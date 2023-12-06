HR ServicesRisk And ComplianceEmployment Practices Risk Management

Employment Practices Risk Mitigation

Protect your business at every step.

Safeguard against employment claims

Safeguard against employment claims

Employment-related claims are an inescapable hazard for any company. These are claims brought by employees, former employees or potential employees that allege discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and other employment-related issues.

Regardless of the validity of the claims, they are still costly. Fortunately, TriNet offers a number of resources that help companies mitigate employment-related claims.

~81,000

Discrimination charges were filed with EEOC in 20231 this is up from 73,485 in 2022 and 61,331 in 2021. This number also does not include charges filed solely with state or local agencies, attorney demand letters, or lawsuits.

1 U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2023

More than 1 in 4

Private companies reported experiencing an EPL loss in the last three years2

2 Top Risks for Private Companies in the U.S.,” chubb.com

Claims prevention

Our HR team offers a wide range of education and access to best practices to limit your chances of a claim. This includes personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience, as well as robust self-service resources that include access to an online reference library. What this means for your company:

Avoid claims through personalized guidance on best practices for performance, discipline and terminations
Review potential issues or concerns
Prepare summaries of HR issues and provide best practice recommendations
Trinet reference library

TriNet reference library

With easy access on the TriNet platform, you get up-to-date resources including:

  • Web-based training modules
  • State-specific HR forms
  • Employment policies, handbooks and supplements
  • Employment law resources and legal updates

Claims coverage

With tens of thousands of discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) every year,1 as well as countless attorney demand letters and lawsuits, it’s important for every business to have employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) coverage. In the event of a claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with access to EPLI coverage, but also has an internal team of claims experts to help manage the process for you. Features include:

1 EEOC website, accessed May 2022
Streamlined claims reporting
Coordination and management of any carrier coverage issues
Access a legal hotline for employment law questions
Claims mitigation

Loss mitigation

Even if unfounded, employment-related claims take time and energy away from your company’s core functions— you have to spend time gathering documents and talking to lawyers to help defend the claim and build an effective case. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, according to one survey, the average reported EPL loss was $102,915.1 In comparison, cases managed by our legal team in conjunction with our clients and outside counsel resulted in an average loss of approximately $40,000 for our clients.2 TriNet’s legal team will:

  • Coordinate insurance coverage and outside counsel appointed by TriNet’s EPLI carrier, when necessary
  • Manage case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance
  • Review invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee
  • Be available to answer any questions you have throughout the claim process
1 2018 Chubb Private Company Risk Survey
2018 Chubb Private Company Risk Survey
Abrams Media
"TriNet has given our company the peace of mind that our payroll will be taken care of properly and helps us to comply with relevant employment regulations and laws, both federally and on the state level, which allows us to focus on other parts of our company."
Andrew Eisbrouch
COO and General Counsel, Abrams Media
Abrams Media

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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