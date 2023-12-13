HR ServicesBenefit OptionsBenefit Administration

Benefit Administration

Make benefits easy for everyone.

Stress-free Benefits Management
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Leverage benefits expertise
TriNet’s benefits consultants focus exclusively on helping you build a benefits strategy that meets the needs of your employees—and your budget.
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Reduce risk and your workload
Let TriNet’s benefits experts steer the complexity of benefits administration and help you navigate benefits compliance.
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Create an effortless benefits experience
Our data-driven decision support tools and carefully crafted communications empower employees to navigate enrollment with ease and confidence.
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End-to-end digital benefits management

Getting employee benefits right involves a lot of moving parts. From plan selection and payroll deductions to open enrollment and compliance, TriNet aligns benefit offerings with employees’ needs while relieving your team of tedious administrative tasks and data errors.

TriNet PEO includes a fully integrated benefits solution that offers:

  • Expert-led new hire orientation with benefits enrollment walk-through
  • On-the-go benefits management for employees through the TriNet PEO Mobile app
  • Timely and sensitive benefits communications developed by our team
  • Automated payroll deductions for greater data accuracy
  • Integrated ACA compliance and reporting
  • COBRA Administration

A better benefits experience makes a difference

37

average annual cost savings reported by surveyed PEOs on health benefits costs.

napeo.org (2019)

82

of employees stress the importance of being able to manage benefits online.

Aflac 2023-2024 WorkForces Report
Ben Weintraub, Founder & CEO - Kajeet, Inc.
"We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers."
Ben Weintraub
Founder & CEO, Kajeet, Inc.
View this story >
Ben Weintraub, Founder & CEO - Kajeet, Inc.

The Latest Benefit Trends and Insights

Is a PEO Right for Your Business?
Is a PEO Right for Your Business?

Find out if access to big-company benefits can help you compete for top talent.

Take the quiz
Must-Ask Benefits Questions
Must-Ask Benefits Questions

Be sure to ask these seven questions when choosing a health insurance plan for employees.

Learn more
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More
Discover a better benefits experience with TriNet
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Decision Support

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Enrich

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Healthcare

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Voluntary Benefits

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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