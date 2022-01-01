01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Connect easily to the applications you need every day

Unify your data

TriNet makes it easy for you to sync data between the TriNet platform and the business applications you use day to day. Our Integration Center includes pre-built integrations with popular applications so you can make intelligent and informed decisions using data that connects with one another. For more complex needs, TriNet APIs give developers the freedom to build upon integration from the TriNet platform and other applications for easy data flow.

TriNet's Intergration Center dasboard

Our integration collaborators

Make the most out of your data and existing applications so you can keep up with your evolving needs. We integrate with a suite of solutions, including popular accounting and hiring applications, designed to help you work more productively.
QuickBooks Online integration with TriNet applications
Oracle Netsuite integration with TriNet applications
Xero integration with TriNet applications
Sage Intacct integration with TriNet applications
Greenhouse integration with TriNet applications
Bamboohr integration with TriNet applications
Okta integration with TriNet applications
Microsoft integration with TriNet applications
Google Cloud integration with TriNet application
OneLogin Intergration with TriNet applications

Secure and accurate

Our tools are designed to help ensure your connections are secure and accurate. Rely on direct data syncing so you can reduce vulnerabilities and errors associated with manual data entries and help ensure your data is secure. Plus, payroll data reports will generate in Workforce Analytics and sync with certain accounting programs, giving a holistic view into your data.

Payroll data reports integrate securely

Manage your integrations

Get started on your own time with our integrations. When you do, you’ll have full control over when you connect and disconnect with your applications. You’ll have the flexibility to manage your preferences and edit permissions in the Integration Center, so you have visibility.

Manage user preferences, connect and disconnect applications within TriNet Integration Center

Customer Stories

TriNet has built a set of technology applications where it makes it really easy for small companies like us to get HR-related benefits.
Mihir Shaw
CEO, Drobo
Mihir Shaw, CEO, Drobo
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

