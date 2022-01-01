01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HOME > ABOUT US > CAREERS

Work at TriNet

Join the team that brings incredible HR to America's small and medium size businesses.

Take Your Career to the Next Level
As an industry leader, TriNet offers tremendous opportunities across the career spectrum. Check out our current openings to see how your talents can grow with TriNet.

TriNet does not request personal banking information from candidates to submit an application for an open position. Individuals interested in an open position should apply directly on our website, verify the domain of any email that appears to have been sent by TriNet and take appropriate precautions before sharing any personal information. Additionally, TriNet only uses TriNet email addresses when communicating with candidates via email. Please make note of this important information to avoid recruitment scams which are on the rise and may include fraudulent phishing scams via email, text message and social media.
Search All Openings

A Word from Our CEO

Our colleagues live the promise of ‘People Matter’ every day as we stand together to grow professionally and build a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. If this sounds like something you can be passionate about, you belong at TriNet!

Burton M. Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer
Sales Careers
Join Our Sales Team

Help Businesses Achieve the Incredible

Named as one of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For, we’re transforming HR across the country by hiring action takers who are passionate about building our nation's small and medium size businesses. So bring your ambition, drive and focus to our championship sales team, and enjoy a winning culture that values teamwork, innovation, integrity, recognition and life balance.

Championing Excellence

TriNet is a leader in changing how HR is delivered across the country, so you can hit the ground running. We are proud of our pay for performance culture, which supports you in qualifying for our industry leading rewards programs.

We’ll Help Grow Your Career

From your initial onboarding experience through professional growth support and leadership training, TriNet invests in your success every step of the way. We also offer tuition reimbursement, as well as training and development activities both inside and outside of TriNet.

Competitive Compensation and Benefits

We offer competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that’s among the industry’s best. We also offer bonuses for key roles.

Get a snapshot of our benefits.

Training and Development

To support your success and growth, we provide thorough training for our entire sales team. From ensuring that new hires understand our unique selling process, to special programs that encourage leadership growth, our programs will put you on the path to success.

Why TriNet?

We Deliver Extraordinary HR

TriNet provides extraordinary HR expertise to thousands of small and medium size businesses across the U.S. With our perfect balance of powerful technology, access to outstanding benefits and expert-level HR and payroll support, we’ve been helping companies succeed since 1988.

Learn about our history

Watch below to see how we help businesses meet the demands of HR, so they can save time and focus on what matters most: their incredible people.

We Value Teamwork

At TriNet, we rally around a shared vision of becoming the most trusted advisor to small and medium-sized businesses by harnessing the power of scale. We recognize the incredible opportunity that can only be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients. Our core values are lead with the customer, stand together, act with integrity, make an impact and be incredible.

Our Core Values

TriNet recognizes the incredible opportunity that can only be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values:

Lead with the customer

We are accessible, responsive and empowered to serve our customers. We are successful when our customers are successful.

Stand together

We bring together diverse backgrounds, experiences and ideas to create better outcomes. We collaborate across boundaries, communicate openly and respect each other.

Act with integrity

We are honest, transparent, ethical and fair. We take pride in always doing what’s right for our customers and colleagues.

Make an impact

We act with purpose, are deliberate in our planning and quick in execution. We are accountable to each other and empowered to make decisions.

Be incredible

We invest in the development of our colleagues. We push the boundaries of what's possible, lead the way and innovate to accomplish the extraordinary.

See how more than 200 TriNet employees spread their wings to celebrate our incredible culture.

Employee Testimonial

I've been with TriNet more than 10 years. Lots of opportunities for growth, and challenges too. You learn a ton.

Betsy Meola
VP, Customer Engagement

Equal Opportunity Employer
TriNet is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We strive to find ways to attract, develop and retain talented colleagues who represent the diverse communities in which we live and work. We never discriminate against applicants based on race, religion, disability, medical condition, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity, pregnancy, childbirth, age, veteran status or other legally protected characteristics.
