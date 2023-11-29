The TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund of TriNet, supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program through charitable giving. We strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.
The NAACP works through their 501(c)3 arm, NAACP Empowerment Programs, to build inclusive healthcare systems, economies, criminal justice policies, and classrooms.
The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation, seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for emerging and established women entrepreneurs. Through the Institute, NAWBO aims to strengthen the wealth creating capacity of women business owners and to promote economic development within the entrepreneurial community so that we can build a legacy of success for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.
StartOut’s mission is to accelerate the growth of the LGBTQ+ community to drive its economic empowerment, building a world where every LGBTQ+ entrepreneur has equal access to lead, succeed, and shape the workforce of the future.
Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.
To provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.