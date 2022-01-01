01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
Risk Mitigation
>
Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

Comprehensive. Automated. Compliant.

An Integrated ACA Solution

It’s more important than ever to ensure that your company is in complies with the Affordable Care Act(ACA). As your HR specialist, we’ll help you make sense of all the provisions and requirements, making the ACA one less thing to worry about.

What this means for you:

  • Access tools and support like the Applicable Large Employer (ALE) calculator, employee-tracking reports and HR expertise to determine if your company is an ACA large employer
  • If your company is an ALE, reporting may be handled automatically.
  • Automated population and distribution of ACA forms and notices may be available
  • Stay on track with regulatory updates and deadline changes
Integrated ACA Solution

Why Your Company’s Size Matters

Determining if your company is an applicable large employer (ALE) is critical to creating an ACA compliance strategy. What this means for you:

Determine your average monthly full-time equivalent employee (FTE) count for the prior calendar year

If you are an ALE, know which employees are eligible for benefits and track part-time and variable-hour employees

ACA Fact Sheets

Get the details you need on ACA’s employer-shared responsibility, so you can steer clear of potential penalties:

Additional ACA Artilces
ACA Fact Sheets

Comprehensive Health Plan Options

ALEs must offer coverage to full-time employees, to avoid potential penalties.

With TriNet medical plans, you:

  • Meet ACA minimum values and benefit requirements
  • Get comprehensive medical coverage through national and regional carriers that includes preventive care, hospitalization, prescription drugs and mental health care
  • Receive guidance from our HR team on the benefits and contribution strategies that work for you

Seamless Compliance Reporting

The ACA requires ALEs to report offers of medical coverage to the IRS and their employees, using Forms 1094-C and 1095-C. These forms require accurate reporting data from payroll, benefits and HR systems. TriNet’s ACA solution seamlessly integrates these forms into your workflow, making compliance easier:

All required forms are seamlessly auto-populated with data from TriNet’s payroll, benefits and HR systems

Forms 1095-C are automatically mailed to all full-time employees. Electronic submission of

Form 1094-C to the IRS eliminates hours of manual preparation and cross checking

Compliance and Administrative Support

Regardless of your company’s size, you’re required to comply with rules on notifications, waiting periods for plan enrollment and eligibility tracking. Our full-service ACA solution can assist with compliance, as well as help you keep track of offers of group coverage to employees eligible for TriNet-sponsored benefits plans.

What this means for you:

  • Generate automated marketplace and plan enrollment notices and provide a summary of benefits and coverage
  • Offer coverage and plan onboarding for benefits-eligible employees
Compliance and administrative support
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy