The TriNet Foundation
The TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund of TriNet, supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program through charitable giving. We strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.
Junior Achievement of Georgia
Their mission
Junior Achievement of Georgia serves as a business-integrated education partner with expertise in experiential learning that successfully develops key mindsets and skills for students to lead meaningful and successful lives. Their mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.
Kids In Need Foundation
Their mission
Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) works to create equitable learning spaces by distributing supplies and resources to teachers and students in underserved schools, where 70% or more of students qualify for free or reduced-cost meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP). By investing in teachers and students, our programs deliver focused, practical solutions that advance educational equity.
Past donation recipients of TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund, include:
Westside Food Bank
Their mission
Westside Food Bank's mission is to end hunger in our communities by providing access to free nutritious food through food acquisition and distribution, and by engaging the community and advocating for a strong food assistance network.
The International Committee of the Red Cross
Their mission
The ICRC helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence, doing everything possible to protect their dignity and relieve their suffering, often together with its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners. The ICRC also seeks to prevent hardship by promoting and strengthening humanitarian law and universal humanitarian principles.
NAACP Empowerment Programs
Their mission
The NAACP works through their 501(c)3 arm, NAACP Empowerment Programs, to build inclusive healthcare systems, economies, criminal justice policies and classrooms.
The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development
Their mission
The NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation, seeks to provide opportunities for capacity building and organizational development for emerging and established women entrepreneurs. Through the Institute, NAWBO aims to strengthen the wealth creating capacity of women business owners and to promote economic development within the entrepreneurial community so that we can build a legacy of success for the next generation of female entrepreneurs.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Their mission
AFSP’s mission is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.
StartOut
Their mission
StartOut’s mission is to accelerate the growth of the LGBTQ+ community to drive its economic empowerment, building a world where every LGBTQ+ entrepreneur has equal access to lead, succeed and shape the workforce of the future.
Hire Heroes USA
Their mission
Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.
Black Girl Ventures
Their mission
To provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.