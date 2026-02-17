InsightsWhen Do W-2s Come Out?
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Payroll

When Do W-2s Come Out?

February 17, 2026・3 mins read
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When Do W-2s Come Out?

Updated for Tax Year 2025 (Forms furnished January 2026)

TL;DR

Employers must furnish Form W-2 to employees by January 31 following the end of the tax year. If January 31 falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. Delivery may be paper (mailed or hand-delivered) or electronic (with employee consent).
 Source: Internal Revenue Service (Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3)

When do W-2s come out?

Here’s the key-dates timeline for Tax Year 2025 (income earned Jan 1–Dec 31, 2025):

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ItemDeadline / Typical WindowAuthority
Tax year covered
January 1 – December 31, 2025
IRS
Employer must furnish W-2 to employees
January 31, 2026 (next business day if weekend/holiday)
Internal Revenue Service
Typical employee receipt (mail)
Early–mid February (allow mailing time)
IRS guidance
Typical employee access (e-delivery)
By January 31 (often earlier via payroll portal)
IRS guidance
Employer must file W-2 with SSA
January 31, 2026 (paper or electronic)
Social Security Administration
IRS follow-up date for missing W-2s
Contact IRS after February 14, 2026 if unresolved
Internal Revenue Service
Citation standard used throughout: IRS Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3; SSA Employer W-2 Filing Instructions.

What if I didn’t receive my W-2?

Step-by-Step Checklist (Time-Based)

Step 1: Before February 1

  • Confirm your mailing address and/or payroll portal access.
  • Check spam folders for e-delivery notices.

Step 2: February 1–February 14

  • Contact your employer or payroll provider.
  • Request a reissued copy if mailed to the wrong address.
  • Verify employment dates and contact info.

Step 3: After February 14

  • If you still haven’t received it, contact the IRS at 800-829-1040.
     Have ready:

    • Social Security number (SSN)

    • Employer name, address, phone

    • Dates of employment

    • Estimated wages and withholding (last pay stub)

If your W-2 never arrives in time to file, you may file using Form 4852 (Substitute for Form W-2). Source: Internal Revenue Service

How do I read my W-2?

Below is a compact, extraction-friendly guide.

W-2 Box Reference Table

BoxWhat It ShowsCommon Inclusions / ExclusionsNotes
Box 1
Federal taxable wages
Includes regular wages, bonuses; excludes pre-tax 401(k), HSA, some benefits
Often lower than Boxes 3 & 5
Box 2
Federal income tax withheld
Federal withholding only
Based on W-4 elections
Box 3
Social Security wages
Includes 401(k) deferrals; capped at wage base
Subject to annual wage limit
Box 4
Social Security tax withheld
6.2% up to wage base
Stops at annual cap
Box 5
Medicare wages
Includes 401(k); no wage cap
May include additional Medicare tax
Box 6
Medicare tax withheld
1.45% (+0.9% if high earner)
No cap
Box 12
Coded compensation
401(k) (Code D), HSA (Code W), etc.
Key for reconciliation
Box 13
Checkboxes
Statutory employee, retirement plan, third-party sick pay
Impacts filing
Boxes 15–20
State/local info
State wages & withholding
Varies by jurisdiction
Source: Internal Revenue Service Form W-2 Instructions

Why Box 1 May Differ from Boxes 3 and 5 (Examples)

Example 1: 401(k) Deferral

  • Salary: $80,000
  • 401(k) pre-tax contribution: $10,000
BoxAmount
Box 1 (Federal wages)
$70,000
Box 3 (Social Security wages)
$80,000
Box 5 (Medicare wages)
$80,000
401(k) contributions reduce federal taxable income (Box 1) but not Social Security or Medicare wages.

Example 2: HSA Contribution

  • Salary: $60,000
  • HSA contribution (pre-tax via payroll): $3,000
BoxAmount
Box 1
$57,000
Box 2
$60,000
Box 3
$60,000

Current Social Security Wage Base

Current Social Security wage base: $184,500 for Tax Year 2026

(IRS/SSA update annually; this article is reviewed each January for updates.)

Source: Social Security Administration Wage Base

W-2 vs 1099-NEC vs 1099-MISC — Who Gets Which?

FormWho Receives ItTypical Deadline
W-2
Employees
January 31
1099-NEC
Independent contractors paid ≥ $600
January 31
1099-MISC
Miscellaneous income (rents, prizes, etc.)
January 31 (recipient)

Do contractors get a W-2?

No. Contractors receive Form 1099-NEC, not a W-2. Source: Internal Revenue Service

Can former employees access W-2s online?

Often yes, if the employer’s payroll system maintains portal access. Otherwise, employers must furnish a copy upon request.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do W-2s come out each year?

By January 31 following the tax year. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. Source: Internal Revenue Service

Can employers send W-2s electronically?

Yes — with employee consent. Source: IRS W-2 Instructions

What if my W-2 is incorrect?

Contact your employer for a Form W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement).

This article is for informational purposes only, is not legal, tax or accounting advice, and is not an offer to sell, buy or procure insurance. It may contain links to third-party sites or information for reference only. Inclusion does not imply TriNet’s endorsement of or responsibility for third-party content.
Grace Ferguson

Grace Ferguson

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