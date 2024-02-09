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HR for Life Sciences

Attract the talent you need to deliver lifesaving therapies.

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HR solutions for Life Sciences
Focus more on patient outcomes and less on HR

Focus more on patient outcomes and less on HR

From digital therapeutics to gene therapy, life sciences companies are working to bridge research with new scientific breakthroughs. Attracting strong talent requires a solid benefits offering. And keeping that talent requires a strong corporate culture and leadership development. Depend on TriNet for an HR solution that addresses your day-to-day and complex HR needs, so you can focus on maintaining product development cycles and building the best company you can.

Maximize your productivity

Maximize your productivity

Understanding the ins and outs of HR is not a science you’re accustomed to. Even if it is, your time is better spent focusing on things like R&D, clinical testing and fundraising. By outsourcing your HR, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should, so your executive team can lead your company to reach its full potential.

$20 billion

Two life sciences companies were acquired for roughly this amount between January 2018 and January 2019. Both were with TriNet for more than five years and grew from small companies to multi-billion-dollar organizations. TriNet provided the HR support they needed to get back time in their day, so they could focus on advancing cancer immunotherapy products and treatment for patients with genomically defined cancers, accelerating levels of progress and growth.

Shield your company risk

Shield your company from risk

Protecting your business from employment-related liabilities is critical, but you’re not an expert on payroll taxes, benefits compliance and workers’ comp. An extensive HR risk mitigation program and compliance guidance can help prevent issues that might otherwise jeopardize your stability and your valuation.

86,000

approximate discrimination charges are filed with the EEOC every year1

1U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2017.
$160,000

is the average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year2

2 Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
Attract the talent you need for innovation

Attract the talent you need for innovation

It’s not easy to attract talent from Fortune 500 companies if you don’t offer the basics like benefit plan options and retirement planning. You also need to build a great place to work and a solid talent management strategy. With TriNet, you have an expert to depend on for best practices guidance and support, so you can focus on your mission.

Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

Aaron Ali, M.D. CEO & Co-founder - MedtoMarket
"The access to benefits that TriNet provides our employees and our organization itself, I think is directly related to our retention and the happiness of our employees."
Aaron Ali, M.D.
CEO & Co-founder, MedtoMarket
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Aaron Ali, M.D. CEO & Co-founder - MedtoMarket
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* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

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