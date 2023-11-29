Year End Guide for HR Managers

If you work in an HR department— and the end-of-year seems like a hectic time — this guide is here to help you. Learn about 7 tricky year-end scenarios and insight on how to address them and help keep the details organized this year. 

The checklist is fully editable. This means you can change tasks to match your unique onboarding processes and branding. 

Don’t miss a beat — download your checklist today! 



Year End Checklist Thumbnail

Get eGuide

I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
Year End Checklist

Keep the details organized and do it all in style.

The end of the year is a overwhelming time for HR leaders. Between open enrollment, end-of-year reports, challenging holiday scheduling, and trying to keep employee morale high…it can feel like…a lot. 

We asked our in-house HR experts what are some of the challenging scenarios they may encounter at year-end, and insights on how to address them. 

Gain access to their insights in this free year-end guide on these seven scenarios: 

  • Administering bonus checks to remote workers 
  • Engaging remote employees in company holiday functions 
  • Communicating to employees using encrypted emails 
  • Questions to consider asking to employees in year-end engagement survey 
  • Recruiting during year-end   
  • New benefit offerings to consider for the new plan year 
  • Goal setting with employees for the new year 
Download now
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification