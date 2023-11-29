Integration Partners

Unlock Your Companies Potential: Become an Integrated Partner for Success
Partnering with us means joining a dynamic network that can both accelerate new client acquisition as well deliver a better experience to your existing customers. Leveraging our pre-built APIs and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities also delivers operational efficiency to your organization. The real-time HR data transfer removes certain manual data entry for you clients as well as for your internal teams – while at the same time enhancing data security and privacy which is especially important with sensitive HR data.