The Affordable Care Act includes the employer-shared responsibility provisions under Section 4980H of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), which assesses a tax penalty to applicable large employers (ALEs) who fail to offer affordable and minimum value coverage to 95% of its full-time employees. Penalties are only assessed if one or more full-time employees obtain subsidized coverage through a health care Marketplace.

An ALE employs a monthly average of at least 50 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees during the preceding calendar year. Additionally, if companies have a common owner or are otherwise generally related, they are collectively a “controlled group” and must be combined for purposes of determining whether employ at least 50 FTEs.1 If the controlled group’s combined total meets the 50 FTE threshold, then each separate company will be considered an ALE subject to the ACA’s employer-shared responsibility provisions and reporting requirements, even those companies individually may not average at least 50 FTEs

If your company is commonly owned with other entities, you should first determine if your company is part of a controlled group. Note that a controlled group may include TriNet clients as well as companies that do not use TriNet services.

TriNet strongly recommends that you consult with an attorney or tax advisor to determine if your company is part of a controlled group. Here are some guidelines for your general reference.