TriNet is more than a vendorwe’re a trusted advisorbacked by a complete HR solution that’s been perfected over the past 30+ years to meet the relentless demands and challenges of running a business.

High-tech, high-touch
HR is both personal and operational, which is why we couple modern technology with personalized expertise.
The power of scale
Harness the power of TriNet's scale—the technology, benefits and expertise built to power more than 20,000 SMBs.
Industry tailored
Every industry comes with its own needs and challenges. We tailor our solutions to work for you. 

There’s a lot that goes into an HR solution in order to get it right—the technology, the benefits options, the compliance and the expertise. TriNet unites these capabilities into a solution that delivers an incredible experience to you and your people.

HR support for you and your employees—whether it’s benefits or payroll questions, assistance is available by phone or online

A simple online payroll solution for managing payroll and navigating evolving tax codes

HR software for you and your employees to manage time, view pay and benefits information—all with one log in

Best practices guidance on complex employment-related regulations and compliance

Access to the comprehensive benefits your employees need and want

30+

years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

$73B

payroll processed in 2024*

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~338,900

worksite employees as of 6/30/25

José A. Quiñonez, CEO of Mission Asset Fund
Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to demonstrate that we can offer competitive benefit packages in a way that is still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important.
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund
While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.

Outsourcing HR can free you up to focus on your business. But it’s hard to make the right decision when you don’t know what to look for. Get the information you need to make the best decision for your company’s needs.

Managing HR is time-consuming and expensive. With outsourced HR, you can save costs and get time back in your day to focus on your company's growth.
