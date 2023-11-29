About UsCareersGrow Your Career

We'll Help You Grow Your Career

We believe in pushing ourselves to new heights while embracing opportunities for growth and development.

We fully believe our people are our greatest asset. So, it’s crucial to us that our colleagues are enabled to drive business success—and have good opportunities for personal growth and development, access to training and benefits, feel supported, and are engaged.

Training

Core Training

CORE Training

Our comprehensive, required in-house curriculum, Compliance, Operations, Regulatory, Ethics (CORE) training annually re-educates all of our colleagues on the laws, regulations and company policies that apply to their area of business and responsibilities. These trainings are approximately four hours and are designed to develop, maintain and improve operational readiness. CORE training includes topics like our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, privacy, data and information security, and PEO business acumen. New hires receive an additional layer to these trainings during our robust onboarding program.

Core Training

Colleague Onboarding

Our onboarding program is refined to boost engagement while aligning new colleagues with goals and TriNet’s culture. Our comprehensive onboarding portal outlines step-by-step guidance for leaders and new colleagues for the first month of employment and beyond that, based on specific department or colleague needs, may include virtual live instructor-led sessions on new hire orientation, health and wellness tips or service model and systems overviews. For some departments, this is followed by functional learning journeys, peer mentoring, additional virtual e-learning courses and on-the-job development. Onboarding survey results confirm our program’s success and colleague engagement.

Career Growth

Employee Development and Growth Opportunities

Employee Development and Growth Opportunities

We put a lot of effort into supporting a culture of learning. We appreciate that everyone’s learning and development journey is personal, so our programs are configurable to meet each individual’s needs. We offer live, virtual, on-demand and self-directed learning with opportunities to watch, read, listen, discuss, debate, experiment and practice. We offer creative and effective ways for our colleagues to learn and evolve in areas of interest to them and take control of their own career journeys. We do all this based on a strategy for developing people that is purpose-driven, performance-oriented and principles-led.

"As a tenured colleague being here over nine years, I’ve personally seen that TriNet is very invested in colleagues’ career growth. My journey is proof of that by starting off as a temporary contingent worker and eventually making my way up to management."
Chris Strong, Manager, Customer Support Services
Skills Development

Skills Development

We continue to see increases in the demand for skill development courses for our colleagues. Our Talent Management team’s skill development program had a 17%* increase in year-over-year course offerings between 2020 and 2021. Based on the 35% increase in year-over-year utilization between 2020 and 2021, TriNet increased its course offerings by 29% in the first-half of 2022. TriNet also continues to enhance our colleague learning experience by offering thousands of free skills courses, certification prep classes, aspire learning journeys for technology and skills benchmarking assessments within our Learning Management System (LMS).

*Percentage compares workshops delivered as of September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

Teamwork

Team Building

Team Building

We put a lot of effort into supporting a culture of learning. We appreciate that everyone’s learning and development journey is personal, so our programs are configurable to meet each individual’s needs. We offer live, virtual, on-demand and self-directed learning with opportunities to watch, read, listen, discuss, debate, experiment and practice. We offer creative and effective ways for our colleagues to learn and evolve in areas of interest to them and take control of their own career journeys. We do all this based on a strategy for developing people that is purpose-driven, performance-oriented and principles-led.

"In my five-year tenure with TriNet, I have achieved career growth beyond my expectations, and I can honestly say I love coming to work each and every day. I feel fortunate to work for one of the rare companies whose leadership truly cares about the feedback from their front-line employees, and then implements meaningful change as a result. I couldn’t be prouder of our culture and inclusiveness, which attracts kind, compassionate people who are a delight to work with. TriNet is more than a workplace; it’s a second home…this is where I want to stay until I retire."
Danielle Vermillion, Manager, Benefits Center
Rewards and Recognition

Rewards and Recognition

If we see something good, we like to say something good. We enable and encourage all colleagues to celebrate and recognize each other’s incredible work through TriNet’s online company-wide recognition program, the Appreciation Hub. Colleagues actively extend thank you and other eCards, submit nominations for awards and grant points that are redeemable for merchandise through the hub’s marketplace.

We also recognize colleague tenure in the company with service milestone awards. Our enhanced service award program is available for colleagues based in the U.S. and Canada. This award includes a personalized digital yearbook and the ability to select a gift depicting the service anniversary year. TriNet’s Quarterly Recognition Awards Program empowers colleagues to nominate and acknowledge colleagues who exemplify our core values and One TriNet culture. Each quarter, the Incredible Heroes Awards honor individual contributors, teams and leaders who bring our core values to life, support our customers and colleagues with challenges, and make a meaningful impact.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification