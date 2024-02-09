HR for Retail & Wholesale Businesses
Reduce overhead costs to maintain your competitive edge.
An HR solution created just for you
The wholesale and retail industries are rife with challenges, from attracting and retaining employees to finding time for lengthy administrative tasks to staying compliant with local laws and regulations. With access to incredible benefits to attract top workers, risk mitigation assistance that will help you maintain compliance and a technology platform that automates many administrative tasks, you can rest assured that your HR solution is working for you.
Keep costs under control
Because minimizing operational and HR costs is paramount to your success, our robust technology platform offers powerful tools and data analytics you can implement to help you predict overtime expenses, optimize workflows and more. Our solution helps bring down your overall costs so you can stay competitive against large wholesalers and e-commerce giants.
How the right HR solution can help you
of wholesale distributors and manufacturers plan to improve employee productivity as a means to cut costs1
of HR-related expenses are due to recruitment costs, including third-party agency fees, background checks and advertising costs, among others2
Take time-consuming activities off your plate
With the experts and technology in place to handle your HR needs, TriNet can help you do more in less time. Get help managing payroll for employees in multiple states—including full-time, part-time and temporary workers—as well as benefits administration, workers’ comp, plus other time-consuming tasks. Free up more time for meetings with potential buyers and sellers.
Customer success story
A growing solar power solutions business needed an HR solution that could help make managing a multi-state team easier, while providing access to competitive benefits.
TriNet helps NY State Solar focus on their core business by providing the technology and service they need to minimize day-to-day HR tasks while providing access to superior benefits to support their widespread team.
Maintain workplace safety and compliance
TriNet can help you protect your employees, your business and your bottom line by offering best practices guidance, worksite safety assessments and training—plus comprehensive workers’ comp coverage and claims management when the need arises. And while wholesalers and retailers often operate in multiple states with numerous regulations, you can rely on our substantial industry expertise to help you maintain a safe workplace.
A growing talent gap was cited among the top three worries of wholesale distributors and manufacturers for 2018—staffing concerns ranged from “hiring skilled workers” to “finding capable people” to “recruiting new talent.”1
Secure and retain top talent
With some of the highest turnover rates of any industry, retailers are constantly on the lookout for new hires—especially during the busy holiday season. Our advanced applicant tracking system can help quickly find and screen qualified candidates, while access to a wide range of benefits can help you secure and retain the best talent. And with tools that streamline many time-consuming tasks like onboarding, scheduling and offboarding, our technology platform enhances your efficiency and adds to your bottom line.