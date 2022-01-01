Export expense report data from our expense management software directly into your TriNet payroll, accounting or general ledger system on our platform. Supported integrations include NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooks™ Online. Download data into PDF, CSV or XML formats for systems like Great Plains (MSFT Dynamics) or Sage.

To better understand and manage spending, you can view detailed historical spending by date and user across expense categories, merchants, clients, projects and tags.