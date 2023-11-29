PartnersIntegration Partners

Integration Partners

Unlock Your Companies Potential: Become an Integrated Partner for Success

Become an integrated partner today
image alt
Why Integrate with TriNet?
icon_Compensation_Benchmarking.svg
Scale
Gain access to our Integration Center, accessible to 30K+ businesses and 500k+ employees.
icon_Products_Services.svg
Customer Experience
Integrating with TriNet helps make your product even more convenient and secure for your customers.
icon_Training.svg
Enablement
We actively spotlight your brand and product. By emphasizing enablement your solution stays top-of-mind and on message.
solution saas

Pre-Built APIs for Improved Operations

Partnering with us means joining a dynamic network that can both accelerate new client acquisition as well deliver a better experience to your existing customers. Leveraging our pre-built APIs and single sign-on (SSO) capabilities also delivers operational efficiency to your organization. The real-time HR data transfer removes certain manual data entry for you clients as well as for your internal teams – while at the same time enhancing data security and privacy which is especially important with sensitive HR data.

How the TriNet integration journey works

Tell us about your company's narrative
Provide us with a development package
Construct and optimize your integration within our sandbox environment and test account
Work together with us to assess and rigorously test your integration
Introduce your product within the TriNet Marketplace

Join our network of integrated partners

okta logog-p logocarta logobox logoquickbooks logolattice logo360 learning logo
"Partnering with TriNet has been an incredible experience for us at Gifted. It’s exciting to find a partner that shares our values and focuses on putting customers first above all else."
Micha Berkuz, CEO - Gifted

Learn more about our Partners

Dive into our network of integrated partners
Dive into our network of integrated partners
Integrations Center
Explore Alliance Opportunities
Explore Alliance Opportunities
Alliance Partners
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification