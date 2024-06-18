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Incredible People Doing Big Things

Come thrive at TriNet and look forward to a dynamic, fulfilling and exciting career that fosters creativity and growth in an energizing and fast-paced environment!

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We'll Help Grow Your Career

We believe in pushing ourselves to new heights while embracing opportunities for growth and development.
Training
Training
From helping new hires understand our unique solutions, to special programs that encourage leadership growth, our programs will put you on the path to success.
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Career Growth
Career Growth
TriNet invests in your success every step of the way, from onboarding through leadership training. Tuition reimbursement and training and development activities both inside and outside of TriNet are available too.
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Teamwork
Teamwork

We rally around a shared vision of becoming the most trusted advisor to small and medium-size businesses by harnessing the power of scale. We recognize that this can only be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients.

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Dr. OnDemand

Truly competitive compensation and benefits

TriNet is not just a great place to work, it’s a place where employee wellbeing and satisfaction matter. Here are some of the benefits:

  • Competitive compensation
  • Paid parental leave regardless of gender or caregiver status
  • Flexible/remote work policy
  • Wellness and health programs
  • Paid volunteer days for your passions
  • Colleague recognition
  • Educational assistance
Download a Sample U.S. Benefits PackageDownload a Sample India Benefits Package
TriNet Ascend - Associate-Sales-Program
TriNet Ascend

We’re hiring the next generation of sales professionals.

TriNet Ascend is a specialized initiative designed to enrich, educate and empower emerging sales professionals. 

Participants gain immersive training, hands-on selling experience and exposure to real-world business challenges. After completing the program, Ascend 'graduates' continue to benefit from structured onboarding, expert mentorship and career pathways that position them for long-term success in their career.

TriNet is expanding its footprint to drive growth in the nation’s most dynamic business hubs. We are strategically scaling our presence across the following key locations: Atlanta, New York City, Bay Area, Denver, Irvine and Minneapolis.

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Hear it from TriNet colleagues

Find out what life is like working at TriNet directly from the people who could be your future teammates.

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"TriNet has provided me with great opportunities to learn and grow my career, while also rewarding me for the work that I do. I am set up by my leadership team and the company to leverage my knowledge and expand my career within TriNet. Every day I am lucky to be focused on fulfilling work that impacts TriNet while getting to work with a great group of people."

Chandler Clemence
Senior Architect, Enterprise Data

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"I came to TriNet because I was excited to work for one of the top PEOs in the country. I was pleased to find that TriNet’s main focus is people—their customers, their employees and their communities. Almost 11 years later and TriNet still invests in me, supporting and encouraging my growth."

Laurissa Smith
Director, Health Plan Pricing

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Life at TriNet

TriNet reinforces a culture of belonging—from honoring and raising awareness on efforts such as National Disability Employment Awareness Month to encouraging colleagues to indicate their pronouns through internal profiles and email signatures. We take belonging seriously. Additionally, our colleague resource groups (CRGs) are colleague-led, voluntary and give you a chance to network internally with diverse colleagues, share experiences and create opportunities for mentorship and career development.

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Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer
At TriNet, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. It is their collective talents, skills and experiences that drive our success and enable us to deliver exceptional HR solutions. TriNetters are part of a unique and special team, one that stands together every day to help our customers make a difference in the world. To work at TriNet is to be part of an environment and culture that values diversity, fosters collaboration, and empowers colleagues to grow and succeed. If that sounds like what you’re looking for, I invite you to explore the opportunities at TriNet.
Mike Simonds
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mike Simonds, Chief Executive Officer

Our Core Values

TriNet recognizes the incredible opportunity that can only be realized by working together, with a shared view of how we support our clients. This is illustrated in our core values.

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Lead With the Customer
We are accessible, responsive and empowered to serve our customers. We are successful when our customers are successful.
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Stand Together
We bring together diverse backgrounds, experiences and ideas to create better outcomes. We collaborate across boundaries, communicate openly and respect each other.
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Act With Integrity
We are honest, transparent, ethical and fair. We take pride in always doing what’s right for our customers and colleagues.
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Make an Impact
We act with purpose, are deliberate in our planning and quick in execution. We are accountable to each other and empowered to make decisions.

Doing Good 9-5 and Beyond

Making an Impact on Society and the Business Community
Making an Impact on Society and the Business Community
TriNet’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlights our dedication to social impact, governance and our approach to environmental sustainability.
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TriNet Foundation
TriNet Foundation
The TriNet Foundation is a donor-advised fund of TriNet that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program through charitable giving. We strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving.
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TriNet Awards and Recognition

Newsweek: America's Greatest Workplaces 2026

Newsweek

America's Greatest Workplaces 2026
Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027

US News & World Report

Best Companies to Work For Overall 2026 & 2027
TIME: America's Best Companies 2026

TIME

America's Best Companies 2026
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Accredited as of 11/04/2025 and issued an A+ rating
American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Woman 2025
Newsweek American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025

Newsweek

American's Greatest Workplace for Diversity 2024 & 2025
Newsweek #1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024

Newsweek

#1 for Excellence 1000 Index 2024
Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2024 & 2025

Mental Health America (MHA)

Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2024 & 2025
Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) 2023

Mental Health America (MHA)

Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health 2023
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Equality 100

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Equality 100 - 2025
Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023 & 2024 Corporate Equality Index

Human Rights Campaign Foundation

Corporate Equality Index 2023 & 2024
Disability Equality Index Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024

Disability Equality Index (DEI)

Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion 2024
The Business Intelligence Group Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024

The Business Intelligence Group

Excellence in Customer Service Award 2024
G2 Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026

G2

Leader: Small-Business PEO Providers Summer 2026
G2 Users Love Us

G2

Users Love Us
TrustRadius Top Rated 2026

TrustRadius

Top Rated 2026
TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TrustRadius

Buyer's Choice Award 2026

TriNet is proud to be an equal opportunity employer

TriNet recognizes the value and importance of treating applicants, interns and colleagues in a fair, equitable and non-discriminatory manner and we are committed to principles of equal employment opportunity. We strive to attract, develop and retain talented colleagues who represent the diverse communities in which we live and work. We do not discriminate against applicants or colleagues based on race, religion, disability, medical condition, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity, pregnancy, childbirth, age, veteran status or other legally protected characteristics.

PLEASE BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT EMPLOYMENT OFFERS

It has come to our attention that unauthorized individuals are falsely using TriNet’s name and logo to issue fraudulent employment offers. These fake offers are not affiliated with our organization and are designed to deceive and exploit job seekers.

Fraudulent Activity Disclaimer

TriNet does not request personal banking information from candidates to submit an application for an open position. Individuals interested in an open position should apply directly on our website, verify the domain of any email that appears to have been sent by TriNet and take appropriate precautions before sharing any personal information. Additionally, TriNet only uses TriNet email addresses when communicating with candidates via email.

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