When Does COBRA Coverage Start?

How to Start COBRA: Step-by-Step

Receive your election notice. Your plan administrator must send this within 14 days (44 days if the employer is self-administered) of being notified of your qualifying event. Your 60-day election clock starts on the later of the date coverage ends or the date you receive the notice.¹ Submit your election form. Complete and return the election form before the 60-day deadline. Electing on day 59 is valid. Pay your initial premium within 45 days of electing. The initial payment covers all months from your COBRA effective date forward. If you elect on day 59 and pay on day 45 after that, you will owe a lump sum covering roughly three months of premiums at once. Coverage activates retroactively. Once your payment posts, your COBRA coverage is deemed continuous from the day after your prior group coverage ended. Your plan will then process any claims submitted during the gap period. Pay ongoing monthly premiums on time. After the initial payment, each monthly premium is due on the plan's billing date. The 30-day grace period gives you a buffer, but coverage is terminated if payment is not received within that window — and it cannot be reinstated.

Date-Stamped Scenarios

Scenario 1 — April 25 termination, immediate loss of coverage Coverage ends April 25. COBRA effective date: April 26. Election deadline: 60 days from April 25 (or notice date, whichever is later). If elected on day 59 (June 23) and initial premium paid by day 45 after election (August 7), the beneficiary owes premiums for April 26–August 31 in a single payment — roughly 4+ months of premiums due at once.

Scenario 2 — April 25 termination, coverage ends April 30 (end-of-month plan) Coverage ends April 30. COBRA effective date: May 1. Election deadline: 60 days from April 30 (or notice). Initial premium due 45 days after election. If elected on day 1 (May 1) and premium paid on day 45 (June 15): owes May + half of June only. Substantially lower lump sum than Scenario 1.

Scenario 3 — Electing on day 59 Employment ends June 30, coverage ends June 30. Notice received July 10. Election deadline: September 8 (60 days from July 10). If the beneficiary elects September 7 and pays 45 days later (October 22): owes July, August, September, and October premiums in one payment. Example at $969/month (full premium + 2% admin fee): $3,876 due at once.

Scenario 4 — Dependent (spouse) coverage timing Employee's coverage ends June 30. Spouse is a qualified beneficiary with an independent right to elect COBRA. Spouse has the same 60-day election window from June 30 (or notice date). If the spouse elects and pays, their coverage is also retroactive to July 1 — regardless of whether the employee elects. Spouse coverage under a termination/reduction-of-hours qualifying event lasts up to 18 months.

Enrolling in the Marketplace Instead of COBRA

When choosing the Marketplace instead of COBRA is allowed: Loss of employer-sponsored coverage is a qualifying life event that opens a Special Enrollment Period (SEP) — typically 60 days — to enroll in a Marketplace plan through Healthcare.gov or your state exchange.⁴

Switching rules to know:

If you exhaust COBRA (run out the full coverage period), that exhaustion is itself a qualifying event creating a new SEP to enroll in a Marketplace plan.

COBRA (run out the full coverage period), that exhaustion is itself a qualifying event creating a new SEP to enroll in a Marketplace plan. If you voluntarily drop COBRA mid-year without exhausting it, that does not create a Marketplace SEP. You must wait for the next Open Enrollment Period.

COBRA mid-year without exhausting it, that does not create a Marketplace SEP. You must wait for the next Open Enrollment Period. During Open Enrollment (dates vary by year — check Healthcare.gov for current dates⁴), anyone can switch from COBRA to a Marketplace plan for coverage starting the following month.

Advanced Premium Tax Credit (APTC) eligibility:

If you are eligible for COBRA but have not enrolled, you may still qualify for APTC on a Marketplace plan — eligibility for COBRA alone does not disqualify you.

but have not enrolled, you may still qualify for APTC on a Marketplace plan — eligibility for COBRA alone does not disqualify you. If you are enrolled in COBRA, you are generally not eligible for APTC for the same months your COBRA is active.

FAQ

Is COBRA retroactive? Yes — if you elect within 60 days and pay the initial premium within 45 days of electing, coverage backdates to the day after your group plan ended, with no coverage gap.¹

When do spouse/dependent benefits begin? The same day as the employee's COBRA — retroactively from the date group coverage was lost — provided the spouse or dependent elects and pays within their own 60-day window.

Can COBRA end early and why? Yes. Early termination occurs if: you fail to pay a premium within the 30-day grace period; you become covered under another group health plan (with no pre-existing condition exclusion); you enroll in Medicare; or the employer ceases to maintain any group health plan.²

Are dental and vision included? Only if those coverages were part of the same group health plan. Stand-alone dental or vision plans may be subject to COBRA separately; check your plan documents.

What happens if a premium is late? You have a 30-day grace period. If payment is not received by the end of the grace period, coverage is terminated retroactively to the last paid-through date and cannot be reinstated.²

How do severance-paid premiums affect dates? If your employer pays COBRA premiums as part of a severance arrangement, the coverage dates do not change — your COBRA effective date is still the day after group coverage ends, and the 60-day election deadline and 45-day payment deadline still apply to you personally unless the severance agreement explicitly specifies otherwise.