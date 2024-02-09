SolutionsIndustriesRetail & Wholesale

HR for Retail & Wholesale Businesses

Reduce overhead costs to maintain your competitive edge.

Connect With Us
HR solutions for Retail & Wholesale
An HR solution created just for you

An HR solution created just for you

The wholesale and retail industries are rife with challenges, from attracting and retaining employees to finding time for lengthy administrative tasks to staying compliant with local laws and regulations. With access to incredible benefits to attract top workers, risk mitigation assistance that will help you maintain compliance and a technology platform that automates many administrative tasks, you can rest assured that your HR solution is working for you.

Keep costs under control

Keep costs under control

Because minimizing operational and HR costs is paramount to your success, our robust technology platform offers powerful tools and data analytics you can implement to help you predict overtime expenses, optimize workflows and more. Our solution helps bring down your overall costs so you can stay competitive against large wholesalers and e-commerce giants.

How the right HR solution can help you

59

of wholesale distributors and manufacturers plan to improve employee productivity as a means to cut costs1

1Modern Distribution Management, The Outlook for Wholesale Distribution in 2018 (March 2018).
15

of HR-related expenses are due to recruitment costs, including third-party agency fees, background checks and advertising costs, among others2

2SHRM, 2017 Talent Acquisition Benchmarking Report (Dec 2017).
Save time so you can focus on your business

Take time-consuming activities off your plate

With the experts and technology in place to handle your HR needs, TriNet can help you do more in less time. Get help managing payroll for employees in multiple states—including full-time, part-time and temporary workers—as well as benefits administration, workers’ comp, plus other time-consuming tasks. Free up more time for meetings with potential buyers and sellers.

NYSS thumbnail_7.11.24.png

Customer success story

Challenge

A growing solar power solutions business needed an HR solution that could help make managing a multi-state team easier, while providing access to competitive benefits.

Solution

TriNet helps NY State Solar focus on their core business by providing the technology and service they need to minimize day-to-day HR tasks while providing access to superior benefits to support their widespread team.

Read the Full Story
Maintain workplace safety

Maintain workplace safety and compliance

TriNet can help you protect your employees, your business and your bottom line by offering best practices guidance, worksite safety assessments and trainingplus comprehensive workers’ comp coverage and claims management when the need arises. And while wholesalers and retailers often operate in multiple states with numerous regulations, you can rely on our substantial industry expertise to help you maintain a safe workplace.

Top 3 concerns

A growing talent gap was cited among the top three worries of wholesale distributors and manufacturers for 2018—staffing concerns ranged from “hiring skilled workers” to “finding capable people” to “recruiting new talent.”1

1Modern Distribution Management, The Outlook for Wholesale Distribution in 2018 (March 2018)
Secure and retain top talent

Secure and retain top talent

With some of the highest turnover rates of any industry, retailers are constantly on the lookout for new hires—especially during the busy holiday season. Our advanced applicant tracking system can help quickly find and screen qualified candidates, while access to a wide range of benefits can help you secure and retain the best talent. And with tools that streamline many time-consuming tasks like onboarding, scheduling and offboarding, our technology platform enhances your efficiency and adds to your bottom line.

Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
medical heart_white.svg

Benefits Options

schedule_calender_white.svg

Payroll Services

notepad_white.svg

Risk Mitigation

charts_computer_white.svg

Technology Platform

handshake_stars_white.svg

HR Expertise

Reviews featured on
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.