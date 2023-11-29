HR ServicesVoluntary

TriNet offers access to voluntary benefits that can provide protection—for worksite employees and covered dependents—against unexpected expenses that may not be covered by other insurance. 

Voluntary Benefits Plan Options
Voluntary benefits may add another layer of protection against unexpected events.
Leading Providers
TriNet works with top carriers to offer additional peace of mind to worksite employees.
Group Pricing
TriNet is able to leverage the power of scale to give SMBs more preferrable rates on some voluntary benefits.
47

Almost half of US consumers have experienced some form of identity theft in the past two-years.1

1Aite Group, U.S. Identity Theft: The Stark Reality (2021)
$30,000

Average cost of a three-day hospital stay.2

2Healthcare.gov (accessed 2023)

Voluntary Benefit Options

As a TriNet client, your worksite employees may be able to enroll in a number of voluntary benefits from leading providers. These complement TriNet’s other benefit offerings and may add another layer of protection against unexpected events.
Pet Insurance
Home and Auto Insurance
Personal Excess Liability Insurance
Identity Theft Protection
Legal Plans
Accident Insurance
Critical Illness Insurance
Hospital Indemnity Insurance
Voluntary employee benefits

Voluntary Benefits at a Glance

  • Group pricing and discounts on multiple benefit options
  • Portable coverage independent of changes in employment status (certain stipulations apply)
  • Automatic deductions through TriNet for easy and convenient payments (for most voluntary plans)
  • May reduce impact of medical treatments and follow up care with direct benefit payments, unless otherwise specified
"The main thing TriNet provides for us is access to top-tier benefits that we could not otherwise afford. This allows us to attract high quality employees. "
Owner, Small Business Professional Services Company

