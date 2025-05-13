HR PlusLearning Management

Learning Management

Drive your business by building your team’s skills.

A New Development Approach
Learning Management. powered by 360Learning provides a one stop shop for upskilling employees with a dynamic Al powered learning program for better engagement.
Enhanced HR compliance catalog
Complimentary 50+ HR compliance courses
Modern tools
Support for employer content upload, AI-powered content creation, learning paths, personalized dashboards and more
Collaborative learning
Relevant, fast, and impact-driven learning distinct from traditional corporate training
Training for real-world employees

Learning Management System (LMS) to streamline access to learning

Employees typically handle multiple roles in their day-to-day jobs. With TriNet, they can polish their current skills and go on to develop a wide range of new ones. Personalized dashboards powered by Al help deliver customized programs to reach the right learners. Courses present practical, useful knowledge, teaching participants how to apply what they learn in real-world situations.

Learning Management - Create Course

Modern tools that support custom content

In addition to the included HR Compliance catalog, you can create custom learning content with AI-driven rapid course creation tools, upload your own content, or use both at the same time. Tools to assess user comprehension. Leverage expertly crafted templates to create engaging content no matter the size of your team.

Collaborative learning for increased engagement

Collaborative Learning is a training methodology where employees share their knowledge and expertise, teaching and learning from one another at the same time. This group learning enhances the training experience by capitalizing on skills, ideas, and institutional knowledge.

Meet your organizational learning goals

A comprehensive learning and development solution to help your organization be more flexible, resilient and competitive.

Employee onboarding
Sales enablement
Software training
Leadership development
HR compliance training

Custom course creation and delivery

