Rest assured knowing that TriNet-sponsored benefits are compliant with applicable laws and regulations.
Retirement plan requirements and state savings programs
Reporting requirements and offers of medical coverage
Coverage mandates for health insurance plans
Variations in COBRA continuation coverage periods
Offering retirement plans is a great way to attract and retain key talent. But there are a litany of rules governing retirement plans, including fiduciary responsibilities, required filings and selecting investment options, that put time and resource strains on any small business.
TriNet handles compliance for its 401(k) plan including:
The Affordable Care Act (ACA) continues to be a complex piece of legislation that requires expertise and resources to stay compliant. When you have access to TriNet-sponsored benefits we can help you understand your reporting requirements if you designate as an applicable large employer and provide documentation to help you respond to any large employer penalty assessment notices.
Your employees trust that their personal information will be safe with you and anyone you work with. TriNet-sponsored plans are fully compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations and we distribute HIPAA privacy notices.
There’s a lot to consider when managing COBRA administration for former employees. For those employees and dependents participating in TriNet-sponsored plans, we’ll help keep you on track, especially when it comes to changing regulations governing elections and deadline extensions.
TriNet takes the proper steps to help you stay in compliance, including:
Summary plan descriptions, summaries of benefits and coverage and summary annual reports are just a few of the documents required to stay compliant. TriNet provides these and many other resources for your team to access up-to-date information. Documents are accessible on a user-friendly platform to both clients and their worksite employees and are regularly updated.
TriNet provides information and answers to questions on a host of compliance topics including: