Talent and organization consulting

HR ServicesHR ExpertiseTalent And Org Consulting

Talent and Organizational Consulting

TriNet’s experienced consultants help organizations unite their strategy, people and culture to drive outcomes.

Help Navigating Change and Complexity
Disruptive change in the working world is pushing businesses to reimagine strategies, lead distributed teams, create cultures of
inclusion and more. Many organizations have the ability to adapt, but lack the specialized expertise to guide these initiatives forward.
TriNet’s experts can help.
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Experienced consultants
TriNet’s experts have worked with thousands of organizations to help them achieve their strategic goals—providing an informed perspective larger consulting firms might not offer.
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Outcome oriented
TriNet’s consultative services produce an action plan in collaboration with your organization’s stakeholders. This plan helps break down large initiatives to keep you on track.
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A guided approach
Our consultants help guide your leadership and organization toward your goals, fine-tuning when necessary to achieve the desired results.

Consulting Solutions

Our consultants are skilled at swiftly assessing complex situations and providing a people-centered approach to building high performance organizations.

Vision and Strategy
  • Communication planning and execution
  • Mission and vision development
  • Strategic planning
  • Organization structure and design
  • M&A integration support
Leadership Agility
  • Executive team alignment and effectiveness
  • Leadership training and development
  • Roles and responsibilities alignment
  • Agile methods and practices
Talent Management
  • Compensation philosophy and planning
  • Employer branding
  • Workforce planning
  • Performance management
  • Employee retention and engagement
  • Succession management
Culture and Inclusion
  • Culture transformation
  • Diversity and inclusion
  • Purpose and values development
  • Rewards and recognition development
People Analytics
  • Data for business and people decisions
  • Measure cost control and business and people efficiencies
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Evaluating strengths and areas for improvement

TriNet’s organizational assessment tool provides a baseline to evaluate where your organization is today and which areas to prioritize. How it works:

  1. Executive team members complete 15-minute web-based assessment
  2. Assessment results are aggregated and presented in a debrief session facilitated by a TriNet consultant
  3. Key actions are identified and captured in an assessment document provided to the executive team
Comprehensive Expertise
Our dedicated team of experienced, certified professionals supports your HR, payroll, and payroll tax operations—offering guidance on best practices to navigate evolving compliance requirements with confidence.
Kristin Russum, Director, Organizational Development
“As Director of Organizational Development at TriNet, I partner with small to medium-size businesses to navigate change and achieve strategic goals. Together with my team, we bring decades of experience in human resources and organizational development, with a strong focus on strategic workforce planning and talent management. As a department, the Organizational Development team serves as a trusted advisor to senior leaders, helping to build accountable, high-performing cultures where people feel valued, recognized, and equipped to succeed.”

Kristin Russum, Director, Organizational Development

Meet the Team
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Performance management consulting

Your employees are your most important business asset. Building an effective performance management solution can help retain these valued performers and promote both productivity and satisfaction in the workplace. TriNet experts use their wealth of experience to help create a program that develops, motivates and measures the performance of employees in support of company goals.

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Diversity and inclusion

A diverse and inclusive team is important for improving creativity, employee engagement and maximizing growth. However, without the right guidance, addressing these goals can feel like an overwhelming task. TriNet’s workplace inclusivity program combines experienced consultants and proven methods to help you assess your current performance and provide actionable strategies and insights to move your company’s initiatives forward.

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Employee engagement surveys

Employees who are fully engaged at work are more likely to stay longer and be committed to working towards the organizational success of your business.

TriNet will help you create customizable, confidential and anonymous employee engagement surveys. This data lets you quickly effect change and improve the employee experience with a productive and supportive work environment.

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About our consultants

TriNet’s strategic HR consulting team applies 150 years of combined HR and talent management experience to help advance your organization’s goals. These consultants work with companies to assess complex situations and develop customized initiatives. Our work allows organizations to unite their strategy, people and culture to drive business transformation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is talent and organizational consulting the same as customer support?
No, TriNet’s talent and organizational consulting is a strategic, relationship‑based service that helps organizations tackle large, complex people initiatives like leadership alignment, culture, and growth planning.
Why would I engage with talent and organizational consulting?
You engage with TriNet’s consultants when you need strategic HR best practice guidance—not quick fixes.

Common reasons include:

  • Aligning people strategy to business goals
  • Making informed talent decisions using data and insights
  • Building or activating a strong, high‑performing culture
  • Navigating growth, change, or organizational complexity
  • Developing leaders, workforce plans, and hiring strategies

Ultimately, the goal is to connect your strategy, people, and culture to drive business outcomes.
What does engagement with talent and organizational consulting look like?
Engagement is custom, consultative, and relationship‑driven—not a predefined package.

Typically, engagement with our consultants looks like this:

  1. Conduct an introductory conversation to understand your current HR strategy and business goals.
  2. Administer a leadership or organizational assessment to evaluate areas like leadership, culture, talent management, and employee experience. This provides a baseline and identifies focus areas.
  3. Consultants provide strategic best practice guidance and tailored plan that help define priorities and build actionable initiatives.
  4. The consultants will provide ongoing collaboration with your company’s leadership to help implement and refine strategies.

The outcome is a clear, actionable plan backed by data and expert facilitation.
Who can access talent and organizational consulting?
Talent and organizational consulting is available to TriNet customers, typically those with access to:

  • TriNet PEO
  • HR Plus – People Pro

Availability and scope may vary slightly by solution. Select services may be available to other HR Plus solutions.
Does talent and organizational consulting cost extra?
Most consulting capabilities are included at no additional cost with TriNet PEO and HR Plus – People Pro. However, services outside the standard scope or specialized projects may incur additional fees.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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