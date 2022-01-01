01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Expense Management

Stay on top of business expenses using our automated expense management and reporting platform.

Auto-Import Expenses

Say goodbye to time-consuming expense management and tracking. With auto-importing, expenses can easily be pulled from a bank account, credit card, CSV formats or entered from our mobile expense app. Plus, expenses can be entered in 160 different foreign currencies and calculated to the user's base currency.

Ability to auto import business expenses

Mobile Expense App

HR doesn’t always happen at the office. Our mobile expense app gives you the flexibility to approve and reimburse your employees anytime. Choose from iOS or Android device apps to record cash expenditures and mileage, snap pictures of receipts, or edit existing expenses imported from a credit card.

Mobile expense app

Mileage Reimbursement

It takes just a few clicks to record and track mileage, online or through our mobile app. Simply enter the starting point and destination and the app will automatically calculate the distance. For more accurate calculations, drag the mileage direction line to the actual route driven.

Expense Management

Integrate Your Accounting

Export expense report data from our expense management software directly into your TriNet payroll, accounting or general ledger system on our platform. Supported integrations include NetSuite, Intacct and QuickBooks™ Online. Download data into PDF, CSV or XML formats for systems like Great Plains (MSFT Dynamics) or Sage.

To better understand and manage spending, you can view detailed historical spending by date and user across expense categories, merchants, clients, projects and tags.

QuickbooksNetSuiteIntacct

Expenses Customized for You

Select from a wide range of expense categories or create custom categories to meet your expense reporting needs. Customized expense policies and per diems can be set up with automatic notifications sent to employees if an expense is in violation.

Expense customize for you

Customer Stories

TriNet has built a set of technology applications where it makes it really easy for small companies like us to get HR-related benefits.
Mihir Shah
CEO, Drobo
Mihir Shah - CEO, Drobo
