01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
HR for Startups
Let’s Connect
Home Customer Stories Kajeet

Kajeet, Inc.


  • Transcript

We want happy employees. We want them to have the right benefits. And we want to do it in the easiest way, both for the employee and for the company, and TriNet allows us to do that. It allows us to stay focused on our customers.
Ben Weintraub
Founder & CEO
Kajeet, Inc. logo

Employee-support.svg

COMPANY SIZE

100+ Employees

mobile-tech-blue.svg

INDUSTRY

Technology

hr-need-purple.svg

LOCATION

McLean, VA

Challenge and Solution

CHALLENGE

Kajeet needed support for their HR functions so they could focus on their customers and their product, while keeping their employees happy and providing them with the right benefits.

SOLUTION

TriNet provides Kajeet with access to big-company benefits, a comprehensive HR platform, and the performance management tools need to retain and attract talent and grow.

Bridging the digital divide with connectivity

Founded in 2003, Kajeet provides customers across a variety of industries with multi-carrier wireless connectivity, data-driven insights, private wireless networks and management tools. From education to healthcare to transportation, Kajeet connects the world with award-winning tools, including their Sentinel platform, private networks, connected devices and their concierge service to optimize for maximum customer value.

With a strong focus on their customers and product, Kajeet needed HR capabilities that provided the necessary infrastructure and support to keep their employees happy, provide access to benefits, and attract talent. With TriNet, they’re accomplishing their HR goals in a way that is easy for the company to manage and for employees to use. Working with TriNet is an enabling function for Kajeet, both in the technology offered and in the access to benefits, which aid in the retention and attraction of talent.

Kajeet has found TriNet to be a great support, especially as they look towards the future with plans for employee growth across different states to support an increased customer base and expanded service segments.

Related Customer Stories

Technology
Audeze
Sankar Thiagasamudram, Founder & CEO
Technology
Qualified.com
David Harutian, Director of Finance and Operations
Technology
RoboKind
Richard Margolin, Founder and Chief Technology Officer
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": "", "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet’s Privacy Policy.

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

Looking for support? Get Support
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information