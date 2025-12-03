The difference between federal holidays and religious holidays

The U.S. recognizes just one religious holiday as a federal holiday – Christmas Day. All other religious holidays across traditions do not have recognition as federal holidays. However, as an employer, it is important to note that by law you have an obligation to make reasonable accommodations for employees celebrating religious holidays.

For example, Muslim employees may wish for time off to celebrate their holidays, two of the major ones being Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha. To accommodate various religious beliefs and the holidays that come with them, many employers turn to offering floating holidays. Floating holidays are days off that employees can use for time off for a variety of reasons, including observations of their religious holidays.

Federal holidays

The U.S. Federal Government recognizes eleven holidays. While some federal holidays land on different days each year (more on that in a bit), there are a handful that fall on the same day each year:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – the third Monday in January

President’s Day – the third Monday in February

Memorial Day – the last Monday in May

Juneteenth – June 19

Independence Day – July 4

Labor Day – the first Monday in September

Native American or Indigenous Peoples’ Day – the second Monday in October

Veterans Day – November 11

Thanksgiving Day – the fourth Thursday in November

Christmas Day – December 25

2026 Federal Holidays

In 2026, the federal holidays in the United States fall on the following dates:

New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1, 2026

Thursday, January 1, 2026 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Presidents’ Day (Washington’s Birthday): Monday, February 16, 2026

Monday, February 16, 2026 Memorial Day: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19, 2026

Friday, June 19, 2026 Independence Day (Observed): Friday, July 3, 2026 (Because July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday)

Friday, July 3, 2026 (Because July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday) Labor Day: Monday, September 7, 2026

Monday, September 7, 2026 Native American / Indigenous Peoples’ Day (Columbus Day): Monday, October 12, 2026

Monday, October 12, 2026 Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Thursday, November 26, 2026 Christmas Day: Friday, December 25, 2026

2025 federal holidays

In 2025, the federal holidays in the United States fall on the following dates:

New Year’s Day: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Presidents' Day: Monday, February 17, 2025

Monday, February 17, 2025 Memorial Day: Monday, May 26, 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025 Juneteenth National Independence Day: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Independence Day: Friday, July 4, 2025

Friday, July 4, 2025 Labor Day: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Native American or Indigenous Peoples' Day: Monday, October 13, 2025

Monday, October 13, 2025 Veterans Day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Christmas Day: Thursday, December 25, 2025

State specific holidays

Some states have their own state-wide holidays that are typically observed by state governments, banks, and many private companies as well. Be sure to check with your state government for the specific holidays where you are, but some of the major state holidays include:

Yearly Major State Holidays

California’s Rosa Parks Day – February 4

– February 4 Alabama and Louisiana’s Mardi Gras Day – February 21

– February 21 Texas’s Independence Day – March 2

– March 2 Alaska’s Seward’s Day – March 27

– March 27 Several states’ Good Friday – April 7

– April 7 Nebraska’s Arbor Day – April 28

– April 28 Utah’s Pioneer Day – July 24

– July 24 Hawaii’s Statehood Day – August 18

– August 18 Nevada’s Family Day – November 24

Do I have to give employees time off on federal holidays?

Currently, there is no federal law that requires employers to give their workers a holiday off of work. Therefore, as an employer, you do not have to give employees federal holidays off unless you’re a financial institution or government entity. Additionally, if an employer does give their employees holidays off, they do not have to pay employees for that time.

That said, just because it’s not a requirement for employers to give employees holidays off or pay for any time off, the vast majority of employers choose to offer many if not all federal and state holidays off as an employee benefit. It’s used as a way to keep employees happy, productive, and satisfied. In today’s war for talent, it’s become more important than ever to do so. Ultimately, giving your employees not only holidays off — but paid holidays off — tends to generate much more good than harm. All it takes to accommodate is a little planning ahead.