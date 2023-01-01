Seeking technology-first HR support

Before working with TriNet, Mission Asset Fund leveraged a different nonprofit as their fiscal agent. Within a few years, they were juggling HR tasks on their own with a combination of low-cost tools, including a basic payroll company, but found that their systems weren’t sufficient as they started growing. And with dozens of other nonprofits in the area, and the tech scene to compete with, working with an experienced partner that could offer access to better benefits made choosing TriNet easy.

While their team focused on serving their clients and communities, Quiñonez knew that having TriNet manage HR processes and needs "allow our people to focus on the actual work of engaging clients and innovation – our bread and butter. We would have to hire two or three people to manage all those processes, and it just doesn't make any sense for us.”

With support from TriNet, Mission Asset Fund finds managing their everyday HR responsibilities much easier. “TriNet has helped with many aspects of our HR needs, from hiring and training staff to providing a platform that is easy to use and navigate.” And, with a team of digital natives offering support through technology driven solutions, having a platform like TriNet’s, which aligns with the MAF culture and mission of usable, innovative solutions, is key.

TriNet continues to support the MAF team by helping them with the onboarding process for MAF employees hired across the country. In providing multi-state HR compliance guidance and with the existing onboarding infrastructure, TriNet provides the HR assistance to help businesses navigate varying state HR compliance and payroll tax requirements. “Hiring somebody on our own, especially elsewhere in the United States, would have taken weeks to figure out. But instead, TriNet already knows how to handle that process, what paperwork we need, etc. And that means we can hire somebody quickly, get them set up and paid correctly and be compliant. Which again, allows us to focus on the work that needs to happen.”