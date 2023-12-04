Can you cancel health insurance at any time? Not if you have a group health insurance policy through your employer. And in 2022, 54.5% of the U.S. population had employment-based health insurance coverage, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. With an employer-sponsored health insurance plan, you can cancel only during open enrollment or if you have a qualifying life event. (However, the rules for canceling individual and Marketplace insurance plans are different.)
Small and mid-sized business owners, managers and human resources professionals should be aware of the rules governing health insurance cancellations. They might have to advise their employees and help them if they want to make changes or cancel health insurance. This article discusses:
Outside of the open enrollment period, employees may cancel their employer-sponsored group health insurance only if they have a qualifying life event (QLE). Time periods allowed for these mid-year changes are called “special enrollment periods.” QLEs that may entitle employees to cancel their insurance mid-year include:
For some life events, special enrollment periods are mandatory, but for others, they are optional. In those cases, it is up to the employer to decide whether employees may change their plans.
Employer-sponsored group health insurance plans are governed by federal regulations. If the health insurance is provided as part of a cafeteria plan (a “Section 125 plan”), and employees are paying for their coverage using pre-tax dollars, then IRS rules do not allow employees to alter their plan selections mid-year without a valid qualifying life event.
If you are an employee who is eligible to cancel your plan, you should follow these steps:
The open enrollment period is a window of time for employees to compare plans, consider their needs for health services, and change or cancel their employer-sponsored health insurance plans. Open enrollment occurs once a year. The time and length of the period is up to the employer. Typically, open enrollment starts in November and lasts a few weeks.
When employees select an insurance policy during open enrollment, they are locked into it for the entire plan year, except for any special enrollment periods.
If you have a qualifying life event, it may trigger a special enrollment period when you can cancel or make other changes to your health plan. Special enrollment periods for employer-sponsored group plans are generally at least 30 days long.
Before you cancel your employer-provided group health insurance plan, you should be aware of what might happen as a result. These are some of the possible consequences of cancellation:
If you are an HR professional, small business owner, or manager, your guidance might help an employee make the right decisions on matters of the utmost importance. It's a big responsibility, helping people make decisions about family coverage.
You can get relief with TriNet and know that your plans comply with employee benefits regulations, COBRA and the Affordable Care Act. TriNet’s full-service benefits and retirement plans include expert guidance and compliance support. We’re with you at every step.