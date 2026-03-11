About UsThe TriNet Foundation

The TriNet Foundation

The TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund of TriNet, supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program through charitable giving. We strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.

TriNet Foundation
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Junior Achievement of Georgia

Their mission


Junior Achievement of Georgia serves as a business-integrated education partner with expertise in experiential learning that successfully develops key mindsets and skills for students to lead meaningful and successful lives. Their mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.


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Learn more or support Junior Achievement of Georgia
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Kids In Need Foundation

Their mission


Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) works to create equitable learning spaces by distributing supplies and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). By investing in teachers and students, our programs deliver focused, practical solutions that advance educational equity.


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Learn more or support Kids In Need Foundation

Past donation recipients of TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund, include:

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Westside Food Bank

Their mission


Westside Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network.


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Learn more or support Westside Food Bank
ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross

Their mission


The ICRC helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, doing everything possible to protect their dignity and relieve their suffering, often together with its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners. The ICRC also seeks to prevent hardship by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.


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Learn more or support the ICRC
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NAACP Empowerment Programs

Their mission


The NAACP works through their 501(c)3 arm, NAACP Empowerment Programs, to build inclusive healthcare systems, economies, criminal justice policies and classrooms.


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Visit NAACP Empowerment ProgramsRead the Press Release
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The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development

Their mission


The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation, seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for emerging and established women entrepreneurs. Through the Institute, NAWBO aims to strengthen the wealth creating capacity of women business owners and to promote economic development within the entrepreneurial community so that we can build a legacy of success for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.


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Learn More or Support NAWBORead the Press Release
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American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Their mission


AFSP’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

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Learn More or Support AFSPRead the Press Release
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StartOut

Their mission


StartOut’s mission is to accelerate the growth of the LGBTQ+ community to drive its economic empowerment, building a world where every LGBTQ+ entrepreneur has equal access to lead, succeed and shape the workforce of the future.


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Learn More or Support StartOutRead the Press Release
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Hire Heroes USA

Their mission


Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.


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Learn More or Support Hire HeroesRead the Press Release
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Black Girl Ventures

Their mission


To provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.


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Learn More or Support Black Girl VenturesRead the Press Release