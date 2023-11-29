About UsTrinet Foundation

The TriNet Foundation

The TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund of TriNet, supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program through charitable giving. We strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.

NAACP

NAACP Empowerment Programs

Their Mission


The NAACP works through their 501(c)3 arm, NAACP Empowerment Programs, to build inclusive healthcare systems, economies, criminal justice policies, and classrooms.


Learn more or support NAACP Empowerment ProgramsRead the press release

Past Donation Recipients of TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund Include:

NAWBO

The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development

Their Mission


The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation, seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for emerging and established women entrepreneurs. Through the Institute, NAWBO aims to strengthen the wealth creating capacity of women business owners and to promote economic development within the entrepreneurial community so that we can build a legacy of success for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.


Learn more or support NAWBORead the press release
afsp

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Their Mission


AFSP’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

Learn more or support AFSPRead the press release
StartOut

StartOut

Their Mission


StartOut’s mission is to accelerate the growth of the LGBTQ+ community to drive its economic empowerment, building a world where every LGBTQ+ entrepreneur has equal access to lead, succeed, and shape the workforce of the future.


Learn more or support StartOutRead the press release
Hire Heroes

Hire Heroes USA

Their Mission


Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.


Learn more or support Hire HeroesRead the press release
Black Girl Ventures

Black Girl Ventures

Their Mission


To provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.


Learn more or support Black Girl VenturesRead the press release
