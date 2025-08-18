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Your AI-Ready Talent Strategy
Reports
Your AI-Ready Talent Strategy
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
Reports
State of Work: Mid-Atlantic 2025
Explore the 2025 State of Work: Mid-Atlantic report by TriNet. Discover how Mid-Atlantic employers and employees view work/life balance, engagement, AI in HR, benefits, and more.
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Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 8
The State of Work with Jimmy Lowery Jr. (Mid-Atlantic)

Join us as we explore the practical difference between AI and automation with Jimmy Lowery Jr., Founder and CEO of Simplora, an AI-native meeting workspace built for modern teams. Discover insights on generative versus agentic AI, why burnout starts at the identity level (not the hours level), and how AI adoption strategy should scale very differently for a 50-person company, a 500-person company, and a 5,000-person public one.

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E-Guides
The Power of HR Outsourcing: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
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Reports
The Total Economic Impact™ of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
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Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 7
The State of Work Podcast with Stephen Hargett (Great Lakes & New England)

Join us as we explore the future of physical workspace with Stephen Hargett, Co-Founder & CEO of wrkspace, a platform building the execution layer for physical space operations. Discover insights on why "work-life balance" is the wrong frame, how thoughtful design can do what signage can't, why coastal tech assumptions miss in the Rust Belt, and what it takes to make people actually want to come into the office.

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E-Guides
eGuide Global HR The global talent squeeze
Learn how to hire global talent faster, navigate compliance, adapt to AI-driven hiring trends, and manage U.S. and international teams.
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State of Work: Southern Central
Reports
State of Work: Southern Central
In the State of Work 2025: Southern Central, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk
Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 5
The State of Work Podcast with Jasmin Weber (Southern Central)

Join us as we explore the rapidly evolving world of search and AI with Jasmin Weber, Client Strategy Owner at DTC SEO Agency, an Austin-based firm helping direct-to-consumer e-commerce brands grow through organic search. Discover insights on SEO in 2026, generative engine optimization (GEO), AI fluency, and how small businesses can show up in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini — not just Google.

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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 46
SMB Insights Through the IR Lens
Alex Bauer, Divisional Vice President of Investor Relations at TriNet, offers quick insights into the world of IR at TriNet, and the unique lens it provides into the SMB market
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Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 3
The State of Work Podcast with Dr. Givona Sandiford (California)

Join us as we explore the future of distributed healthcare with Dr. Givona Sandiford, Founder and CEO of Melospeech Inc., a tech-enabled mobile speech therapy company serving children across California and beyond. Discover insights on building self-managed teams, where to draw the line on AI in clinical work, how to design benefits that actually matter, and why letting go is the hardest skill in leadership.

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E-Guides
From First Day to Last Login: A Small Business Guide to Secure Onboarding & Offboarding
Learn how to reduce security and compliance risk during employee onboarding and offboarding. A practical guide for SMBs on managing access, devices, and IT.
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Reports
State of Work: Southeast
In the State of Work 2025: Southeast, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region.
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Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 1
The State of Work Podcast with Jesse Rack (Southeast)

The State of Work with Jesse Rack (Southeast)

Join us as we explore how to scale a family-owned trades business with Jesse Rack of Rack Electric, a multi-energy platform serving South Florida. Discover insights on building a brand from 5 to 160 employees, hiring for attitude over skill, integrating AI into the trades, and why generators are quietly part of the AI supply chain.

