SolutionsHR PlusHR Platform Overview

HR Platform

Powerful HR technology built for companies that want to run HR in-house with an intuitive, cloud-based platform.

Book Demo
[Missing alt text]
Comprehensive HR technology for managing people operations with ease.
icon_Payroll_Services.svg
A platform for everybody
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, time tracking, attendance, time off, performance management and more.
icon_Benefit_Options.svg
Payroll processing built right in
“Three-click payroll” automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing and a happier you.
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.
Take a Tour
All-in-one HR

By connecting HR, benefits and payroll processing on a single platform, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Explore the HR Platform
icon_Payroll_Services_White.svg

Payroll Software

benefit_options_color_rev.svg

Benefits Administration

talent-and-org-consulting-leadership.jpg

Workforce Management

Keep orderly, professional and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I-9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, HR Platform makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.

  • Employee onboarding and off-boarding
  • Employee time tracking and attendance
  • Paid time off tracking
  • Document management
  • Org charts
Learn More
talent-and-org-consulting-analytics.jpg

Easy payroll processing

Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations and more.

Extensive payroll processing features:

  • Wage and Tax Summary
  • Garnishments Reports
  • Contractors Payment Report
  • Tax Payments Summary
  • Tax Liability Report
  • Comprehensive ‘All-in-One’ Report
  • And more!

Automatic federal and state tax filing

Automatic new hire state filing for employees

Learn More
talent-and-org-consulting-culture.jpg

Simplified benefits administration

TriNet HR Platform provides you with leading technology to administer and manage employee benefit offerings. From core medical, dental and vision coverage to life insurance and more, our solution gives you the ability to deliver a comprehensive benefits program. Plus, you can choose to keep your current broker or work with a TriNet broker partner for greater administrative support.

Learn More

Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

50%

Less time onboarding new hires

1 week

Save up to one week per year on HR administration

90%

Less time spent on payroll and benefits

saas-people-analytics-artificial-intelligence.jpg

Differentiators that help make your HR shine

Choose from a variety of HR platform configurations that allow you to add powerful tools such as recruiting software, 401(k), outsourced services and more.

Learning Management
Tools for upskilling employees with a dynamic AI powered learning program for better engagement.
Learn more >

Recruiting Software
Add Applicant Tracking Software and job postings right into your platform.
Learn more >

Performance Management
Leverage out-of-the box performance management templates or build your own. Either way, add a consistent, professional appeal to your performance reviews.
Learn more >

Business Intelligence
Dive deep into your workforce analytics to understand your business trends in demographics, pay, productivity and more.
Learn more >

401(k)
Add a retirement plan to your benefits and attract talent.
Learn more >

Integrations
Explore our rich partner and integration ecosystem to find how HR Plaftorm integrates with systems you already have, like Quickbooks, Xero, Google Drive, Slack and more.
Learn more >

On-Demand Expertise
Expert support is paired with our powerful HR technology—giving you access to best practice guidance on HR, payroll and benefits administration.
Learn more >

R&D Tax Credits - Benefits and Qualifications for Life Sciences

Claim Your Tax Credits

Payroll tax credit claimants have exclusive options to receive their tax credits 6-9 months faster, without having to sit through IRS delays.

Learn More

Need a little extra help running HR?

Whether you need a little advisory counsel or a fully outsourced team to run your HR department, we’ve got options you can add to your HR Platform package.

icon_Talent_Retention_White.svg

Advisory Services

An “on-demand” HR team that gives you unlimited HR and payroll advisor access. Just shoot us an email or pick up the phone during the work day and we’ll be there for you, whether you’re dealing with things like new contractor payout regulations or you’re thinking of rolling out a new time off policy.
Learn more
icon_Payroll_Taxes_White.svg

HR Plus

A robust outsourced services addition to HR Platform where you can hire out the administration of many core HR tasks to our team. This is a dedicated team.
Learn more

We integrate with tools you already use

BoxGreenhouseQuickBooksCartaLatticeOkta
Dottie Bedell - Lumaverse
"While looking for an HR system, our ‘ah-ha’ came from thinking through what it could look like to have a tool that could grow with us from 37 to 50 to 100 to 500 people. We’ve found that tool in the TriNet HR Platform."
Dottie Bedell
Head of Human Resources, Lumaverse
See all stories
Dottie Bedell - Lumaverse

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I change my package or cancel after I complete checkout?
Of course. We make it easy for you to change and modify your package, and particularly with a monthly contract, you can cancel at any time with 30-day notice.
What is the implementation timeline?
Implementation timelines vary based on company size, products purchased and implementation option selected. The estimated timeline for basic Implementation is 30 to 45 days and 30 to 90 days for Advanced Implementation.
Are there outsourced HR service options to help my HR team?
Of course! Our HR Plus solution complements our HR technology with access to outsourced HR and payroll experts. If you need additional guidance on which to choose, request a meeting here.
Can I bring my own benefits broker?
Sure thing! But Benefits Administration is included if you work with the assigned TriNet broker partner and assign them as your broker of record. You can always retain your current broker, but Benefits Administration will be a cost of $5 PEPM.

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Platform services.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification