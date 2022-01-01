01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Payroll Services

Access a simple payroll services solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes.

Payroll Services from TriNet

Payroll Solutions to Support Your Medium or Small Business

Waste no time on administration

Our payroll administration services and self-service tools allow you to spend less time on payroll and more time on your people.

Worry less about compliance

Our payroll services experts give you support to help ensure compliance with regulations and requirements governing pay and payroll taxes in any state.

Flex to your changing needs

Get the resources and systems you need to hire and pay employees as you grow. We’ll make sure they get paid correctly, efficiently and on time.

Streamline payroll administration

Our online payroll services include payroll processing with direct deposit and debiting, plus we make it easy to go paperless with e-pay stubs and electronic W-2 preparation and delivery. You can also view estimated invoices, which are automatically updated as you add employees and make other changes. Our self-service platform also lets your employees enroll in direct deposit, view pay stubs, change their status, view and print W-2s and track paid time off.

Additionally, you can integrate with your favorite accounting systems, like Quickbooks® Online, Netsuite®, Intacct®, Xero™, so you can review your payroll in one place. Whether you’re a medium or small business looking for payroll, you have the support of HR professionals who cater to your needs.

Streamline company payroll

Handling payroll online

A former employee of a TriNet client company moved out of state and needed his W-2. Although the company didn’t have his new address, the employee was able to access the TriNet platform and download his W-2 without needing to spend extra time on the phone with his previous employer.

Handle your payroll online

Payroll software for the employee lifecycle

Our single, online payroll processing platform lets you manage payroll throughout the employee lifecycle―from hiring and onboarding through promotion and ultimately, off-boarding. Research shows that 70% of employers expect usage of online collaboration platforms to surge in the next three to five years.* To help your business adapt quickly, our HR management and payroll software lets you manage payroll, benefits and other HR functions under a single online HR platform.

*2018 Deloitte, Human Capital Trends (March 2018).
Payroll software for employee lifecycle

Simplify taxes while mitigating risk

With TriNet on your side, we’ll calculate and withhold federal, state and local payroll taxes paid through our platform—and we’ll electronically submit withholdings. We can also handle your payroll administration tax documents, including electronic W-2 preparation and delivery, and employees can choose to import their W-2s directly into TurboTax®. We’ll even manage unemployment taxes and claims for you.

Simplify taxes while mitigating risks

Make timecards less time-consuming

Simplify the timecard process by putting your time tracking and scheduling on automatic. Regain hours lost on tracking minutes with our time and attendance tools. Track total hours, overtime accruals and project expenses, while employees can view their schedules, clock in and out, and request/manage time off. With real-time data, you can make informed workforce decisions on the spot.

Learn more about Time and Attendance
Make timecards less time consuming

We’re the payroll experts

$37 billion
TriNet processed $37 billion in payroll in 2017.

Expansive reporting capabilities

When it comes to making strategic decisions, you want to rely on more than a gut feeling. With access to a variety of standard and customizable reports and dashboards, you’ll gain insights into your workforce analytics, including HR, payroll and TriNet-sponsored benefits. Take advantage of various payroll, billing and HR reports, which are easily exported to PDF, Excel and CSV formats and can also be translated into charts, scorecards and graphs that make it easy to spot trends at-a-glance.

Expansive human resource capabilities

A better way to manage expenses

With TriNet, expenses are so easy, your people will almost enjoy submitting expense reports—while you keep an eye on your cash. Whether it’s one or multiple approval steps, our expense management system is streamlined, so you can quickly reimburse employees. Create, submit and approve paperless expense reports online or through our mobile app, with a seamless transfer to payroll for reimbursement. Plus, expense data can be integrated with NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooks™.

What this means for you and your employees:

  • Upload scanned receipts or attach a digital receipt through the mobile app
  • Record and track mileage, either using a map for accurate routing or by entering the number of miles driven
  • Choose from standard expense categories or customize to match your needs
Learn more about Expense Management
TriNet provides a better way to manage expenses

Total Compensation Statement

Reinforce your company’s investment in your employees through a total compensation statement. Each report is a personalized statement that shows the total value of an employee’s pay package. This provides employees a full understanding of their total compensation as it relates to salary.

What this means to you:

  • Provide employees greater insights into their total compensation package, categorized by salary, health benefits, income protection, and retirement benefits
  • Gain visibility into an individual’s contribution as well as your company’s contribution to each of these categories
  • View salary and benefits as a percentage of an employee’s total compensation
Learn more about Compensation Benchmarking
Workforce total compensation

Customer Stories

All of the fundamentals that are crucial to a team running smoothly, like people getting paid and keeping track of vacation, TriNet just handles.
Peter Hames
Co-Founder and CEO, Big Health
View All Stories
Peter Hames - Co-Founder and CEO, Big Health

Explore Our Other Services

