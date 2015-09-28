01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Get Started
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home Trends & Insights When Does COBRA...

Benefits

When Does COBRA Coverage Start?

September 28, 2015 ·

TriNet-Wingmark.png
TriNet Team

Best practices from our HR experts

The continuation of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) gives people who lose their health benefits the opportunity to continue them for a limited time. When does COBRA coverage start, though?

The loss of health insurance is what triggers COBRA. That's true whether it is voluntary or involuntary separation or even due to gross misconduct from an employer. COBRA eligibility can also result from hour reduction, job transition, or divorce. Other qualifying events include becoming eligible for Medicare and the death of a covered employee. A qualified beneficiary, like a spouse, has the right to COBRA benefits if their loved one dies and they lose health insurance coverage. This article will provide details about this critical employment law and, specifically, cover the timeline of COBRA coverage.

COBRA coverage timeline


An employee eligible for COBRA insurance must opt for it within 60 days of their employer-sponsored insurance termination date. The coverage starts the day the previous coverage ends. The employer’s COBRA administrator is responsible for sending out an election notice with information about deadlines for enrollment.

For example, if employment ends on April 25, COBRA will pick up where the group health plan ends. If it ends immediately, COBRA eligibility begins on April 26. If the benefits stop at the end of the month, as with many employers, COBRA coverage begins May 1. That employee has 60 days from their previous health coverage termination date to enroll.

Continuation coverage


If the employee enrolls during the 60-day period, then there’s no lapse in coverage because COBRA applies retroactively to the date the employee loses health insurance. So, for example, if employer-provided coverage ends on June 30, COBRA picks up on July 1.

Long-term COBRA continuation coverage


By design, COBRA is short-term. On average, a former employee can stay on COBRA for between 18 to 36 months. The coverage can last for an extended time if necessary.

In that case, the covered employee may have to pay the full group plan premium plus a 2% administration fee. So, if the insurance is $950 per month, the cost of the premium payments could become $969. The administration cost is up to the insurance company.

The high cost of continued payment through COBRA can be a consideration for many. Instead of continuing COBRA at full cost, a plan administrator might suggest looking for an insurance plan on the marketplace. The group health care plans there might be less expensive than continuing COBRA.

Enrolling in the marketplace


Loss of health benefits is a qualifying event that allows someone to get group health insurance via Healthcare.gov or the state insurance marketplace. They might use tax credits to lower the monthly premium.

Employees who lose health coverage can also enroll in COBRA and apply for insurance via the marketplace during open enrollment. Open enrollment due dates can vary from year to year. Typically, they run from November 1 to December 15 for coverage that starts January 1 of the following year.

It is also possible to enroll from December 16 to January 15 of the following year. The insurance will start on February 1, however. With a qualifying event, like job loss, they can enroll after January 15.

To find more helpful information about health care benefits and how to maximize them, visit TriNet daily.

Helpful Links:

U.S. Department of Labor: COBRA Continuation Coverage

Healthcare.gov: A quick guide to the Health Insurance Marketplace

U.S. Department of Labor: An Employee's Guide to Health Benefits Under COBRA

Trending now

7 Steps to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Process
Poor onboarding can have many disastrous effects. It can set a new employee up for...
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers...
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not...
rise-nav_banner.jpg

Inspirational stories and on-the-ground perspectives shaping the future of work.

RISE Now
Log In
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Locations
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2023 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information