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NSBWVS 2026: TriNet's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit
Webinars
NSBWVS 2026: TriNet's National Small Business Week Virtual Summit
Across three focused days, attendees will gain actionable insights, real‑world guidance, and forward‑looking perspectives to help them navigate more efficiently today while preparing for what’s next.
Webinars
BrokerConnect Virtual - April 2026
Join us for BrokerConnect Virtual - April 2026
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 44
Women’s History Month Spotlight: Balancing Work, Family, and Wellbeing
Rachel Sufczynski, Lead Benefits Communications Specialist for TriNet, talks about the invisible load women carry and its impact on physical and mental health.
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Webinars
AI in HR: Opportunities & Risks
Navigating the new frontier - use cases, adoption barriers, ethics, and risk mitigation
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Webinars
Unlock R&D Tax Credits: A Guide for SMBs
Join us for an informative session in conjunction with Arvo, where we’ll break down what businesses need to know about 2026 federal and state R&D tax credit opportunities.
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Freemium Content
The Essential New Hire Checklist
A manager’s secret weapon (checklist!) to help onboard new employees efficiently.
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Tools
HR Solution Assessment
Answer these questions to find out which HR solution is best for you.
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Employee Handbook Template
Checklists
Employee Handbook Template
Don't spend time formatting. Get our employee handbook template and fast track your workplace policy communications.
Checklists
Ultimate Zip File HR Resources
A ZIP file with many common templates and checklists that are useful for HR managers. The one download to rule them all.
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Checklists
Payroll Report Templates
An editable excel file that has pre-formatted payroll reports important in human resource management.
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Checklists
Employee Onboarding Template
Need a template for your employee onboarding process? Grab ours.
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Freemium Content
Navigating the Complexities of a Multistate Workforce
Our eGuide, Six Key HR Questions to Ask When Managing a Multistate Workforce covers top concerns that SMB leaders face now and explains how a PEO can help you effectively manage a distributed team.
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Webinars
NEXT-LEVEL HR: Explore TriNet PEO Product Updates
Join us for NEXT-LEVEL HR: Explore TriNet PEO Product Updates
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 41
Effective 360-Degree Feedback that Nurtures Growth and Leadership
Lynne Vu, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet talks about 360-degree feedback, a process that if done right, can help employees grow and succeed.
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Performance Management: Bringing Out The Best in Today's Workers
Freemium Content
Performance Management: Bringing Out The Best in Today's Workers
Traditional methods often involve annual reviews and rating systems that may not be suitable for today’s employees. The SMB workforce is now more dynamic, requiring a different approach—this is e ...
Freemium Content
Choosing the right HR technology for your company
When it comes to HR technology strategy, businesses typically tread one of two paths. Some opt for a patchwork quilt approach, stitching together disparate “point solutions” from multiple vendors ...
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Webinars
BrokerConnect Virtual
Join us as we share how we’re evolving our offerings and broker program to better serve you and your clients.
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Freemium Content
Payroll Pitfalls: Avoiding Mistakes That Can Cost Your Business
Payroll mistakes cost time, money and employee turnover. This eGuide identifies the most common payroll concerns, the potential consequences and how to avoid them.
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Webinars
Unlocking Talent Worldwide—SMBs Go Global
Discover the latest trends shaping global employment, such as remote work technologies and cross-border collaboration tools and gain insights on starting and expanding an international talent strategy.
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Webinars
Accessing Working Capital Through Tax Credits
Experts from TriNet break down the types of credits available, such as the R&D tax credit, which incentivizes innovation and development.
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Webinars
Preserving Trust: The Foundation of Ethics and Compliance in Business
Building and maintaining trust in the business world involves more than most people think. Trust must be earned—in all areas of a company’s operations.
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How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits
Webinars
How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits
AI is opening new lanes in the health, benefits and welfare of workers up and down the ranks. In this forward-looking discussion, learn about the power of automation and personalization in the HR field.
Webinars
Using Gen AI to Accelerate Business
The emergence of generative AI, the upcoming wave of AI-powered solutions designed to enhance business processes, can present never-before-seen opportunities and concerns for companies seeking to gain a competitive edge.
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Webinars
6 Key Hr Strategies for Scaling Your Business
Human resources plays a critical role in building a scalable business model by fostering a strong organizational culture, streamlining processes and utilizing data effectively.
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Webinars
Considerations for Embracing Diversity in Business
A conversation with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield and his very special guest, the Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator, US Small Business Administration, Managing Pa ...
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Freemium Content
Insight Brief: Benefits Benchmarking by Industry
Gain insight into which employee benefits small and medium-size businesses in your industry are offering as well as structures and funding options.
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Freemium Content
Seven ways to help control runaway health insurance benefit costs
In an effort to help control huge increases in health insurance renewal premiums, you have probably considered many of the obvious approaches, including reducing the employer contribution. While ...
