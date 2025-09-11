Payroll Processing 

For small businesses that want simpler payroll, every time.  

Running payroll shouldn’t feel like a second full-time job

—but for many small and midsize businesses, it does. Navigating payroll tax compliance, deadlines, and manual errors can drain time, create risk, and leave little room to focus on your team or your growth.

Payroll

How TriNet Helps

TriNet simplifies payroll with options HR solutions based on your needs—from comprehensive, dedicated support to streamlined, self-service options. Whether you need start-to-finish payroll processing or just help with the tricky parts, we can help take the burden off your plate so you can focus on what matters most: growing your business. 

Automated payroll tax calculations and benefit deductions for more precise pay runs.  

Track hours, breaks, and PTO with real-time digital tracking. 

Submit, approve, and reimburse employee expenses in one streamlined platform. 

Your HR Options 
Services
PEO
HR Plus*
Payroll processing & administration 
*
Payroll tax filing and compliance support** 
*
Time tracking tool 
Expense  management 
Benefit deductions 
Workers’ compensation & risk mitigation 
Dedicated HR support team  
*
Employee self-service portal 
***
Contractor payments***
Reporting & analytics 
Accounting integrations 
Mobile pay stubs 
*Availability may vary based on the selected package. 

**For payroll processed through TriNet’s platform. 

*** Additional terms and cost may apply. 

No Matter Your Size, We Got You. 

TriNet solutions work for both fast-growing start-ups and more mature companies with a wide range of in-house HR support. We offer comprehensive HR services with a dedicated team that works beside the one you already have.  

93

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing delivers time savings.*

96

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing helps maintain payroll and tax compliance.*

93

of surveyed organizations said TriNet's Payroll Processing helps reduce payroll errors.*

*Source: A 2023 Tech Validate survey of 170 TriNet customers

Streamline Payroll Administration

Streamline Payroll Administration 

Run payroll with ease through TriNet’s online platform, featuring direct deposit, debiting, e-pay stubs, pay cards, and electronic W-2s. Employees can access pay info and request time off anytime via our mobile app. You can also integrate with accounting systems like QuickBooks® Online for simple general ledger syncing. 

Simplify Taxes While Mitigating Risk

Simplify Taxes While Mitigating Risk 

TriNet automates the calculation and withholding of federal, state, and local payroll taxes for payroll processed through the TriNet platform. We can also administer your payroll tax forms, including Form W-2 preparation and delivery—plus employees can import them directly into TurboTax®. We can support unemployment taxes and claims. 

Get Integrated Payroll Applications

Get Integrated Payroll Applications

Our payroll platform connects directly with key business functions like time tracking, expense reimbursement, time off including PTO management, and benefits administration. This integration creates a smooth user experience for you and your team—helping reduce duplication and enhancing efficiency. 
Onboard and Pay Independent Contractors

Onboard and Pay Independent Contractors

TriNet makes it simple to pay your independent contractor. With Contractor Payments, you can easily onboard and pay independent contractors—all within the same platform you use for payroll. 
Access to Expansive Reporting Capabilities

Access to Expansive Reporting Capabilities

Gain powerful insights with on-demand payroll reporting and data visualizations. Track key metrics and generate detailed reports in just a few clicks. Plus, integrate with tools like QuickBooks Online to connect payroll data with your financials. 

Dagne Dover
Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go."
Deepa Gandhi
Co-Founder and CEO, Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover

People Also Ask

TriNet’s PEO solution offers comprehensive HR outsourcing—including payroll, access to benefits, risk mitigation, and dedicated HR experts. TriNet PEO and the client are in a co-employment relationship, payroll taxes are reported under the TriNet’s identification numbers.

HR Plus and its clients are not in a co-employment relationship, and therefore it is not a co-employer. Self-service options are also available with HR Plus, offering you core payroll and HR tools while you can manage more functions in-house.

Yes. TriNet can help calculate, withhold, and file payroll taxes at the federal, state, and local levels for payroll processed through the TriNet platform—even for employees in multiple states.
Implementation time vary by solution and individual business needs. Our team guides you through the process for a smooth launch.
Yes. TriNet supports a variety of pay types including hourly, salaried, tipped, and commissioned employees.
Yes. Employees can use the TriNet Mobile app to view pay stubs, request time off, view benefits information, and more. 
TriNet provides on-demand access to payroll reports, payroll tax documents, employee summaries, and customizable analytics dashboards.

Yes. TriNet supports integrations with platforms like QuickBooks® Online to streamline bookkeeping and financial reporting.

TriNet’s platform is designed to support HR compliance by supporting payroll tax filings, providing updates on employment-related rules and requirements, and offering access to HR experts who can help you stay on top of employment-related rules and requirements.

