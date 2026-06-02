Talent and organization consulting

Talent and Organizational Consulting
TriNet’s experienced consultants help organizations unite their strategy, people and culture to drive outcomes.
inclusion and more. Many organizations have the ability to adapt, but lack the specialized expertise to guide these initiatives forward.
TriNet’s experts can help.
Consulting Solutions
Our consultants are skilled at swiftly assessing complex situations and providing a people-centered approach to building high performance organizations.
- Communication planning and execution
- Mission and vision development
- Strategic planning
- Organization structure and design
- M&A integration support
- Executive team alignment and effectiveness
- Leadership training and development
- Roles and responsibilities alignment
- Agile methods and practices
- Compensation philosophy and planning
- Employer branding
- Workforce planning
- Performance management
- Employee retention and engagement
- Succession management
- Culture transformation
- Diversity and inclusion
- Purpose and values development
- Rewards and recognition development
- Data for business and people decisions
- Measure cost control and business and people efficiencies
Evaluating strengths and areas for improvement
TriNet’s organizational assessment tool provides a baseline to evaluate where your organization is today and which areas to prioritize. How it works:
- Executive team members complete 15-minute web-based assessment
- Assessment results are aggregated and presented in a debrief session facilitated by a TriNet consultant
- Key actions are identified and captured in an assessment document provided to the executive team
Kristin Russum, Director, Organizational Development
Performance management consulting
Your employees are your most important business asset. Building an effective performance management solution can help retain these valued performers and promote both productivity and satisfaction in the workplace. TriNet experts use their wealth of experience to help create a program that develops, motivates and measures the performance of employees in support of company goals.
Diversity and inclusion
A diverse and inclusive team is important for improving creativity, employee engagement and maximizing growth. However, without the right guidance, addressing these goals can feel like an overwhelming task. TriNet’s workplace inclusivity program combines experienced consultants and proven methods to help you assess your current performance and provide actionable strategies and insights to move your company’s initiatives forward.
Employee engagement surveys
Employees who are fully engaged at work are more likely to stay longer and be committed to working towards the organizational success of your business.
TriNet will help you create customizable, confidential and anonymous employee engagement surveys. This data lets you quickly effect change and improve the employee experience with a productive and supportive work environment.
About our consultants
TriNet’s strategic HR consulting team applies 150 years of combined HR and talent management experience to help advance your organization’s goals. These consultants work with companies to assess complex situations and develop customized initiatives. Our work allows organizations to unite their strategy, people and culture to drive business transformation.
Other Areas to Explore
Frequently Asked Questions
Common reasons include:
- Aligning people strategy to business goals
- Making informed talent decisions using data and insights
- Building or activating a strong, high‑performing culture
- Navigating growth, change, or organizational complexity
- Developing leaders, workforce plans, and hiring strategies
Ultimately, the goal is to connect your strategy, people, and culture to drive business outcomes.
Typically, engagement with our consultants looks like this:
- Conduct an introductory conversation to understand your current HR strategy and business goals.
- Administer a leadership or organizational assessment to evaluate areas like leadership, culture, talent management, and employee experience. This provides a baseline and identifies focus areas.
- Consultants provide strategic best practice guidance and tailored plan that help define priorities and build actionable initiatives.
- The consultants will provide ongoing collaboration with your company’s leadership to help implement and refine strategies.
The outcome is a clear, actionable plan backed by data and expert facilitation.
- TriNet PEO
- HR Plus – People Pro
Availability and scope may vary slightly by solution. Select services may be available to other HR Plus solutions.