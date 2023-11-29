Our professional employer organization (PEO) helps you do more meaningful work—and less HR admin—with a complete HR solution including, access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation that’s powered by expert support and leading technology.
Finding time to grow your business shouldn’t be a nice to have – it’s critical for success. Your time is a precious resource, and navigating payroll, benefits, and compliance measures distracts from growth-generating activities. Allow TriNet to help you grow stronger and smarter with our modern HR and payroll technology and on-demand expertise that’s there for you when and how you need it.
Payroll Administration: Payroll task administration from processing paychecks to year-end tax forms.
HR Technology: An all-in-one HR platform to help streamline HR tasks, for you and your employees.
Time and Attendance: System to track time and schedules that integrates with payroll.
Recruiting and Onboarding: Help throughout the recruiting process from job postings to new hire onboarding.
Being an employer is risky. Whether it’s paying employer taxes or something unexpected, like workplace discrimination lawsuits. TriNet provides peace of mind by helping companies stay compliant with regulatory changes, and providing expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.
Compliance Support: Expertise to help your business comply with federal, state and local employment laws.
Workers’ Compensation: Manage insurance processes from policy start to claims handling.
Risk Mitigation: Expert guidance to help with claims prevention and EPLI for claims coverage.
The acceleration of change to the workplace over the past couple years has been staggering. With TriNet you get an HR team that’s there for you and your employees so you’re prepared for the unexpected.
Handle Your Toughest HR Needs: From recruiting and onboarding best practices to benefits and payroll compliance, we offer expertise on the issues that affect your people.
Make Better Personnel Decisions: With a team of HR professionals on your side, you’ll have access to industry-specialized expertise and insights to help make informed decisions more efficiently.
Gain Peace of Mind: Stay on top of employment rules and requirement and get help with employee relations issues with an experienced HR team that helps you look out for your business.
You’re competing with companies big and small for the right talent – and in order to do so you need the right benefits. With TriNet you gain from our scale by accessing benefits normally out of reach for small businesses.
Comprehensive Healthcare: Offer great benefits to your employees by accessing our range of leading medical, dental and vision carriers and plans.
Retirement Plans: TriNet’s 401(k) is fully managed making it easy for you to help your employees save for their future.
Benefits Administration: Offload much of the compliance and admin to us – from COBRA to open enrollment and payroll deductions.
of PEO clients reported their employees were more satisfied with their benefit offerings.*
On average PEOs bring 27% annual return on investment.*
PEOs result in an average $1,775 savings per employee per year*
If you need an HR function up and running quickly without a huge outlay of cash, a professional employer organization (PEO) is a great option. It can help save you time and money, so you can focus on your people and growing your business.
A professional employer organization (PEO) can help with your HR needs, making it easier to stay on top of the ever-changing world of HR rules and requirements, while freeing you to concentrate on the many other aspects of running a small business.