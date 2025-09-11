—but for many small and midsize businesses, it does. Navigating payroll tax compliance, deadlines, and manual errors can drain time, create risk, and leave little room to focus on your team or your growth.
How TriNet Helps
TriNet simplifies payroll with options HR solutions based on your needs—from comprehensive, dedicated support to streamlined, self-service options. Whether you need start-to-finish payroll processing or just help with the tricky parts, we can help take the burden off your plate so you can focus on what matters most: growing your business.
Automated payroll tax calculations and benefit deductions for more precise pay runs.
Track hours, breaks, and PTO with real-time digital tracking.
Submit, approve, and reimburse employee expenses in one streamlined platform.
Services
PEO
HR Plus*
Payroll processing & administration
*
Payroll tax filing and compliance support**
*
Time tracking tool
Expense management
Benefit deductions
Workers’ compensation & risk mitigation
—
Dedicated HR support team
*
Employee self-service portal
***
Contractor payments***
Reporting & analytics
Accounting integrations
Mobile pay stubs
*Availability may vary based on the selected package.
**For payroll processed through TriNet’s platform.
*** Additional terms and cost may apply.
No Matter Your Size, We Got You.
TriNet solutions work for both fast-growing start-ups and more mature companies with a wide range of in-house HR support. We offer comprehensive HR services with a dedicated team that works beside the one you already have.
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing delivers time savings.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing helps maintain payroll and tax compliance.*
of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing helps reduce payroll errors.*
*Source: A 2023 Tech Validate survey of 170 TriNet customers
Streamline Payroll Administration
Run payroll with ease through TriNet’s online platform, featuring direct deposit, debiting, e-pay stubs, pay cards, and electronic W-2s. Employees can access pay info and request time off anytime via our mobile app. You can also integrate with accounting systems like QuickBooks® Online for simple general ledger syncing.
Simplify Taxes While Mitigating Risk
TriNet automates the calculation and withholding of federal, state, and local payroll taxes for payroll processed through the TriNet platform. We can also administer your payroll tax forms, including Form W-2 preparation and delivery—plus employees can import them directly into TurboTax®. We can support unemployment taxes and claims.
Get Integrated Payroll Applications
Onboard and Pay Independent Contractors
Access to Expansive Reporting Capabilities
Gain powerful insights with on-demand payroll reporting and data visualizations. Track key metrics and generate detailed reports in just a few clicks. Plus, integrate with tools like QuickBooks Online to connect payroll data with your financials.
People Also Ask
TriNet’s PEO solution offers comprehensive HR outsourcing—including payroll, access to benefits, risk mitigation, and dedicated HR experts. TriNet PEO and the client are in a co-employment relationship, payroll taxes are reported under the TriNet’s identification numbers.
HR Plus and its clients are not in a co-employment relationship, and therefore it is not a co-employer. Self-service options are also available with HR Plus, offering you core payroll and HR tools while you can manage more functions in-house.
Yes. TriNet supports integrations with platforms like QuickBooks® Online to streamline bookkeeping and financial reporting.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.