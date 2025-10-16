HR ServicesTechnology PlatformArtificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

AI-powered capabilities that combine advanced AI technology with TriNet’s deep knowledge to empower your team to work with ease. 

Human centered, AI powered
icon_hiring_navy.svg
Privacy and security controls
Controls to help protect your sensitive information
icon_contact us community_navy.svg
Personalized answers
Get answers that are specific to your HR, payroll and benefits
icon_Compliance.svg
Effortless task completion
Use conversational prompts to complete important tasks with ease
Purpose-built for supporting HR, payroll and benefits

TriNet’s AI-powered tools help worksite employees navigate HR and healthcare with greater ease—delivering personalization, speed and confidence.

Dynamic dashboard.png

Dynamic dashboard*

A personalized entry to TriNet’s all-in-one HR platform and mobile app. The dashboard is designed to deliver relevant information and content when you need it—making inquiries and tasks simpler and more efficient. At the center of the experience is a smart search along with a curated set of quick links that cut through information overload to highlight what’s most useful for you. 

*Dynamic dashboard is coming soon. This product is currently in testing or development. Features, design, and availability are subject to change without notice. There is no commitment to deliver the product, and any future updates remain at TriNet’s sole discretion.
TriNet-Assistant.png

TriNet Assistant*

Your AI-powered gateway to TriNet’s expertise—designed to leverage our expansive data and deep organizational knowledge. With a conversational interface, you will be able to quickly get personalized answers, complete tasks and make informed decisions—all with the speed of AI.

 

*TriNet Assistant is coming soon. This product is currently in testing or development. Features, design, and availability are subject to change without notice. There is no commitment to deliver the product, and any future updates remain at TriNet’s sole discretion.

Personal Health Assistant, powered by Healthee.jpg

Personal Health Assistant, powered by Healthee

A purpose-built tool to help you navigate the complexities of healthcare. The AI-powered virtual health assistant enables you to access important healthcare information throughout the year including plan coverage, procedure costs, deductibles, local in network providers and more. 

Explore
Jeff Hayward, TriNet Chief Technology Officer
TriNet is committed to redefining HR for SMBs, combining the innovation of AI with the insight of experienced professionals.
Jeff Hayward
TriNet Chief Technology Officer
Jeff Hayward, TriNet Chief Technology Officer

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.