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Freemium Content
See the benefits outsourced HR can bring to your business.
Focus more on your business and less on HR. Our new eGuide has advice to help you understand the value a PEO delivers to small medium-size businesses.
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Strategies That Are Shaping HR in 2025
Webinars
Strategies That Are Shaping HR in 2025
Learn how to build a future-ready workforce by prioritizing well-being, flexibility, skill growth, and connection to drive adaptability and long-term success.
Freemium Content
HR Checklist for Remote Hiring and Onboarding
Streamline your remote hiring and onboarding process by downloading our comprehensive HR checklist for a smooth and efficient transition.
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Freemium Content
Five Steps to Pay Transparency Compliance
As more states and localities enact pay transparency laws, many SMBs find themselves wrestling with difficult questions. Click to get tips that can provide a starting point for compliance.
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Freemium Content
Unlocking the potential of HR during economic uncertainty
By utilizing HR operations and people effectively during economic uncertainty, startups and SMBs can persist and may even strengthen their business for the long term.
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Freemium Content
Navigating SECURE 2.0 Act’s Impact on Your Businesses
The retirement landscape in the U.S. is continually evolving with legislative changes playing a pivotal role in shaping the way individuals and businesses plan for their golden years. One such si ...
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 38
How Aligned Leadership Drives Success
Beth Perlak, Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet, talks about why alignment amongst leadership is crucial to the success of SMBs.
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Freemium Content
Find the Best Value in an Outsourced HR Solution
Thinking about outsourcing your HR? Find out what you need to know to make the best decision for your business with our latest eGuide.
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Three Pillars of Performance Development: Smarter Process, Stronger Outcomes
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 37
Three Pillars of Performance Development: Smarter Process, Stronger Outcomes
Sarah Scott, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet talks about building out performance development tools that are more than just checking the box.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 36
Navigating DEI in Today’s Business Climate
Doug Riegelhuth, Chief Compliance Officer at TriNet talks about what SMBs need to know to navigate the current challenges around DEI.
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Webinars
The PEO Edge: Unlocking Growth with the Power of a PEO
Join us for a special two-day virtual event during National PEO Week, designed to help SMBs unlock the full potential of a Professional Employer Organization (PEO).
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Webinars
National Small Business Week Summit 2025
In celebration of National Small Business Week, TriNet is hosting a virtual summit designed to help SMBs navigate today’s biggest challenges and opportunities.
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Form I-9 Compliance Essentials: Mitigating Risk, Fines & Penalties
As government enforcement increases and immigration policies continue to shift, employers face growing pressure to ensure accurate and compliant Form I-9 practices.
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right
Distinguishing between employees and independent contractors is not only important for legal compliance but also essential for ensuring fair treatment and protecting your business.
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Strategies that are Shaping HR in 2025
The way we work keeps evolving, and if there’s one thing we know, it’s that people are at the heart of it all.
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NSBWS 2025 - Learning & Development: Tackling Impact, Engagement and the Skills Crisis
Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Learning & Development: Tackling Impact, Engagement and the Skills Crisis
Next-level Learning and Development isn’t just about training—it’s about driving measurable impact, supporting long-term employee growth, and positioning
Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - The Power of Inclusive Conversations: Building a Thriving Workplace
Effective communication is the cornerstone of a successful and thriving workplace. When teams communicate openly and respectfully, it creates a foundation for trust, stronger relationships
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - HR Compliance: Trends in 2025
Stay ahead of evolving HR regulations with this session on HR Compliance: Trends in 2025.
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Webinars
First 100 Days Impact: What SMBs Need to Know
Join us for an insightful discussion on what SMBs need to know as the administration's new policies take shape, helping you stay ahead in a shifting landscape.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 34
Small Steps, Big Impact: Driving Down Costs Through Informed Healthcare Decisions
Rachel Sufczynski, Lead Benefits Communications Specialist at TriNet on how to harness the power of benefits education to drive healthcare behavior change which may help lower healthcare costs and even enhance health.
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Webinars
The Art of Compensation Transparency: Managing Sensitive Discussions
Discover the significance of having meaningful and respectful conversations about compensation, along with best practices for overcoming challenges.
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Webinars
Enhanced Employee Well-being and Mental Health Support
Join us for an insightful event where we explore strategies to help enhance employee well-being, reduce burnout, and drive retention.
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Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 32
Success Starts with Your Team: Valuing Employees Every Day, All Year Long
Sarah Scott, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet talks about things that we can do throughout the year to show appreciation to employees.
Webinars
Year-End HR Compliance Checklist
We will provide guidance on essential HR tasks, including employee record reviews, policy updates, and review preparation needs for HR compliance requirements.
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Video
TriNet HR Solutions Demo
See how easy TriNet makes HR for you and your employees. By combining powerful technology with expert service, TriNet helps your company with payroll, benefits and HR administration.
