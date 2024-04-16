Strategic Alliances
Extend our full-service HR solution to your members so they can focus on what matters—growing their business.
Why TriNet?
Expand your offering
Provide your clients with a wider range of services by leveraging our full suite of HR solutions, so they don’t have to invest in the infrastructure to do so in-house.
Personalized support & enablement
Our program features teams that work closely with you to provide the dedicated support and resources for a lasting and productive relationship.
Retain your book of business
We understand your existing clients are your most valuable assets. That's why we provide our partners with the tools, resources and support they need to deliver incredible solutions to their clients.
Competitive incentive options
We offer preferred pricing on TriNet administrative fees for your members—or enjoy revenue share options to our partners. This means that you can earn additional income by providing your clients with valuable HR services.
Who we serve
Our strategic partner program fosters a community of likeminded companies who are dedicated to providing exceptional HR for their members.
Nonprofits—Focus more on your cause while providing HR solutions that align with mission-critical activities.
Franchises—Gain critical time back dedicated to growing your franchise through our partner program for you and your individual franchisees.
National & regional associations—Offer a comprehensive HR solution that helps your members mitigate risk.
Banking & financial services—Retain your book of business by offering a solution that prepares them for the unexpected and attract new clients through our strategic partner program.
"We have customers all over the world. That is a big part of why we use TriNet and G-P in tandem."
Laurel Timothy, Director of Finance & HR, Devonway
HR Solutions
We offer a range of HR solutions tailored to your industry and at any stage of the company, whether your clients are enhancing an existing program or building something from the ground up. Help them get the access to benefits, technology and expertise they need to move their business forward.
TriNet PEO
Experience unparalleled ease with our PEO—unifying access to benefits, payroll processing, HR and risk mitigation into one full-service HR solution.
HR Plus
Get hands-on admin support for HR, payroll processing or payroll tax—on top of our modern HR technology.
Open Market Solutions
Give your clients the best of both worlds with our open market solution, an innovative solution where clients can sponsor their own benefits through an authorized broker in combination with the TriNet PEO solution.
Partners Who Trust TriNet
Meet the Team
Relationships matter to you, to us, and our shared clients. That’s why TriNet's program features a dedicated team to help answer questions, provide ongoing support for referrals and hold regular partner reviews to help you succeed.
Peter Zinn
Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships