TriNet Advocacy: Empowering Small Businesses and Shaping Public Policy

A groundbreaking initiative designed to amplify the voices of small and medium-sized businesses with policymakers. Our platform leverages TriNet’s unparalleled expertise in HR and deep industry insights to advocate for policies that drive growth and innovation. Empower your business and make your voice heard in Washington, DC.

SMB Statistics

61.7

Small businesses employ 61.7 million Americans and pay nearly 40% of private-sector payroll.

77

of small businesses are concerned about their ability to access capital, with more than half saying they could not afford a loan because of high interest rates.

90

About 90% of new businesses with employees require startup capital, with about 1 in 5 businesses needing more than $100,000 to start.  

Advocacy_Voices.jpg

Small Business Voices Are Critical

Legislation has many intended and unintended consequences on businesses, especially for small businesses. As Congress sets its agenda, it’s vital that small businesses have a seat at the table. We’ve partnered with the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) to host roundtable events for policy makers to ensure your voice is heard in the new Congress and administration. These roundtables, available to TriNet customers, are your opportunity to share experiences, advocate for supportive policies, and help shape policies that will support the growth and success of small businesses across the country. 

In 2025 we’re hosting virtual policy roundtables where small business owners like you can engage directly with policymakers on issues that impact your success.

We invite our customers to join these important public policy discussions around:

Advocacy_Growth_Innovation.jpg

Growth, Innovation & Access to Capital

  • Access to capital
  • Research and Development
  • Procurement
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Business innovation
Advocacy_Tax_Cuts_and_Jobs_Act.jpg

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)

  • 179 - This provision allows small businesses to deduct the full purchase price of qualifying equipment and software purchased or financed during the tax year. This can lead to substantial tax savings, improving cash flow and enabling further investment.
  • 199A - The 20% deduction for qualified business income under Section 199A can reduce the effective tax rate for many small businesses.
  • R&D - Starting in 2022, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) requires businesses to amortize their research and development (R&D) expenses over five years instead of allowing immediate expensing. This change increases the cost of investment and discourages innovation, potentially reducing economic output

Congress needs to act to restore immediate expensing for R&D to support small businesses and maintain the U.S.'s competitive edge in global innovation.

Advocacy_Worker_Supports.jpg

Worker Supports

  • Benefits: Retirement, Paid Leave and Healthcare 

  • Professional development to train, upskill or reskill workers

More Resources

Stay tuned for more exciting opportunities during National Small Business Week 2025!
Small Businesses Matter: A Bipartisan Policy Agenda for 2024 and Beyond
TriNet & Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC) whitepaper

Read More
Webinar: Small Business Matter: A Small Business Matter: A Bipartisan Policy Agenda for 2024 and Beyond
Webinar from 2024 event

Watch Now
