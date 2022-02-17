TriNet Introduces Corporate Social Responsibility Program That Encourages Entrepreneurism, Benefits Nonprofits and Provides Employee Volunteer Opportunities

TriNet Foundation Launches with Donation to Black Girl Ventures

Dublin, CA — April 8, 2021—TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of the TriNet Foundation and its first donation recipient: Black Girl Ventures.

The TriNet Foundation is a donor-advised fund (DAF) and a central component of the Company’s new Corporate Social Responsibility program (CSR). The CSR program also includes TriNet Volunteers, an internal program that provides TriNet employees with the opportunity to lend their time and talents to meaningful volunteer efforts, while helping entrepreneurial nonprofit organizations achieve their missions through the spirt of volunteerism.

“The TriNet Foundation and TriNet Volunteers allow our company to further serve our employees and organizations promoting entrepreneurism. TriNet employees are passionate about helping businesses realize their ultimate potential. Likewise, we are committed to helping our team use and expand their own skills, while doing work that is important to them,” said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. “Our new CSR allows us to go beyond TriNet’s client base to support more nonprofit organizations and the vital role they play in the community, while providing a richer employee experience for the people of TriNet.”

Each quarter, the TriNet Foundation will make a donation to a nonprofit organization that fosters positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism related to veterans, historically under-represented businesses, or trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs.

The TriNet Foundation’s first donation recipient is Black Girl Ventures, a unique nonprofit that creates access to capital for Black and Brown woman-identifying entrepreneurs.

“I couldn’t be prouder to support the amazing work of Black Girl Ventures and the diverse, inspiring and incredible women they serve,” continued Goldfield. “Their mission to support small and medium-size businesses closely aligns with ours, and I am excited to see the results of their continued efforts.”

“This collaboration will provide our founders with access to funding, corporate mentorship, and access to our incubator platform, providing community, capital and capacity to grow their businesses,” said Shelly Bell, Founder and CEO of Black Girl Ventures. "We are excited to be partnered with TriNet to continue to bring access to capital, capacity, and community for Black and Brown women-identifying founders.”

For more information about TriNet’s Corporate Social Responsibility Program and the TriNet Foundation, visit the TriNet Foundation webpage.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

About Black Girl Ventures

Black Girl Ventures (BGV) identifies, disrupts, and directs financial and social capital into the hands of Black and Brown women-identifying founders by creating access to capital, community, and capacity building. This allows founders to sustain their businesses so they can create intergenerational wealth. As a result of these disruptions society then becomes more equitable; (leveraging the playing field for these founders). Since its inception, BGV has funded 130 Black and Brown women founders across twelve cities through its signature crowdfunding pitch competition. For more information, visit www.blackgirlventures.org.