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Webinars
Employee Appreciation Around the Holidays: Strategies for a Happier Workforce
This session will provide practical ideas and examples to help you create a memorable and impactful holiday appreciation program.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 31
The Corporate Transparency Act: What You Need to Know
Doug Riegelhuth, Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at TriNet talks about the Corporate Transparency Act, a federal law that was designed to create a national database of businesses that identifies the human beings behind the companies, with the goal of combatting money-laundering, terrorism, tax evasion, trafficking, and other crimes.
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Video
HR Platform & HR Plus Overview
HR Platform is an all-in-one solution that integrates HR, benefits administration, and payroll processing. It automates administrative tasks and enhances the employee experience. HR Plus complements this modern technology platform by offering outsourced support for HR, payroll processing, and payroll tax.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX New York City—Pitch Competition
Watch the New York Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products
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8-Challenges-for-End-to-End-HR-Compliance
Webinars
8-Challenges-for-End-to-End-HR-Compliance
Learn from experts how to effectively manage these challenges, ensure compliance, and protect your organization from potential risks.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 29
Employee Retirement Income Security Act Marks 50 Years – Then, Now, and What's Ahead
Melissa Shimizu, Senior Counsel Benefits Compliance and Compensation at TriNet talks about the history and future of the [Employee Retirement Income Security Act](https://www.congress.gov/bill/93rd-congress/house-bill/2/text) (ERISA), which was signed into law into law 50 years ago.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX Denver—Pitch Competition
Watch the Denver Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products to a panel, aiming to propel their ventures to the next level.
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Webinars
7 Ways to Help Control Runaway Health Insurance Benefit Costs
As health insurance premiums continue to rise, finding effective solutions is critical. Get insight and helpful tips for controlling health insurance benefit costs.
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Webinars
11 Questions To Ask Before Choosing A PEO
Before choosing a PEO for your business, learn the 11 vital questions to ask so you can make an informed decision.
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Webinars
HR Plus
Join an expert-led walkthrough of HR Plus—additional services that can help you with tax compliance, managing payroll and HR consulting.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 26
Election Season 2024: Ranked Choice Voting Explained
Annmarie Liermann, Senior Counsel, Employment at TriNet explains what ranked choice voting, or RCV, is and why it is becoming more common, especially at the local level.
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A Visionary on a Mission to Help Those in Need
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 13
A Visionary on a Mission to Help Those in Need
After learning that the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters is socks, Dave Heath, Co-founder and CEO of Bombas, founded his sock company on a buy-one, give-one model which now provides over 140 million items to people facing homelessness. Dave shares his story with Michael.
Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 12 - 6 Ways to Be an Employer of Choice - Transcript
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 25
Election Season 2024: Do Your Research Before You Vote
W﻿ith voting season in full swing, Tricia Lauer, TriNet Security Manager talks about how you can properly research candidates before voting.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX San Francisco Bay Area—Pitch Competition
Watch the San Francisco Bay Area Pitch Competition where entrepreneurs and innovators present their ideas and products to a panel, aiming to propel their ventures to the next level.
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Webinars
The PEO Edge: National PEO Week
In celebration of National PEO Week, TriNet hosted thought leaders and business experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 11
Becoming a Driving Force in the Quest for Sustainable Fashion
Michael sits down with Irys Kornbluth, COO and co-founder of Everywhere Apparel, a green business that converts 100% recycled cotton into circular apparel and sustainable textiles. Irys discusses her path from performing at Carnegie Hall, studying design at Stanford University and working on Netflix feature films to co-designing sustainable apparel for major retailers and corporations.
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Unlocking Talent Worldwide—SMBs Go Global | On Demand
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NSBWS2024 - Evolution in Learning That Drives Employee Growth | On Demand
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Evolution in Learning That Drives Employee Growth | On Demand
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Accessing Working Capital Through Tax Credits | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Navigating the Compensation Landscape: Trends and Strategies for 2024 | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Preserving Trust: The Foundation of Ethics and Compliance in Business | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Demystifying Cybersecurity | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits | On Demand
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NSBWS2024 - Managing the Coexistence of AI and Human Resources | Transcript
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Managing the Coexistence of AI and Human Resources | Transcript
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 22
Why Employee Engagement Is Good for Business
Ira Gottlieb, Divisional Vice President of Communications at TriNet shares some tips on how to communicate with your employees to ensure they’re engaged with your mission and vision, and why it matters.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 11 - 9 Benefits of Outsourcing HR to a PEO
TriNet colleagues, Caroline Agolia and Kaitlyn Campbell, Senior Customer Relationship Managers, give us a top to bottom explanation of the advantages you might expect when outsourcing your HR.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 10 - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective
