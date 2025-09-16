Offer the Best Benefits You Can
Attract and retain great talent with benefit packages that rival big companies—without managing it all on your own.
With TriNet, you get the flexibility to access PEO-sponsored benefits or sponsor your own benefits program. Either way, our expert support and intuitive technology makes it easy to offer competitive benefits. Let’s talk and get it right.
How TriNet Helps
We help you offer premium, compliant benefits with fewer administrative headaches. With multiple options, our goal is to help you be as competitive as possible.
Onboarding workflows and document management
Benefits administration and enrollment support
Employee education and self-service tools
Access to competitive benefit options
ACA and COBRA compliance best practices
Access to TriNet preferred broker partners, or work with one you already know
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Access to large-group health plans
—
Flex Benefits (HSA, FSA and Commuter Benefits)
Benefits enrollment & admin support
ACA and COBRA administration and compliance support
Employee benefits education tools
Broker flexibility (yours or TriNet's)
Employee mobile app
Automated payroll deductions
Let’s Talk Employee Benefits on a Small-Business Budget
of employees would stay with an employer with benefits that meet their needs1
of employees say that employers can improve their engagement at work by providing easy-to-use benefits tools2
Attract & Retain Talent
Offer a benefits package that helps you compete for top candidates. In today’s competitive labor market, benefits matter more than ever. TriNet helps you adapt your benefits strategy to stand out and retain top talent—whether you're recruiting locally or across the country. A strong benefits offering shows candidates you’re serious about supporting their well-being and growth.
Simplify Enrollment
Digital tools make it easy for employees to understand and enroll in their benefits. Forget confusing paperwork and scattered communication. TriNet provides an intuitive, self-service platform and mobile access to simplify enrollment. Step-by-step workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons help them make confident decisions. It’s a better experience for them—and less admin stress for you.
Navigate Benefits Compliance
TriNet helps you with ACA and COBRA administration requirements. Benefits compliance can be a minefield for small businesses—but you don’t have to navigate it alone. TriNet stays on top of changing regulations and for PEO-sponsored plans can meet the compliance and reporting standards. That means fewer worries—and fewer surprises.
Reduce Admin Burden
