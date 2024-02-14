HR ServicesRisk And ComplianceAffordable Care Act (ACA)

Affordable Care Act

Comprehensive. Automated. Compliant.

Affordable Care Act solution

An integrated ACA solution

It’s more important than ever to ensure that your company complies with the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As your HR specialist, we’ll help you make sense of all the provisions and requirements, making the ACA one less thing to worry about.

What this means for you:

  • Access tools and support like the applicable large employer (ALE) calculator, employee-tracking reports and HR expertise to determine if your company is an ACA large employer
  • If your company is an ALE, reporting may be handled automatically
  • Automated population and distribution of ACA forms and notices may be available
  • Stay on track with regulatory updates and deadline changes

Why your company’s size matters

Determining if your company is an applicable large employer (ALE) is critical to creating an ACA compliance strategy. What this means for you:
Determine your average monthly full-time equivalent employee (FTE) count for the prior calendar year
If you are an ALE, know which employees are eligible for benefits and track part-time and variable-hour employees
ACA Fact Sheet

ACA fact sheets

Get the details you need on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility, so you can steer clear of potential penalties:

Additional ACA Articles

Comprehensive health plan options

ALEs must offer coverage to full-time employees to avoid potential penalties.

With TriNet medical plans, you:

  • Meet ACA minimum values and benefit requirements
  • Get comprehensive medical coverage through national and regional carriers that includes preventive care, hospitalization, prescription drugs and mental health care
  • Receive guidance from our HR team on the benefits and contribution strategies that work for you

Seamless compliance reporting

The ACA requires ALEs to report offers of medical coverage to the IRS and their employees using Forms 1094-C and 1095-C. These forms require accurate reporting data from payroll, benefits and HR systems. TriNet’s ACA solution seamlessly integrates these forms into your workflow, making compliance easier:
All required forms are seamlessly auto-populated with data from TriNet’s payroll, benefits and HR systems
Forms 1095-C are automatically mailed to all full-time employees
Electronic submission of Form 1094-C to the IRS eliminates hours of manual preparation and cross checking
Compliance and administrative support

Compliance and administrative support

Regardless of your company’s size, you’re required to comply with rules on notifications, waiting periods for plan enrollment and eligibility tracking. Our full-service ACA solution can assist with compliance, as well as help you keep track of offers of group coverage to employees eligible for TriNet-sponsored benefits plans.

What this means for you:

  • Generate automated marketplace and plan enrollment notices and provide a summary of benefits and coverage
  • Offer coverage and plan onboarding for benefits-eligible employees

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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