Erin McGinty, DVP, Benefits Services at TriNet leads a discussion with Rahul Kholsa, CEO and founder, Heady LLC, and Erik Maltais, CEO and co-founder, Immertec on what they enjoy about working with...
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 21
R&D Tax Credits: Do’s and Don’ts
John Burcu, a Tax Credit Manager at TriNet Clarus R+D, talks about the importance of backing up your eligibility for a federal research and development tax credit with the right documentation.
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Webinars
10 Questions to Ask When Evaluating a PEO
Join a virtual event explaining 10 ways to figure out if a PEO is right for your business. Hear from experts and real-world users. Participate in our Q&A.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 9 - 10 Questions to Ask When Evaluating a PEO
Josie Maltbie, Sales Strategy and Execution Director at TriNet, discusses what to look for, what to ask and how to evaluate the services and background of a potential PEO provider.
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Building an Ice Cream Empire With a Beat-up Truck and a Few Good Friends
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 9
Building an Ice Cream Empire With a Beat-up Truck and a Few Good Friends
Michael sits down with Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, who shares his journey from driving an ice cream truck to growing a million-dollar ice cream business. His recipe is simple: make a delicious product with quality ingredients, top it with excellent service, but most important is a healthy dose of perseverance.
Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 7 How Businesses Benefit from PEOs
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Webinars
Mastering Global Growth for Small Businesses
Today’s small and medium sized business (SMB) workforces look different than they did just a few years ago. Distributed workforces have unlocked global business growth around the world, and for many S
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 4 Understanding Your HR Options
Josh Newman, Executive Director, Product Marketing and Catie Patel, Director of Product Marketing at TriNet go over the various options for outsourcing HR and cover the advantages and disadvantag ...
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 16
What to Consider for Year Start
Tom Rose, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations at TriNet on the important preparations businesses should take for the start of 2024.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 15
Benefits 101: Considerations for Choosing the Right Plan
Wendy Hoskinson, Director of Benefits Communications for TriNet discusses why smart consumerism of healthcare from A to Z can lead to healthier, more engaged workforce.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 13
Understanding the Secure 2.0 Act and Retirement Benefits
Catherine Martini, Lead Compliance Consultant at TriNet shares some significant developments that are affecting the retirement landscape.
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Understanding the Essentials of Enterprise Risk Management
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 12
Understanding the Essentials of Enterprise Risk Management
Jennifer Wendel, Executive Director of Risk Management at TriNet talks about the importance of Enterprise Risk Management, which focuses on identifying, assessing, and managing risks across an organization.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 11
Expect the Unexpected: Preparing for a Crisis Before it Happens
TriNet’s Crisis Communications Director Lundyn LaFleur provides key tips to consider to help protect your company's brand, reputation and workforce during a crisis.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForce 2023
TriNet PeopleForce brings together top thought leaders in business, sports, entertainment, culture, and modern historical figures on one stage, presenting topics relevant to businesses today.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 10
Ethics Economy: Why Ethics and Culture are Key to Driving Business Success
TriNet’s Chief Compliance Officer Doug Riegelhuth on how businesses with highly advanced ethics and compliance cultures are getting ahead.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 9
SMB Matters with Daniel Harris: Recognizing and Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses
Daniel Harris, Director & Senior Counsel of Government Relations at TriNet talks about the distinct needs and value of Black-owned businesses in America.
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Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 3
A Discussion with Greg Curhan, Partner of FLG Partners
Greg Curhan is a Life Sciences CFO/CEO with over 35 years of operational, financial, capital markets and strategic advisory experience—and a passion for making a difference. He provides investors with the strategic rationale supporting life-saving technologies.
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Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 2
A Discussion with Rich Bulger, CEO of RecirQ
Known as a “Champion of Sustainability,” Rich Bulger is a reverse logistics expert who built his career on asking, “What are you going to do with your old phone?” His passion to do what’s right drives RecirQ’s mission to turn recycling into recirculating.
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SCOTUS Affirmative Action Decision and the Future of DEI
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 8
SCOTUS Affirmative Action Decision and the Future of DEI
Annmarie Liermann, Senior Counsel for Employment at TriNet talks about Supreme Court affirmative action decision and how it may relate to running a business.
Webinars
Thriving in Uncertainty: Unlocking the Power of HR
Watch this free webinar, brought to you by TriNet and Entrepreneur. We’ll take a deep dive into what it takes to manage your team through the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 7
Five Steps to Recognizing and Addressing Mental Health in the Workplace
Rachel Sufczynski, Senior Benefits Communications Specialist for TriNet talks about simple strategies that can positively impact the mental health of you and your employees.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 3
Inspiring Others to Be Unabashed and Unafraid
Michael chats with Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, Founder and CEO of More Too Life about her foundation and how she got involved in preventing sexual violence and human trafficking. Dr. Bello discusses how her acting career and life experiences led her to inspire people to be unabashed in being their authentic selves and to be unafraid to speak loudly if something inappropriate happens to them.
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Webinars
National Small Business Week Summit 2023
