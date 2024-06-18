TriNet is proud to be an equal opportunity employer

TriNet recognizes the value and importance of treating applicants, interns and colleagues in a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory manner and we are committed to principles of equal employment opportunity. We strive to attract, develop and retain talented colleagues who represent the diverse communities in which we live and work. We do not discriminate against applicants or colleagues based on race, religion, disability, medical condition, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity, pregnancy, childbirth, age, veteran status or other legally protected characteristics.

PLEASE BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT EMPLOYMENT OFFERS

It has come to our attention that unauthorized individuals are falsely using TriNet’s name and logo to issue fraudulent employment offers. These fake offers are not affiliated with our organization and are designed to deceive and exploit job seekers.

Fraudulent Activity Disclaimer

TriNet does not request personal banking information from candidates to submit an application for an open position. Individuals interested in an open position should apply directly on our website, verify the domain of any email that appears to have been sent by TriNet and take appropriate precautions before sharing any personal information. Additionally, TriNet only uses TriNet email addresses when communicating with candidates via email.