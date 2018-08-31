Key findings from Non-traditional benefits survey:

Non-traditional benefits help bring positive impact

Survey participants said that providing non-traditional benefits improves employee morale (85%), employee retention (82%) and company culture (73%)[3].

Benefits needs can vary by age

Across the board, survey respondents between the ages of 25-34 care most about non-traditional benefits. The age range least interested in non-traditional benefits is employees who are 65 and older, with 25% of respondents in that age bracket indicating that non-traditional benefits are not important.

Employees want flexibility

Flexible work hours/schedule is the most important non-traditional benefit (4.38 weighted average importance ranking) when compared to commuter benefits, unlimited paid time off, paid volunteer time, remote work options, extended paid leave options or paid company shut downs during major holidays.

Food and pets at work are popular offerings

The top non-traditional benefit for work-life balance that employers currently offer their employees is free snacks and beverages (in addition to water and coffee), with 78% of respondents saying their employer offers this perk. More than half of respondents (52%) said their company provides catered lunches. Additionally, almost one third (31%) are allowed to bring their pet to work.

Spotlight on nonprofit organizations and technology companies

Compared to respondents in other industries (life sciences, financial services, professional services, and local and owner-operated businesses), respondents at nonprofit organizations had the highest percentage (52%) that confirmed that their employer offers assistance for education. Additionally, nonprofit employees ranked extended paid leave (3.59 weighted average importance ranking) as the most important benefit in this list.

Respondents in both the nonprofit and technology industries ranked having flexible work hours/schedule (4.45 weighted average importance ranking) as the most important benefit when compared to unlimited paid time off, paid volunteer time, remote work options, extended paid leave options and/or sabbaticals, and paid company shut-downs during major holidays.

Traditional benefits still matter

The traditional benefits that matter most to respondents include healthcare benefits and vacation pay/paid time off/paid sick days (with both categories receiving a weighted average importance ranking of 4.73) when compared to retirement plans/401(K)/pension, performance bonuses, flexible spending accounts (FSA) and health savings accounts.

Contact TriNet to learn more about putting together an employee benefits package to help your business succeed.