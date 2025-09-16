Offer the Best Benefits You Can

Attract and retain great talent with benefit packages that rival big companies—without managing it all on your own. 

Benefits are critical to your employee experience—but they’re time-consuming to manage and tough to get right. 

With TriNet, you get the flexibility to access PEO-sponsored benefits or sponsor your own benefits program. Either way, our expert support and intuitive technology makes it easy to offer competitive benefits. Let’s talk and get it right. 

We help you offer premium, compliant benefits with fewer administrative headaches. With multiple options, our goal is to help you be as competitive as possible.

Onboarding workflows and document management 

Benefits administration and enrollment support 

Employee education and self-service tools 

Access to competitive benefit options 

ACA and COBRA compliance best practices 

Access to TriNet preferred broker partners, or work with one you already know 

Your HR Options
Services
PEO
HR Plus
Access to large-group health plans
Flex Benefits (HSA, FSA and Commuter Benefits)
Benefits enrollment & admin support
ACA and COBRA administration and compliance support
Employee benefits education tools
Broker flexibility (yours or TriNet's)
Employee mobile app
Automated payroll deductions
Let’s Talk Employee Benefits on a Small-Business Budget

81

of employees would stay with an employer with benefits that meet their needs1

1 WTW, Infographic: More than half of employees open to leaving employer (Apr. 2022)
47

of employees say that employers can improve their engagement at work by providing easy-to-use benefits tools2

2 ASPPA, Why It’s Critical for Employees to Understand Their Benefits Packages (Sep. 2023)
Offer a benefits package that helps you compete for top candidates. In today’s competitive labor market, benefits matter more than ever. TriNet helps you adapt your benefits strategy to stand out and retain top talent—whether you're recruiting locally or across the country. A strong benefits offering shows candidates you’re serious about supporting their well-being and growth.  

Digital tools make it easy for employees to understand and enroll in their benefits. Forget confusing paperwork and scattered communication. TriNet provides an intuitive, self-service platform and mobile access to simplify enrollment. Step-by-step workflows and side-by-side plan comparisons help them make confident decisions. It’s a better experience for them—and less admin stress for you. 

TriNet helps you with ACA and COBRA administration requirements. Benefits compliance can be a minefield for small businesses—but you don’t have to navigate it alone. TriNet stays on top of changing regulations and for PEO-sponsored plans can meet the compliance and reporting standards. That means fewer worries—and fewer surprises. 

TriNet helps you with ACA and COBRA administration requirements. Benefits compliance can be a minefield for small businesses—but you don’t have to navigate it alone. TriNet stays on top of changing regulations and for PEO-sponsored plans can meet the compliance and reporting standards. That means fewer worries—and fewer surprises. 

Dagne Dover
Ensuring that our team doesn't just have benefits, but good benefits is important. That was another differentiating factor and the reason we work with TriNet—I'm able to provide access to cost-effective, high-quality health, dental and vision benefits to our employees. "
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO, Dagne Dover
People Also Ask

No. You can sponsor your own benefits either with or without broker support—or take advantage of TriNet-sponsored large-group plans through the PEO model. 
TriNet PEO offers access to premium health, dental, vision, life, disability, and other voluntary benefits. With HR Plus, you build your own company-sponsored offering and can administer on our platform. Both solutions offer access to TriNet Perks and TriNet Enrich®.  
TriNet provides a digital self-service platform that guides employees through enrollment and education.
Yes. We can administer reporting, documentation, and compliance tasks to help you avoid penalties.
The level of benefits support varies between HR Plus and PEO. PEO clients get access to TriNet-sponsored benefits with comprehensive administration and expert best practice guidance. HR Plus provides access to expert best practice guidance on our technology as well as benefits compliance support. 
Absolutely. We offer access to nationwide benefits coverage and compliance support.
Yes. With TriNet’s comprehensive technology and established business processes, companies can transition much faster between PEO-sponsored benefits and their own company-sponsored benefits, making it easier to adapt your strategy as your business evolves.

