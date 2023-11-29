Achieve your mission with HR solutions for nonprofits that helps you attract the best talent.
Understanding the complexities of HR is not the reason you started a nonprofit. You want to spend your time focusing on things like fundraising, community outreach, managing growth challenges—all to advance your mission. By outsourcing your HR, operational and administrative functions are firmly in place and running smoothly, so you can focus on what you’re passionate about—purposeful work.
You rely on every dollar and manage your budget to build confidence with your board. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure, you can predict your HR costs based on your forecasted growth and keep your bottom line well in view.
Because we consolidate the strength of thousands of small and medium size businesses, we offer access to premium-level benefits to help you hire and retain your most valuable employees.
Effectively running a hybrid nonprofit/commercial bakery that employed a staff of previously under- or unemployed bakers brought with it concerns over effectively managing HR for a workforce with diverse needs.
TriNet helped Hot Bread Kitchen build an HR infrastructure that worked for them and their employees.
As nonprofits dive in to serve the public interest, it’s important to have an administrative workflow in place. With TriNet online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and enterprise-level reporting capabilities, you have a process that gives you time back to focus on what matters.
Plus, our online self-service tools make it easy for staff to manage benefits, view pay information and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues.
When founding their first public center to support autistic children, the McCarton Foundation needed HR infrastructure and support and couldn’t afford to hire an HR professional.
TriNet provides the Foundation with access to the HR support and infrastructure, technology and big-company benefits they need to support their growing team.
It’s not easy to attract talent if you don’t offer the basics like benefit plan options and retirement planning. You also need to build a great place to work and a solid talent management strategy. With TriNet, you have an expert to depend on for best practices guidance and support, so you can focus on your mission.