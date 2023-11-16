SolutionsHR PlatformLearning Management

Learning Management

Drive your business by building your team’s skills.

Purchase NowTry Before You Buy
A New Development Approach
Learning Management, powered by 360Learning provides a one stop shop for upskilling employees with a dynamic AI powered learning program for better engagement.
icon_HR_Expertise.svg
Enhanced HR compliance catalog
Complimentary 50+ HR compliance courses
icon_Learning_Management.svg
Modern tools
Support for employer content upload, learning paths, personalized dashboards and more.
icon_Professional_Services.svg
Collaborative learning
Relevant, fast, and impact-driven learning distinct from traditional corporate training.
Training for real-world employees

Learning Management System (LMS) to streamline access to learning

Employees typically handle multiple roles in their day-to-day jobs. With TriNet, they can polish their current skills and go on to develop a wide range of new ones. Personalized dashboards powered by AI help deliver customized programs to reach the right learners. Courses present practical, useful knowledge, teaching participants how to apply what they learn in real-world situations.

AI-Authoring.PNG

Modern tools that support custom content

In addition to the included HR Compliance catalog, you can upload custom learning content. As needs expand, the user-friendly course builder helps to create relevant content including AI generation assistance.

Learning Hub.png

Collaborative learning for increased engagement

Collaborative Learning is a training methodology where employees share their knowledge and expertise, teaching and learning from one another at the same time. This group learning enhances the training experience by capitalizing on skills, ideas, and institutional knowledge.

Meet your organizational learning goals

A comprehensive learning and development solution to help your organization be more flexible, resilient and competitive.
Employee onboarding
Sales enablement
Software training
Leadership development
HR compliance training
Frontline staff training
Coaching Employees
Coaching Employees

Learn how coaching employees can pay off for your business.

Read more
Retention & Growth
Retention & Growth

Keep your best employees happy and positioned to grow as leaders.

Learn more
Improve Onboarding
Improve Onboarding

Learn seven ways to improve your onboarding process for employee success.

Read more

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Platform services.

Fill out the form and a member of our team will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
logo_irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.
View certification