We’re celebrating National Small Business Week 2023 with a curated, insightful series of discussions and interviews with thought leaders and experts who understand the unique challenges of running SMBs.
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Webinars
U.S. Small Business Administration's National Small Business Week 2-Day Virtual Summit
TriNet's President and CEO, Burton M. Goldfield and SVP, CMO and CCO, Michael Mendenhall present "Ushering in the Second Half of 2023: Key Insights for SMBs".
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 4
Cyber Security Insight: Protecting Your Business from Digital Disaster
TriNet’s Chief Security Officer Timothy Torres talks about the rapid explosion of cyber-attacks on small and medium-sized businesses, and some of the steps that are necessary to protect your business from cybercrime.
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Hidden Money: Demystifying the R&D Tax Credit
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 2
Hidden Money: Demystifying the R&D Tax Credit
Clarus R+D Divisional Vice President of Tax, Monika Diehl discusses the many ways SMBs can save significant money through the use of the R&D tax credit.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 1
Stop-Start-Continue: Key Considerations for Your Business
TriNet’s Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Samantha Wellington discussing how SMB leaders can stay engaged with employees following unprecedented workplace changes over the last three years.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX Denver
A discussion with local experts on building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. They shared practical advice and building blocks to help your business, people and goals flourish.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective
Erin McGinty of TriNet leads a discussion with TriNet customers on what they enjoy about working with TriNet.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Understanding Your HR Options
TriNet colleagues, Josh Newman and Ankur Patel discuss various HR options and the pros and cons of each.
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Webinars
Agility and Innovation in a New Economy
Darren Beyer, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Qolo and Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Communications Officer, discuss the ever-ev ...
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - HR Debt: How It Builds Up and How to Pay It Down | Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - Modern Workplace Trends—How to Adapt and Thrive On Demand
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Modern Workplace Trends—How to Adapt and Thrive On Demand
Modern Workplace Trends—How to Adapt and Thrive | On Demand
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Using Gen AI to Accelerate Business | On Demand
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - 6 Key Hr Strategies for Scaling Your Business | On Demand
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Understanding Your HR Options - Transcript
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 6 Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 4 Understanding Your HR Options - Transcript
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Key Borrowing Strategies to Drive Growth and Success for Small and Medium-size Business
Webinars
Key Borrowing Strategies to Drive Growth and Success for Small and Medium-size Business
Join TriNet in a conversation with guest speakers from First Republic to discuss borrowing strategies and lending options for small and medium-sized businesses and provide a 2022 market outlook t ...
Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 7
A Discussion with Jody Tatro, Co-Founder and CEO of ProExhibits & BeyondLive
Jody Tatro tells us how she’s reshaping the event industry through virtual experiences. During the pandemic, she pivoted from a live event company to a virtual event platform, providing significant cost savings and flexibility for her clients. She shares her lessons learned over the course of her career including her most recent venture into virtual worlds. Hosted by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia*.
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Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 5
A Discussion with Barbara Morrison, Founder and President, TMC Financing
Barbara Morrison discusses her start as an industry changemaker and small business advocate. Barbara’s achievements include helping small businesses secure more than $10 billion in affordable SBA financing to purchase a home for their businesses, thereby helping to insure their future stability. She shares her life lessons thriving in an industry dominated by men and how she envisions more women entering male-dominated fields in the future. Moderated by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia.*
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Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 3
A Discussion with Patricia Montesi, Co-Founder & CEO, Qolo
Patricia Montesi is reshaping the payments industry for the new economy. Her vision that fintechs should demand more from their payments platform is setting the stage for the next generation of disruptors to compete and scale. In this episode of SHEconomics, she shares her lessons learned from successfully launching her firm during the pandemic, raising funds and what she wishes she had known from the start. Moderated by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia.*
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Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 1
A Discussion with Rachel Tipograph, Founder & CEO, MikMak
Hear Rachel Tipograph discuss how she reinvented MikMak as a successful eCommerce business, which has seen 7x growth since the pandemic. She shares her experience from funding to launch. Hosted best-selling author of Brotopia, Emily Chang.
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Tools
Hourly Paycheck Calculator
TriNet’s hourly calculator is designed to show the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local wage regulations for hourly employees.
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AI & The Planet
Join us for Summer Series: AI & The Planet
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Reports
State of Work: The Greater East 2025
Explore the 2025 State of the Work: the Greater East report by TriNet. Discover how the Great Lakes & New England employers and employees view work/life balance, engagement, AI in HR, benefits, and more.
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Is HR taking more effort than it should? 
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Is HR taking more effort than it should? 
Answer a few questions to understand how HR supports your business today. Get personalized insights highlighting where complexity may be limiting progress — and what you could gain by simplifying. 

