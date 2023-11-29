SolutionsIndustriesMedia & Entertainment

HR for Media & Entertainment

Drive innovation and creativity by providing a world-class employee experience.

A flexible HR solution to foster your team’s creative DNA

Few industries must continually transform and innovate more than yours. The rapid evolution in technology and content development combined with the need to retain top-notch talent means that if you are standing still, you’re falling behind.

We know the challenges that come with fostering a creative yet healthy work environment. TriNet gives you a single HR solution that combines our industry expertise with a powerful platform to help streamline administrative tasks such as payroll processing and benefits—freeing you to focus on an exceptional experience for your audience and your employees.

Mitigate risk while your relaxed company culture thrives

Shielding your business from liability and unnecessary expense is critical to your stability and reputation. TriNet can help you protect your employees, your business and your bottom line with HR best practices guidance, employment compliance counseling, worksite safety assessments, sexual harassment training and more. Whether it’s a simple question or a sensitive employee issue, a team of experts will help you tackle your HR responsibilities and stay on top of evolving employment requirements.

1,857,500

Number of people employed in the media and entertainment industry.1

1U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, March 2021
43

Percentage of media and entertainment jobs that are located in five states (CA, NY, TX, FL, IL).2

2U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2020
Spend more time where it counts

When you’re developing dynamic projects on tight deadlines, time-consuming administrative tasks get moved to the back burner. But managing your talent and running your business shouldn’t be a balancing act. TriNet is here with technology to help you manage payroll for your full-time and part-time employees in addition to benefits and administrative duties, so you’ll spend less time on HR and more time making moments of magic. Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for your team to manage TriNet-sponsored benefits, view pay and update personnel information.

Quality benefit options for every employee

We offer access to premium-level benefits to help you attract and retain great people. These comprehensive and cost-effective benefits extend beyond medical to include dental, vision, life, disability, retirement, commuter and a wide range of voluntary benefits. TriNet works with industry leaders in each benefit category so you can leverage TriNet to provide access to a compelling benefit offering that shows your people how valuable they are.

Abrams Media

Customer Success Story

Challenge
A unique media network’s HR needs became more complex as they grew, requiring significant bandwidth to keep up with changing payroll and employment requirements.

Solution
TriNet professionals and technology help with payroll compliance, access to benefits and many more employment responsibilities, alleviating distractions from managing the core business.

Read their full story
Secure and retain great people

In creative environments, company culture can be a big differentiator in attracting top talent and inspiring creative work. Once you land these talented employees, you need an environment that makes them want to stay. That’s why we provide the right employee growth and retention tools to help you find candidates, boost performance, encourage your employee development, and access compensation benchmarks—so you can build your dream team. With TriNet, you get HR expertise and technology to help develop an innovative and forward-thinking culture that fosters unbounded creativity.

Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Abrams Media
"Knowing that there's a company whose responsibility is to help make sure that we are complying with employment-related requirements gives me and our company a sense of comfort. It's very helpful to have a company like TriNet who can spearhead that aspect."
Andrew Eisbrouch
COO and General Counsel, Abrams Media
View This Story
Abrams Media
Reviews featured on
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
