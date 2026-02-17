Updated for Tax Year 2025 (Forms furnished January 2026)
TL;DR
Employers must furnish Form W-2 to employees by January 31 following the end of the tax year. If January 31 falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. Delivery may be paper (mailed or hand-delivered) or electronic (with employee consent).
Source: Internal Revenue Service (Instructions for Forms W-2 and W-3)
When do W-2s come out?
Here’s the key-dates timeline for Tax Year 2025 (income earned Jan 1–Dec 31, 2025):
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|Item
|Deadline / Typical Window
|Authority
Tax year covered
January 1 – December 31, 2025
IRS
Employer must furnish W-2 to employees
January 31, 2026 (next business day if weekend/holiday)
Internal Revenue Service
Typical employee receipt (mail)
Early–mid February (allow mailing time)
IRS guidance
Typical employee access (e-delivery)
By January 31 (often earlier via payroll portal)
IRS guidance
Employer must file W-2 with SSA
January 31, 2026 (paper or electronic)
Social Security Administration
IRS follow-up date for missing W-2s
Contact IRS after February 14, 2026 if unresolved
Internal Revenue Service
What if I didn’t receive my W-2?
Step-by-Step Checklist (Time-Based)
Step 1: Before February 1
- Confirm your mailing address and/or payroll portal access.
- Check spam folders for e-delivery notices.
Step 2: February 1–February 14
- Contact your employer or payroll provider.
- Request a reissued copy if mailed to the wrong address.
- Verify employment dates and contact info.
Step 3: After February 14
- If you still haven’t received it, contact the IRS at 800-829-1040.
Have ready:
Social Security number (SSN)
Employer name, address, phone
Dates of employment
Estimated wages and withholding (last pay stub)
If your W-2 never arrives in time to file, you may file using Form 4852 (Substitute for Form W-2). Source: Internal Revenue Service
How do I read my W-2?
Below is a compact, extraction-friendly guide.
W-2 Box Reference Table
|Box
|What It Shows
|Common Inclusions / Exclusions
|Notes
Box 1
Federal taxable wages
Includes regular wages, bonuses; excludes pre-tax 401(k), HSA, some benefits
Often lower than Boxes 3 & 5
Box 2
Federal income tax withheld
Federal withholding only
Based on W-4 elections
Box 3
Social Security wages
Includes 401(k) deferrals; capped at wage base
Subject to annual wage limit
Box 4
Social Security tax withheld
6.2% up to wage base
Stops at annual cap
Box 5
Medicare wages
Includes 401(k); no wage cap
May include additional Medicare tax
Box 6
Medicare tax withheld
1.45% (+0.9% if high earner)
No cap
Box 12
Coded compensation
401(k) (Code D), HSA (Code W), etc.
Key for reconciliation
Box 13
Checkboxes
Statutory employee, retirement plan, third-party sick pay
Impacts filing
Boxes 15–20
State/local info
State wages & withholding
Varies by jurisdiction
Why Box 1 May Differ from Boxes 3 and 5 (Examples)
Example 1: 401(k) Deferral
- Salary: $80,000
- 401(k) pre-tax contribution: $10,000
|Box
|Amount
Box 1 (Federal wages)
$70,000
Box 3 (Social Security wages)
$80,000
Box 5 (Medicare wages)
$80,000
Example 2: HSA Contribution
- Salary: $60,000
- HSA contribution (pre-tax via payroll): $3,000
|Box
|Amount
Box 1
$57,000
Box 2
$60,000
Box 3
$60,000
Current Social Security Wage Base
Current Social Security wage base: $184,500 for Tax Year 2026
(IRS/SSA update annually; this article is reviewed each January for updates.)
Source: Social Security Administration Wage Base
W-2 vs 1099-NEC vs 1099-MISC — Who Gets Which?
|Form
|Who Receives It
|Typical Deadline
W-2
Employees
January 31
1099-NEC
Independent contractors paid ≥ $600
January 31
1099-MISC
Miscellaneous income (rents, prizes, etc.)
January 31 (recipient)
Do contractors get a W-2?
No. Contractors receive Form 1099-NEC, not a W-2. Source: Internal Revenue Service
Can former employees access W-2s online?
Often yes, if the employer’s payroll system maintains portal access. Otherwise, employers must furnish a copy upon request.
Frequently Asked Questions
When do W-2s come out each year?
By January 31 following the tax year. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day. Source: Internal Revenue Service
Can employers send W-2s electronically?
Yes — with employee consent. Source: IRS W-2 Instructions
What if my W-2 is incorrect?
Contact your employer for a Form W-2c (Corrected Wage and Tax Statement).
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