Make benefits easy for everyone.

Stress-Free Benefits Management
Leverage benefits expertise
TriNet’s benefits consultants focus exclusively on helping you build a benefits strategy that meets the needs of your employees – and your budget.
Reduce risk and your workload
Let TriNet’s benefits experts steer the complexity of benefits administration and help you navigate benefits compliance.
Create an effortless benefits experience
Our data-driven decision support tools and carefully crafted communications empower employees to navigate enrollment with ease and confidence.
Benefits administration software 

End-to-End Digital Benefits Management

Getting employee benefits right involves a lot of moving parts. From plan selection and payroll deductions to open enrollment and compliance, TriNet aligns benefit offerings with employees’ needs while relieving your team of tedious administrative tasks and data errors.

TriNet PEO includes a fully integrated benefits solution that offers:

  • Expert-led new hire orientation with benefits enrollment walk-through
  • On-the-go benefits management for employees through the TriNet PEO Mobile app
  • Timely and sensitive benefits communications developed by our team
  • Automated payroll deductions for greater data accuracy
  • Integrated ACA compliance and reporting
  • COBRA Administration

A Better Benefits Experience Makes a Difference

37

37% average annual cost savings reported by TriNet customers per employee on health benefits costs.

napeo.org

82

82% of employees stress the importance of being able to manage benefits online

Aflac 2023-2024 WorkForces Report
"We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers."
The latest benefit trends and insights

How Big-Company Benefits Help SMBs

Learn how a PEO enables SMBs to choose the right mix of benefits for their workforce.

Download the eGuide
Is a PEO Right for Your Business?

Find out if access to big-company benefits can help you compete for top talent.

Take the Quiz
Must-Ask Benefits Questions

Be sure to ask these seven questions when choosing a health insurance plan for employees.

Learn More
Discover a better benefits experience with TriNet
Decision Support

Enrich

Healthcare

Voluntary Benefits

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
