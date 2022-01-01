It’s more important than ever to ensure that your company is in complies with the Affordable Care Act(ACA). As your HR specialist, we’ll help you make sense of all the provisions and requirements, making the ACA one less thing to worry about.
What this means for you:
Determine your average monthly full-time equivalent employee (FTE) count for the prior calendar year
If you are an ALE, know which employees are eligible for benefits and track part-time and variable-hour employees
Get the details you need on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility, so you can steer clear of potential penalties:
ALEs must offer coverage to full-time employees, to avoid potential penalties.
With TriNet medical plans, you:
All required forms are seamlessly auto-populated with data from TriNet’s payroll, benefits and HR systems
Forms 1095-C are automatically mailed to all full-time employees. Electronic submission of
Form 1094-C to the IRS eliminates hours of manual preparation and cross checking
Regardless of your company’s size, you’re required to comply with rules on notifications, waiting periods for plan enrollment and eligibility tracking. Our full-service ACA solution can assist with compliance, as well as help you keep track of offers of group coverage to employees eligible for TriNet-sponsored benefits plans.
