We continue to see increases in the demand for skill development courses for our colleagues. Our Talent Management team’s skill development program had a 17%* increase in year-over-year course offerings between 2020 and 2021. Based on the 35% increase in year-over-year utilization between 2020 and 2021, TriNet increased its course offerings by 29% in the first-half of 2022. TriNet also continues to enhance our colleague learning experience by offering thousands of free skills courses, certification prep classes, aspire learning journeys for technology and skills benchmarking assessments within our Learning Management System (LMS).

*Percentage compares workshops delivered as of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022.