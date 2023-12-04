Can you cancel health insurance at any time?

When can employees cancel their health insurance?

Outside of the open enrollment period, employees may cancel their employer-sponsored group health insurance only if they have a qualifying life event (QLE). Time periods allowed for these mid-year changes are called “special enrollment periods.” QLEs that may entitle employees to cancel their insurance mid-year include:

Marriage

Divorce

Having a baby

Adopting a child

Change in spouse’s coverage

Leaving the company (retiring, getting a new job, being fired, getting laid off)

Becoming eligible for Medicare or Medicaid

Enrolling in a Marketplace plan

FMLA leaves of absence

Significant changes to the plan’s costs or coverage

Relocating outside of the plan’s coverage area

For some life events, special enrollment periods are mandatory, but for others, they are optional. In those cases, it is up to the employer to decide whether employees may change their plans.

Why can’t employees just cancel coverage?

Employer-sponsored group health insurance plans are governed by federal regulations. If the health insurance is provided as part of a cafeteria plan (a “Section 125 plan”), and employees are paying for their coverage using pre-tax dollars, then IRS rules do not allow employees to alter their plan selections mid-year without a valid qualifying life event.

Navigating health insurance cancellation

If you are an employee who is eligible to cancel your plan, you should follow these steps:

Contact your company’s human resources department or whoever is in charge of HR if your company does not have a dedicated HR department. They should help guide you through the cancellation process. Make sure that the date your new coverage starts will be on or slightly before the date your existing coverage will be canceled. Fill out all required paperwork and be careful not to miss any deadlines.

What is an open enrollment period?

The open enrollment period is a window of time for employees to compare plans, consider their needs for health services, and change or cancel their employer-sponsored health insurance plans. Open enrollment occurs once a year. The time and length of the period is up to the employer. Typically, open enrollment starts in November and lasts a few weeks.

When employees select an insurance policy during open enrollment, they are locked into it for the entire plan year, except for any special enrollment periods.

Special enrollment periods: an exception to the rule

If you have a qualifying life event, it may trigger a special enrollment period when you can cancel or make other changes to your health plan. Special enrollment periods for employer-sponsored group plans are generally at least 30 days long.

The impacts of insurance cancellation

Before you cancel your employer-provided group health insurance plan, you should be aware of what might happen as a result. These are some of the possible consequences of cancellation:

If there’s a gap between the time that you cancel your current plan and the time that your new plan’s coverage starts, you will be without health coverage, unless you are also covered under someone else’s plan. If you need health care services or medication, or you have a medical emergency, you won’t have insurance, and you will have to pay for everything out of pocket. Getting care for serious conditions could be unaffordable. (The same thing will happen, except for a longer period of time, if you don’t enroll in a new plan at all.) To prevent this problem, make sure that your new coverage starts on or before the end of your old one.

If your children and/or spouse are covered under your plan they will be without health insurance coverage if there is a gap between your plans, unless they are also covered by plans of their own.

A few states impose penalties if you don’t have health insurance year round. If you have a gap between the time your old plan coverage ends and your new plan begins, that could trigger a penalty.

For cafeteria plans, there may also be federal penalties for both the employee and employer if the cancellation is not done correctly and violates Section 125 rules.

