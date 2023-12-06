Expense Management
Stay on top of business expenses using our integrated expense management and reporting tools.
Mobile expense app
HR doesn’t always happen at the office. Our mobile expense app gives you the flexibility to approve and reimburse your employees anytime. Choose from iOS or Android device apps to record cash expenditures and mileage, snap pictures of receipts or edit existing expenses imported from a credit card.
Integrate your accounting
Export expense report data from our expense management software directly into your TriNet payroll, accounting or general ledger system on our platform. Supported integrations include NetSuite, Intacct, and QuickBooks™ Online. To better understand and manage spending, you can view detailed historical spending by date and user across expense categories, merchants, clients, projects and tags.
Mileage reimbursement
It takes just a few clicks to record and track mileage, online or through our mobile app. Simply enter the starting point and destination and the app will automatically calculate the distance. For more accurate calculations, drag the mileage direction line to the actual route driven.
Expenses customized for you
Select from a wide range of expense categories or create custom categories to meet your expense reporting needs. Customized expense policies and per diems can be set up with automatic notifications sent to employees if an expense is in violation.
Can I manage expenses with a corporate card?
Enable spend management by leveraging the power of a corporate card through our integration with RAMP.