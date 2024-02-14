Affordable Care Act
Comprehensive. Automated. Compliant.
An integrated ACA solution
It’s more important than ever to ensure that your company complies with the Affordable Care Act (ACA). As your HR specialist, we’ll help you make sense of all the provisions and requirements, making the ACA one less thing to worry about.
What this means for you:
- Access tools and support like the applicable large employer (ALE) calculator, employee-tracking reports and HR expertise to determine if your company is an ACA large employer
- If your company is an ALE, reporting may be handled automatically
- Automated population and distribution of ACA forms and notices may be available
- Stay on track with regulatory updates and deadline changes
Why your company’s size matters
ACA fact sheets
Get the details you need on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility, so you can steer clear of potential penalties:
Comprehensive health plan options
ALEs must offer coverage to full-time employees to avoid potential penalties.
With TriNet medical plans, you:
- Meet ACA minimum values and benefit requirements
- Get comprehensive medical coverage through national and regional carriers that includes preventive care, hospitalization, prescription drugs and mental health care
- Receive guidance from our HR team on the benefits and contribution strategies that work for you
Seamless compliance reporting
Compliance and administrative support
Regardless of your company’s size, you’re required to comply with rules on notifications, waiting periods for plan enrollment and eligibility tracking. Our full-service ACA solution can assist with compliance, as well as help you keep track of offers of group coverage to employees eligible for TriNet-sponsored benefits plans.
What this means for you:
- Generate automated marketplace and plan enrollment notices and provide a summary of benefits and coverage
- Offer coverage and plan onboarding for benefits-eligible employees