and mitigate employment-related claims.
Our HR team offers a wide range of education and access to best practices to limit your chances of a claim. This includes personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience, as well as robust self-service resources that include access to an online reference library. What this means for your company:
With easy access on the TriNet platform, you get up-to-date resources including:
With tens of thousands of discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) every year,1 as well as countless attorney demand letters and lawsuits, it’s important for every business to have employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) coverage. In the event of a claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with access to EPLI coverage, but also has an internal team of claims experts to help manage the process for you. Features include:
Defending a claim requires understanding the legal nuances and building an effective case. Even if unfounded, such claims take time and energy away from your company’s core functions. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, according to one survey, the average reported EPL loss was $102,915.1 In comparison, cases managed by our legal team resulted in average loss of $36,453 for our clients.2 TriNet’s legal team will: