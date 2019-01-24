As an entrepreneur, you founded your business because you are passionate about what you do. However, on the road to success, you have probably found that your time spent pursuing your passion is crowded with other business needs, such as marketing, accounting and—the big one even before you hire your first employee—human resources.

While it may be overwhelming to think of tackling all aspects of your business while still trying to achieve your dreams, the good news is you don't have to worry about everything on your own. A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay compliant and on top of the ever-changing world of HR, while freeing you to focus on the many other aspects of running a small business.

Deciding to outsource your HR is a big step. And deciding if a PEO is the right option for you can be tricky.

If you’re considering a PEO, here are some factors to consider:

Am I prepared for an HR emergency?

Picture this: You are just about to pitch a potential client whose business would be very lucrative to your company when you get a call that one of your employees just filed a sexual harassment complaint against one of your managers. You don’t want to lose this opportunity to pitch, but you also have a major issue that needs immediate attention. Furthermore, you are not certain what steps need to be taken or how to respond.

So, whom do you call?

If you have a PEO that provides expert HR services, then you have someone to lean on when tough HR issues arise at your business. PEOs can help you mitigate some of the day-to-day risks that all companies face once they start hiring people. When working with a PEO, your company enters into a co-employment relationship.

Under a co-employment business model, employment-related responsibilities are contractually allocated between the PEO and its clients. This model allows the clients’ employees to receive the full benefit of the PEO’s services, including their employee benefit plan offerings. For instance, TriNet clients enter into a client service agreement with us that defines the suite of professional and insurance services and benefits to be provided by us, the fees payable to us, and the division of responsibilities between us and our clients as co-employers.

Here is a visual of the PEO model:

Do I have an unlimited amount of time or the ability to clone myself?

You probably started your business to provide a product or service that you love and to spend more time on what you enjoy. Very few entrepreneurs dream of having their own business so they can spend their days performing HR tasks. Let’s be real—HR is a huge undertaking, even for bona fide HR professionals.

In addition to all the paperwork, there is a laundry list of ever-changing rules and regulations to keep track of, and they usually come with hefty fines and penalties for noncompliance. Then there is all the work of staying on top of HR best practices, including building an effective company culture, developing leaders and providing the types of benefits and perks that help your company compete for top talent. And never mind all the time-consuming HR-related questions that employees will inevitably ask.

Even if you work around the clock and ignore all your other business duties, getting a firm grasp on your HR can be a losing proposition.

A PEO can provide you with the support you need to manage your HR—usually with a better price point than building your own in-house HR department. As you grow, they may also be able to offer you access to a team of HR professionals dedicated to providing you with HR support that fits your industry needs. This means getting a heads-up when employment rules and regulations change that affect your business, a resource your employees can call on when they need help navigating their HR, and an expert who can guide you in building and developing the team that help will take your business to the top.

Am I passionate about paperwork?

From new hire forms to time and attendance tracking to federal, state and locally mandated filings, having employees means having paperwork. And the more employees you have, the more paperwork you can expect. A PEO can help you cut the paperwork clutter by:

Handling filing deadlines and timely distribution of items related to benefits, payroll and other HR issues. This includes required filings for Affordable Care Act documentation, annual benefits information required by the Department of Labor, Medicare coverage notices, W2 forms for your employees, and a slew of other forms and filings that few business owners want to deal with.