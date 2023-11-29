We believe in pushing ourselves to new heights while embracing opportunities for growth and development.
Our comprehensive, required in-house curriculum, Compliance, Operations, Regulatory, Ethics (CORE) training annually re-educates all of our colleagues on the laws, regulations and company policies that apply to their area of business and responsibilities. These trainings are approximately four hours and are designed to develop, maintain and improve operational readiness. CORE training includes topics like our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, privacy, data and information security, and PEO business acumen. New hires receive an additional layer to these trainings during our robust onboarding program.
Our onboarding program is refined to boost engagement while aligning new colleagues with goals and TriNet’s culture. Our comprehensive onboarding portal outlines step-by-step guidance for leaders and new colleagues for the first month of employment and beyond that, based on specific department or colleague needs, may include virtual live instructor-led sessions on new hire orientation, health and wellness tips or service model and systems overviews. For some departments, this is followed by functional learning journeys, peer mentoring, additional virtual e-learning courses and on-the-job development. Onboarding survey results confirm our program’s success and colleague engagement.
We put a lot of effort into supporting a culture of learning. We appreciate that everyone’s learning and development journey is personal, so our programs are configurable to meet each individual’s needs. We offer live, virtual, on-demand and self-directed learning with opportunities to watch, read, listen, discuss, debate, experiment and practice. We offer creative and effective ways for our colleagues to learn and evolve in areas of interest to them and take control of their own career journeys. We do all this based on a strategy for developing people that is purpose-driven, performance-oriented and principles-led.
We continue to see increases in the demand for skill development courses for our colleagues. Our Talent Management team’s skill development program had a 17%* increase in year-over-year course offerings between 2020 and 2021. Based on the 35% increase in year-over-year utilization between 2020 and 2021, TriNet increased its course offerings by 29% in the first-half of 2022. TriNet also continues to enhance our colleague learning experience by offering thousands of free skills courses, certification prep classes, aspire learning journeys for technology and skills benchmarking assessments within our Learning Management System (LMS).
*Percentage compares workshops delivered as of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
We put a lot of effort into supporting a culture of learning. We appreciate that everyone’s learning and development journey is personal, so our programs are configurable to meet each individual’s needs. We offer live, virtual, on-demand and self-directed learning with opportunities to watch, read, listen, discuss, debate, experiment and practice. We offer creative and effective ways for our colleagues to learn and evolve in areas of interest to them and take control of their own career journeys. We do all this based on a strategy for developing people that is purpose-driven, performance-oriented and principles-led.
If we see something good, we like to say something good. We enable and encourage all colleagues to celebrate and recognize each other’s incredible work through TriNet’s online company-wide recognition program, the Appreciation Hub. Colleagues actively extend thank you and other eCards, submit nominations for awards and grant points that are redeemable for merchandise through the hub’s marketplace.
We also recognize colleague tenure in the company with service milestone awards. Our enhanced service award program is available for colleagues based in the U.S. and Canada. This award includes a personalized digital yearbook and the ability to select a gift depicting the service anniversary year. TriNet’s Quarterly Recognition Awards Program empowers colleagues to nominate and acknowledge colleagues who exemplify our core values and One TriNet culture. Each quarter, the Incredible Heroes Awards honor individual contributors, teams and leaders who bring our core values to life, support our customers and colleagues with challenges, and make a meaningful impact.