Talent
Latest
Talent
Scaling a Hands-On Business in Manhattan: Why Predictable Income Beats Commission
41% of NY/NJ employees work 41+ hours weekly — employers estimate 23%. One Manhattan operator's playbook for retention in hands-on service businesses.
July 7, 2026 ・11 mins read
Talent
Bridging Talent and Trust: Why Your Best People Don’t Always Feel Like Their Best Selves
Leaders see progress — but employees feel pressure. Learn how SMBs can close the confidence gap with clearer growth paths, real mentorship, and feedback that matches the speed of work.
May 13, 2026 ・5 mins read
Talent
Why Leadership Alignment Is the Secret Ingredient for SMB Success
When leaders aren't aligned, even great teams lose momentum. Learn how SMBs can build leadership alignment around purpose, vision, and values to drive clarity, faster decisions, and stronger results.
May 11, 2026 ・3 mins read
Talent
From Individual Contributors to Agent Managers: The Wisdom Worker Era Has Arrived
Recent remarks from OpenAI’s head of B2B marketing align with themes identified in a Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report sponsored by TriNet.
April 30, 2026 ・5 mins read
Talent
Your Engagement Survey Is Lying to You. Here's What to Measure Instead.
June 12, 2026 ・9 mins read
Talent
Employee Engagement Isn’t a Feeling—It’s a Relationship
Learn why employee engagement goes beyond perks and surveys — and how small business leaders can build trust, equip managers, and close the engagement gap through meaningful, consistent connection.
May 5, 2026 ・5 mins read
Talent
Scaling a Hands-On Business in Manhattan: Why Predictable Income Beats Commission
41% of NY/NJ employees work 41+ hours weekly — employers estimate 23%. One Manhattan operator's playbook for retention in hands-on service businesses.
July 7, 2026 ・11 mins read
Talent
Your Engagement Survey Is Lying to You. Here's What to Measure Instead.
June 12, 2026 ・9 mins read
Talent
Bridging Talent and Trust: Why Your Best People Don’t Always Feel Like Their Best Selves
Leaders see progress — but employees feel pressure. Learn how SMBs can close the confidence gap with clearer growth paths, real mentorship, and feedback that matches the speed of work.
May 13, 2026 ・5 mins read
Talent
Why Leadership Alignment Is the Secret Ingredient for SMB Success
When leaders aren't aligned, even great teams lose momentum. Learn how SMBs can build leadership alignment around purpose, vision, and values to drive clarity, faster decisions, and stronger results.
May 11, 2026 ・3 mins read
Talent
Employee Engagement Isn’t a Feeling—It’s a Relationship
Learn why employee engagement goes beyond perks and surveys — and how small business leaders can build trust, equip managers, and close the engagement gap through meaningful, consistent connection.
May 5, 2026 ・5 mins read
Talent
From Individual Contributors to Agent Managers: The Wisdom Worker Era Has Arrived
Recent remarks from OpenAI’s head of B2B marketing align with themes identified in a Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report sponsored by TriNet.
April 30, 2026 ・5 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.