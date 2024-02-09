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HR for Manufacturing Companies

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HR solutions for Manufacturing
HR solutions made for manufacturing

HR solutions made for manufacturing

At TriNet, we understand the myriad challenges manufacturers face—such as maintaining compliance, minimizing safety risks and attracting a more tech-savvy labor force in an industry that’s known for high labor shortages. That’s why TriNet offers a holistic HR solution created specifically for manufacturing, with a technology platform that absorbs many time-consuming administrative tasks, so your managers can focus on running the business.

Keep employees and your company protected

Keep your employees and your company protected

Manufacturing employees are more likely to get hurt on the job than workers from nearly any other industry. This significantly increases your chances of facing an injury-related lawsuit. That’s why TriNet designed a solution to help position you to better protect your employees, your business and your bottom line through best practices guidance, worksite safety assessments and training, plus comprehensive workers’ comp coverage and claims management when the need arises.

$19,564

is the average amount manufacturers pay per employee to comply with federal regulations, which is nearly double the per-employee costs borne by firms throughout all industries1

1National Association of Manufacturers, Top 20 Facts About Manufacturing (2018).
2.5

is the number of times small manufacturers with less than 50 employees spend compared to large manufacturers on compliance issues1

Keep costs under control

Keep costs under control

As manufacturing increases its reliance on automation and data applications, analytics are becoming even more important for optimizing workflow and reducing costs. TriNet’s robust technology platform offers pertinent data you can use to improve your HR processes, which not only helps predict overtime and workforce expenses, but also helps lower overall costs so you can offer more competitive pricing.

Spend more time on manufacturing

Spend more time on manufacturing

When you’re operating on tight timelines, any time-consuming administrative tasks such as managing worker schedules or administering payroll can impose a costly burden. But with TriNet’s full-service HR solution, you get a robust technology platform that automates many of these tasks, so you can spend less time on HR and more time on important things like monitoring production results and training employees.

118 days

is the time it took on average in 2018 to fill an engineer, researcher or scientist position, compared to 94 days in 20151

1Deloitte Insights, 2018 Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute Skills Gap and Future of Work Study (2018).
53

or 2.4 million is the amount of open manufacturing positions in the U.S. that remain vacant due to a shortage of relevant skills in this industry1

Secure and retain talent

Secure and retain top talent

With the technological revolution taking place in manufacturing, the need for a broader range of employee skills—including those with more in-demand technical backgrounds—has never been greater. Yet a workforce shortage is making the competition for talent fiercer than ever. That’s why we offer an advanced applicant tracking system to help you find and screen qualified candidates, plus access to a wide range of premium benefits that can entice them to come on board and stay for the long haul.

Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

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