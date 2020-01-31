When Do W-2s Come Out?

Your Form W-2 impacts your federal and state tax filings. It’s therefore imperative that you get your W-2 on time
. But what is a W-2? When should you receive it? How do you read a W-2? And what should you do if you find an error on your W-2? Read on for answers.
What is a W2?
IRS Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement
, is used by employers to report employees’ annual wages/salaries, taxes withheld, and other compensation.
Your employer must:
- Give you a W-2 if they paid you at least $600 for the year
- File Copy A with the Social Security Administration
- File Copy 1 with the state or local tax department, if you paid state or local taxes
- Give you Copy B to file with your federal income tax return
- Give you Copy 2 to file with your state or local tax return, if applicable
- Give you Copy C to retain for your records
You must be an employee
to get a W-2. If you’re an independent contractor
, you should receive a Form 1099-MISC (not a W-2) from each of your clients that paid you at least $600 for the year.
When does a W2 come out?
Your employer has until January 31 to distribute W-2s (for the prior year) to employees. If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, your employer must furnish W-2s by the next business day.
Employers that provide online access to W-2s must do so by January 31. Those that don’t supply online access must mail or hand-deliver W-2s no later than January 31.
If don’t receive your W-2 by the deadline, let your employer know so they can resolve the issue.
How to read a W-2 form?
Though your W-2 is essentially about how much money you earned and the amount of taxes you paid, it’s also a detailed document. It shows, for instance, your retirement plan contributions, the amount your employer paid for your health insurance, and nontaxable income you received from your employer.Here’s a breakdown of relevant W-2 boxes: Box 1:
Total wages — including salaries, tips, and other compensation — subject to federal income tax. Box 1 does not show pre-tax deductions or nontaxable wages.Box 2:
Federal income tax withheld from your wages.Box 3:
Wages subject to Social Security tax. This amount should not exceed the annual Social Security wage limit
.Box 4:
Social Security tax withheld from your wages.Box 5:
Wages subject to Medicare tax. No annual wage limit applies to Medicare tax.Box 6:
Medicare tax withheld from your wages. This includes regular Medicare tax, and if applicable, the additional Medicare
tax of 0.9% for high-income earners.Box 7:
Tips you reported (to your employer) that were subject to Social Security tax. This amount is also reflected in Box 1 wages.Box 8:
Tips your employer allocated
to you. This amount is not
shown in Box 1 wages.Box 10:
Dependent care benefits you received from your employer. If you contributed more than the annual pre-tax limit
, the excess amount is taxable and includable in Box 1 wages.Box 11:
Taxable amounts distributed to you from your employer’s non-qualified deferred compensation plan
.Box 12:
Used to deliver information about various types of compensation and benefits, such as taxable group-term life insurance, elective deferrals to a 401(k) plan, Roth 401(k) contributions, adoption benefits, nontaxable sick pay, and cost of employer-sponsored health coverage. The following chart explains what goes in Box 12, plus accompanying codes:Image Source: Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue SourceBox 13:
Your employer must check whichever applies:
Box 14:
- You’re a statutory employee
- You contributed to your employer’s retirement plan
- You received third-party sick pay
Other information your employer wants you to know, such as state disability insurance tax withheld, union dues, tuition assistance payments, health insurance premiums deducted, and uniform payments.Box 16:
Wages subject to state income tax.Box 17:
State income tax withheld from your wages.Box 18:
Wages subject to local taxes, such as city or county taxes.Box 19:
Local taxes withheld from your wages.
What if there’s an error on my W2 form?
If you see a mistake on your W-2 — such as incorrect name, incorrect Social Security Number, incorrect wages, or incorrect taxes withheld — let your employer know as soon as possible. Depending on the error, your employer may need to give you a corrected W-2 via Form W-2c
, which you can then use to amend your tax returns if necessary.
Having trouble getting your employer to correct your W-2? Contact the IRS
.