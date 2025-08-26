East Coast Capital
Company size
100+ Employees
Industry
Financial Services
Location
Melville, NY
Challenge
An established mortgage banker needed an all-in-one solution that could help them better manage their HR needs, address the compliance requirements for employees in multiple states, as well as provide access to benefits for their dedicated employees.
Solution
TriNet provides the quality of service, technology, and access to benefits that East Coast Capital needs to support their team across the nation as they scale, without the need for additional internal resources.
The TriNet platform is one of the main reasons why we actually moved to and chose TriNet over other options. We believe that their technology was superior to everyone, that they were actively investing in it, and actively improving it.”
Financing for people’s futures
Founded in 1999, East Coast Capital is a nationwide mortgage banker committed to helping people every day, with licensing in over 40 states.
As their team grew, bringing on remote team members to better serve customers across the U.S., East Coast Capital needed HR and compliance support for a multi-state team, without adding to internal HR staff. With TriNet, East Coast Capital has the level of support, technology, and access to benefits they need to manage their workforce and continue to scale in a competitive market.