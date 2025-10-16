Artificial Intelligence
AI-powered capabilities that combine advanced AI technology with TriNet’s deep knowledge to empower your team to work with ease.
TriNet’s AI-powered tools help worksite employees navigate HR and healthcare with greater ease—delivering personalization, speed and confidence.
Dynamic dashboard*
A personalized entry to TriNet’s all-in-one HR platform and mobile app. The dashboard is designed to deliver relevant information and content when you need it—making inquiries and tasks simpler and more efficient. At the center of the experience is a smart search along with a curated set of quick links that cut through information overload to highlight what’s most useful for you.*Dynamic dashboard is coming soon. This product is currently in testing or development. Features, design, and availability are subject to change without notice. There is no commitment to deliver the product, and any future updates remain at TriNet’s sole discretion.
TriNet Assistant*
Your AI-powered gateway to TriNet’s expertise—designed to leverage our expansive data and deep organizational knowledge. With a conversational interface, you will be able to quickly get personalized answers, complete tasks and make informed decisions—all with the speed of AI.
*TriNet Assistant is coming soon. This product is currently in testing or development. Features, design, and availability are subject to change without notice. There is no commitment to deliver the product, and any future updates remain at TriNet’s sole discretion.
Personal Health Assistant, powered by Healthee
A purpose-built tool to help you navigate the complexities of healthcare. The AI-powered virtual health assistant enables you to access important healthcare information throughout the year including plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, local in network providers and more.
