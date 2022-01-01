Our payroll administration services and self-service tools allow you to spend less time on payroll and more time on your people.
Our payroll services experts give you support to help ensure compliance with regulations and requirements governing pay and payroll taxes in any state.
Get the resources and systems you need to hire and pay employees as you grow. We’ll make sure they get paid correctly, efficiently and on time.
Our online payroll services include payroll processing with direct deposit and debiting, plus we make it easy to go paperless with e-pay stubs and electronic W-2 preparation and delivery. You can also view estimated invoices, which are automatically updated as you add employees and make other changes. Our self-service platform also lets your employees enroll in direct deposit, view pay stubs, change their status, view and print W-2s and track paid time off.
Additionally, you can integrate with your favorite accounting systems, like Quickbooks® Online, Netsuite®, Intacct®, Xero™, so you can review your payroll in one place. Whether you’re a medium or small business looking for payroll, you have the support of HR professionals who cater to your needs.
A former employee of a TriNet client company moved out of state and needed his W-2. Although the company didn’t have his new address, the employee was able to access the TriNet platform and download his W-2 without needing to spend extra time on the phone with his previous employer.
Our single, online payroll processing platform lets you manage payroll throughout the employee lifecycle―from hiring and onboarding through promotion and ultimately, off-boarding. Research shows that 70% of employers expect usage of online collaboration platforms to surge in the next three to five years.* To help your business adapt quickly, our HR management and payroll software lets you manage payroll, benefits and other HR functions under a single online HR platform.
With TriNet on your side, we’ll calculate and withhold federal, state and local payroll taxes paid through our platform—and we’ll electronically submit withholdings. We can also handle your payroll administration tax documents, including electronic W-2 preparation and delivery, and employees can choose to import their W-2s directly into TurboTax®. We’ll even manage unemployment taxes and claims for you.
Simplify the timecard process by putting your time tracking and scheduling on automatic. Regain hours lost on tracking minutes with our time and attendance tools. Track total hours, overtime accruals and project expenses, while employees can view their schedules, clock in and out, and request/manage time off. With real-time data, you can make informed workforce decisions on the spot.
When it comes to making strategic decisions, you want to rely on more than a gut feeling. With access to a variety of standard and customizable reports and dashboards, you’ll gain insights into your workforce analytics, including HR, payroll and TriNet-sponsored benefits. Take advantage of various payroll, billing and HR reports, which are easily exported to PDF, Excel and CSV formats and can also be translated into charts, scorecards and graphs that make it easy to spot trends at-a-glance.
With TriNet, expenses are so easy, your people will almost enjoy submitting expense reports—while you keep an eye on your cash. Whether it’s one or multiple approval steps, our expense management system is streamlined, so you can quickly reimburse employees. Create, submit and approve paperless expense reports online or through our mobile app, with a seamless transfer to payroll for reimbursement. Plus, expense data can be integrated with NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooks™.
Reinforce your company’s investment in your employees through a total compensation statement. Each report is a personalized statement that shows the total value of an employee’s pay package. This provides employees a full understanding of their total compensation as it relates to salary.
