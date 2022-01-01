Your employees trust that their personal information will be safe with you and anyone you work with. TriNet-sponsored plans are fully compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations and we distribute HIPAA privacy notices.

An expert to depend on for COBRA compliance

There’s a lot to consider when managing COBRA administration for former employees. For those employees and dependents participating in TriNet-sponsored plans, we’ll help keep you on track, especially when it comes to changing regulations governing elections and deadline extensions.

TriNet takes the proper steps to help you stay in compliance, including: