Benefit Administration
Make benefits easy for everyone.
Stress-free Benefits Management
Leverage benefits expertise
TriNet’s benefits consultants focus exclusively on helping you build a benefits strategy that meets the needs of your employees—and your budget.
Reduce risk and your workload
Let TriNet’s benefits experts steer the complexity of benefits administration and help you navigate benefits compliance.
Create an effortless benefits experience
Our data-driven decision support tools and carefully crafted communications empower employees to navigate enrollment with ease and confidence.
End-to-end digital benefits management
Getting employee benefits right involves a lot of moving parts. From plan selection and payroll deductions to open enrollment and compliance, TriNet aligns benefit offerings with employees’ needs while relieving your team of tedious administrative tasks and data errors.TriNet PEO includes a fully integrated benefits solution that offers:
- Expert-led new hire orientation with benefits enrollment walk-through
- On-the-go benefits management for employees through the TriNet PEO Mobile app
- Timely and sensitive benefits communications developed by our team
- Automated payroll deductions for greater data accuracy
- Integrated ACA compliance and reporting
- COBRA Administration
A better benefits experience makes a difference
37
average annual cost savings reported by surveyed PEOs on health benefits costs.
82
of employees stress the importance of being able to manage benefits online.Aflac 2023-2024 WorkForces Report
"We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers."
Ben Weintraub
Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
The Latest Benefit Trends and Insights
Discover a better benefits experience with TriNet
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
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