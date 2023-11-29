SolutionsIndustriesLife Sciences

Focus More on Patient Outcomes and Less on HR

From digital therapeutics to gene therapy, life sciences companies are working to bridge research with new scientific breakthroughs. Attracting strong talent requires a solid benefits offering. And keeping that talent requires a strong corporate culture and leadership development. Depend on TriNet for an HR solution that addresses your day-to-day and complex HR needs, so you can focus on maintaining product development cycles and building the best company you can.

Maximize Your Productivity

Understanding the ins and outs of HR is not a science you’re accustomed to. Even if it is, your time is better spent focusing on things like R&D, clinical testing and fundraising. By outsourcing your HR, you can ensure critical business functions are taking place as they should, so your executive team can lead your company to reach its full potential.

$20 billion

Two life sciences companies were acquired for roughly this amount between January 2018 and January 2019. Both were with TriNet for more than five years and grew from small companies to multi-billion-dollar organizations. TriNet provided the HR support they needed to get back time in their day, so they could focus on advancing cancer immunotherapy products and treatment for patients with genomically defined cancers, accelerating levels of progress and growth.

Shield Your Company from Risk

Protecting your business from employment-related liabilities is critical, but you’re not an expert on payroll taxes, benefits compliance and workers’ comp. An extensive HR risk mitigation program and compliance guidance can help prevent issues that might otherwise jeopardize your stability and your valuation.

86,000

Approximate number of discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year1

1U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Charge Statistics Through 2017.
$160,000

Average settlement amount for discrimination charges filed with the EEOC every year2

2 Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).
Attract the Talent You Need for Innovation

It’s not easy to attract talent from Fortune 500 companies if you don’t offer the basics like benefit plan options and retirement planning. You also need to build a great place to work and a solid talent management strategy. With TriNet, you have an expert to depend on for best practices guidance and support, so you can focus on your mission.

Gemelli Biotech

Customer Success Story

Challenge
To keep this biotech start-up's lean yet mighty team focused on their mission, their CEO sought to outsource HR functions from their inception.

Solution
Working with TriNet significantly decreases the time they dedicate to HR tasks and employment compliance, in addition to providing a professional first impression on new hires.

Read their full story
Working together for you
A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Aaron Ali, M.D. CEO & Co-founder - MedtoMarket
"The access to benefits that TriNet provides our employees and our organization itself, I think is directly related to our retention and the happiness of our employees."
Aaron Ali, M.D.
CEO & Co-founder, MedtoMarket
View This Story
Reviews featured on
We are positively overwhelmed with TriNet's ability to identify and over exceed our business needs!
Barbara St Clair
July 4, 2023
Incentivized Review
“As a small business, TriNet helps us to focus on our clients and employees by ensuring we are operating within current employee and tax regulations.”
Read full review
TriNet Helps you Grow
Charlie Hewitt
January 31, 2023
Incentivized Review
“Compared to other PEOs we have used, the TriNet platform is both powerful and user friendly.”
Read full review
Like cruise control for your businesses HR needs.
Armand Ferranti
October 20, 2022
Incentivized Review
“TriNet allows us to run our business without the distractions of HR management.”
Read full review
TriNet Makes our Small Company Feel Just as Important as a Large Company
Steve Humphries
June 5, 2021
Incentivized Review
“After being with TriNet for a year, I can see how they have helped us as a small business. Even though I know that we are not a large revenue producin...”
Read full review
Got HR headaches? No aspirin necessary...take one TriNet instead.
LeAnn Stewart
May 29, 2021
Incentivized Review
“We use TriNet across our whole organization to manage our benefits, payroll, paid time off, leave, HR paperwork, and execute our retirement deferrals.”
Read full review
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