Use these insights to guide next steps or align with stakeholders. 
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State of Work: The Greater West
In the State of Work 2025: The Greater West, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk
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PEO ROI Calculator
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PEO ROI Calculator
Explore your potential savings with an interactive tool based on a 2026 commissioned Forrester TEI study.
Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 6
The State of Work Podcast with Eric Turney (Greater West)

Join us as we explore how a 30-year-old custom merchandise business is transforming itself through AI with Eric Turney, President of The Monterey Company, a Bend, Oregon-based manufacturer of custom promotional products. Discover insights on AI adoption in small business, work-from-home as a privilege, retaining talent on a 12-person team, and why the Pacific Northwest leads the country in employee AI usage.

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HR Debt in 2026: How You Can Finally Pay It Down
Join us for The Edge: HR Debt in 2026: How You Can Finally Pay It Down
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Reports
State of Work: New York & New Jersey
In the State of Work 2025: New York and New Jersey, TriNet surfaces what’s really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the region — from both sides of the desk
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Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 4
The State of Work with David Weintraub (New York and New Jersey)

Join us as we explore how to scale a hands-on, hyper-physical service business with David Weintraub, Founder of Bodyworks DW Advanced Massage Therapy, a two-studio medical massage practice in Manhattan. Discover insights on niching down, surviving COVID's existential threat to in-person work, why guaranteed income beats commission-only in the long run, and how AI overviews are quietly rewarding businesses that publish deep, specific expertise.

