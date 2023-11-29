If we see something good, we like to say something good. We enable and encourage all colleagues to celebrate and recognize each other’s incredible work through TriNet’s online company-wide recognition program, the Appreciation Hub. Colleagues actively extend thank you and other eCards, submit nominations for awards and grant points that are redeemable for merchandise through the hub’s marketplace.

We also recognize colleague tenure in the company with service milestone awards. Our enhanced service award program is available for colleagues based in the U.S. and Canada. This award includes a personalized digital yearbook and the ability to select a gift depicting the service anniversary year. TriNet’s Quarterly Recognition Awards Program empowers colleagues to nominate and acknowledge colleagues who exemplify our core values and One TriNet culture. Each quarter, the Incredible Heroes Awards honor individual contributors, teams and leaders who bring our core values to life, support our customers and colleagues with challenges, and make a meaningful impact.