HR ServicesBenefit OptionsVoluntary

Voluntary Benefits

TriNet offers access to voluntary benefits that can provide protection—for worksite employees and covered dependents—against unexpected expenses that may not be covered by other insurance. 

Voluntary Benefit Features
triple_checklist_icon.svg
Plan options
Voluntary benefits may add another layer of protection against unexpected events.
stars hand.svg
Leading providers
TriNet works with top carriers to offer additional peace of mind to worksite employees.
bag_of_money.svg
Group pricing
TriNet is able to leverage the power of scale to give SMBs more preferrable rates on some voluntary benefits.
47

almost half of U.S. consumers have experienced some form of identity theft in the past two-years.1

1Aite Group, U.S. Identity Theft: The Stark Reality (2021)
$30,000

average cost of a three-day hospital stay.2

2Healthcare.gov (accessed 2023)

Voluntary benefit options

As a TriNet client, your worksite employees may be able to enroll in a number of voluntary benefits from leading providers. These complement TriNet’s other benefit offerings and may add another layer of protection against unexpected events.
Pet insurance
Home and auto insurance
Personal excess liability insurance
Identity theft protection
Legal plans
Accident insurance
Critical illness insurance
Hospital indemnity insurance
News and Press

Voluntary benefits at a glance

  • Group pricing and discounts on multiple benefit options
  • Portable coverage independent of changes in employment status (certain stipulations apply)
  • Automatic deductions through TriNet for easy and convenient payments (for most voluntary plans)
  • May reduce impact of medical treatments and follow up care with direct benefit payments, unless otherwise specified
"The main thing TriNet provides for us is access to top-tier benefits that we could not otherwise afford. This allows us to attract high quality employees. "
Owner, Small Business Professional Services Company

Explore More Resources

TriNet Perks Discounts
TriNet Perks Discounts

Enhance your company’s benefits offering with discounts and special rates on the things your employees buy every day.

Learn more
Customer Stories
Customer Stories

See how TriNet PEO is taking care of our clients’ HR needs, so they can focus on their people and business operations.

Read more
State of the Workplace
State of the Workplace

In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit’s ease of use. 

See More

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.