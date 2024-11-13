TriNet Advocacy: Empowering Small Businesses and Shaping Public Policy

A groundbreaking initiative designed to amplify the voices of small and medium-sized businesses with policymakers. Our platform leverages TriNet’s unparalleled expertise in HR and deep industry insights to advocate for policies that drive growth and innovation. Empower your business and make your voice heard in Washington, DC.
Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and pay nearly 40% of private-sector payroll.
of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital, with more than half saying they could not afford a loan because of high interest rates.
About 90% of new businesses with employees require startup capital, with about 1 in 5 businesses needing more than $100,000 to start.
Legislation has many intended and unintended consequences on businesses, especially for small businesses. As Congress sets its agenda, it’s vital that small businesses have a seat at the table. We’ve partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) to host roundtable events for policy makers to ensure your voice is heard in the new Congress and administration. These roundtables, available to TriNet customers, are your opportunity to share experiences, advocate for supportive policies, and help shape policies that will support the growth and success of small businesses across the country.
Congress needs to act to restore immediate expensing for R&D to support small businesses and maintain the U.S.'s competitive edge in global innovation.
Professional development to train, upskill or reskill workers