TriNet makes it easy for you to sync data between the TriNet platform and the business applications you use day to day. Our Integration Center includes pre-built integrations with popular applications so you can make intelligent and informed decisions using data that connects with one another. For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build upon integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.
Our tools are designed to help ensure your connections are secure and accurate. Rely on direct data syncing so you can reduce vulnerabilities and errors associated with manual data entries and help ensure your data is secure. Plus, payroll data reports will generate in Workforce Analytics and sync with certain accounting programs, giving a holistic view into your data.
Get started on your own time with our integrations. When you do, you’ll have full control over when you connect and disconnect with your applications. You’ll have the flexibility to manage your preferences and edit permissions in the Integration Center, so you have visibility.