Benefit Options
Benefit Options

Benefit Options

Offer attractive employee benefits packages that help you compete for top talent.

Employee benefit options

Employee Benefits Solutions to Help You Grow

Access big company benefits

TriNet’s scale means your size no longer limits your benefits. Access top insurance carriers with great options for spouses and pets, plus perks for employees.

Secure top talent

With TriNet, your benefits offering is an asset in the battle for talent. For those who value keeping their carriers, employees can access the top providers locally.

Worry less about compliance

Depend on TriNet to steer your benefits compliance and administration. Navigate requirements for ACA, COBRA, disability and state filings.

Comprehensive benefit options

An extensive employee benefits offering is an important recruiting tool and a great way to drive employee satisfaction. Access to leading employee benefit plans is no longer reserved for large companies.

TriNet's rich employee benefit plans go beyond access to exceptional health and retirement coverage to include additional benefits such as critical accident and illness policies, access to auto and home policies, commuter benefits and more.

Quality options for every employee

As a small life sciences company, hiring a chemist away from Big Pharma requires an attractive package with excellent benefits. With TriNet, our client was able to offer a choice of premium benefits to level the playing field—and help ensure that their new hire didn’t have to change doctors just because she changed jobs.
HR team that know yours business

Premium-level benefit options

By leveraging the collective strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we’re able to deliver access to premium-level benefits. Our group benefits include health, dental, vision and retirement plans offered through industry leaders that cover thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of plan participants.
Top partners by market

TriNet works with multiple health insurance carriers, so you can attract top talent with great plans from leading carriers where your employees live and work. In a job market where employees and their families place value on the quality of coverage—you’re well-positioned to attract and retain great people.

Access to premium benefits extends beyond medical, to dental, vision, life, disability, retirement, transit and a wide range of voluntary benefits. TriNet works with industry leaders in each benefit category so you can build a compelling benefit offering that shows your people how much you care.

Effective on the closing date of the transaction, Empower Retirement (“Empower”) acquired the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company’s (“MassMutual”) retirement business. Through this transaction, business written by MassMutual is reinsured by Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (“GWL&A”), and in New York by Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York. Concurrently, MassMutual retroceded business it reinsures from a cedent, which MassMutual assumed in a previous transaction. On the closing date of the transaction, Empower will administer the business on MassMutual’s behalf, with certain administrative services being performed by MassMutual and its affiliates during a temporary transition period. Additionally, GWFS Equities, Inc., will be the distributor of the MassMutual insurance products sold on Empower’s platform. Empower Retirement refers to the products and services offered by GWL&A and its subsidiaries. GWFS Equities is a subsidiary of GWL&A and an affiliate of Empower Retirement, LLC; Great-West Funds, Inc.; and registered investment advisers, Advised Assets Group, LLC and Personal Capital. Empower is not affiliated with MassMutual or its affiliates.

Aetna
Blue Shield of California
Kaiser Permanente
United Health Group
Transamerica
Metlife
Aflac
Empower Retirement

Retirement plans

Get retirement plans that fit your business now and when it grows. TriNet makes it easy for you to provide a quality 401(k) plan to your employees with flexible company contributions and profit-sharing options. What this means for you:
Learn more about 401(k) Retirement Plan

Free yourself of many benefits administration responsibilities

Transfer plan administrator role and primary fiduciary responsibility to TriNet

Access a wide array of professionally managed investment options with competitive expenses

Receive enrollment support and ongoing participant education

Great benefits help keep workers healthy

0%

60% of employees rate benefits as very important to job satisfaction1

0%

80% of employees who are satisfied with their benefits are also satisfied with their job2

Marketplace discounts

With TriNet’s Marketplace, your employees get access to special pricing on a wide range of brands such as Verizon Wireless, Dell, American Airlines and Bloomnation, as well as discounts on movie tickets, restaurants, fitness classes and more. We also offer many business discounts, spanning computers, books/training materials, office supplies and web/professional services.
VerizonAvisAT&THyattAudezeRestaurant.comBloomNationSoothe
Learn more about TriNet's Marketplace

Fully integrated solution

Ensuring that your employee benefits are done right involves a lot of moving parts—plan selection, technology, payroll deductions, open enrollment and ACA compliance. Our Benefits Enrollment Application provides an intuitive navigation experience that simplifies the benefit enrollment process, so your employees can compare and understand their plans with ease. Because TriNet provides an integrated HR solution, we’re in a unique position to deliver an incredible benefits experience.

Learn more about Affordable Care Act Solutions
Fully integrated HR solution

Customer Stories

We really value being able to offer top-tier benefits to our team; it's something that we pride ourselves on.
Ryan Retcher
COO, LOUD Capital
View All Stories
Explore Our Other Services

