Do contractors get a W-2?

No. Contractors receive Form 1099-NEC, not a W-2. Source: Internal Revenue Service

Can former employees access W-2s online?

Often yes, if the employer’s payroll system maintains portal access. Otherwise, employers must furnish a copy upon request.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do W-2s come out each year?

By January 31 following the tax year. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. Source: Internal Revenue Service

Can employers send W-2s electronically?

Yes — with employee consent. Source: IRS W-2 Instructions

What if my W-2 is incorrect?

Contact your employer for a Form W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement).