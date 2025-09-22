Why TriNet PEO
TriNet is more than a vendor—we’re a trusted advisor—backed by a complete HR solution that’s been perfected over the past 30+ years to meet the relentless demands and challenges of running a business.
A Complete HR Solution
There’s a lot that goes into an HR solution in order to get it right—the technology, the benefits options, the compliance and the expertise. TriNet unites these capabilities into a solution that delivers an incredible experience to you and your people.
HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online
A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes
HR software for you and your employees to manage time, view pay and benefits information—all with one log in
Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance
Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want
The scale of TriNet
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
payroll processed in 2024*
worksite employees as of 6/30/25
Don’t just take our word for it.
We support your business with award-winning expertise.
PEO Resources and Insights
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.
Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.