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State of Work: California 2025
Reports
State of Work: California 2025
In the State of Work 2025: California, TriNet surfaces what's really happening inside small and medium-sized businesses across the state — from both sides of the desk.
E-Guides
What are your HR outsourcing options?
Compare four HR provider types—PEO, ASO, SHRO, and HCM SaaS. Learn differences, costs, and how to choose the right HR solution for your business.
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AI in HR
Reports
AI in HR
Everything you need to know about AI in human resources: Who’s using it; how they’re using it; and what to expect in our changing culture of work.
Podcast - State of Work - Ep. 2
The State of Work Podcast with Marcus Mossberger (Southeast)

The State of Work with Marcus Mossberger

Join us as we explore the evolving world of work with Marcus Mossberger, Chief Market Strategy Officer at LYTIQS, who is reshaping how organizations think about workforce intelligence and strategic planning. Discover insights on employee engagement, agentic AI, work-life integration, and the rise of the portfolio career economy.

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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 45
Ethical Leadership for SMBs
Doug Riegelhuth, Chief Compliance Officer at TriNet, and Shavonnah Schreiber, Founder and CEO of SNR Creative, dig into why traditional leadership models just don’t cut it anymore, especially for SMBs navigating constant change.
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Freemium Content
Seven Steps to Becoming an Employer of Choice
Bringing in the best and brightest employees can improve productivity, innovation, company culture and brand recognition, all of which contribute to your success. Get our Seven Steps to Becoming an Employer of Choice
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Webinars
Are You Getting What You Need From Your Current PEO?
Join us for a concise, insight‑packed session where we break down the most common challenges organizations face with their current PEO and explore what an industry‑tailored HR solution should deliver.
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State of the Workplace
Reports
State of the Workplace
In the 2025 State of the Workplace, TriNet identifies unique insights into both employer and employee perspectives on hot ticket workplace items like work/life satisfaction, employee engagement, AI usage, and benefit's ease of use.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 43
Small Business, Big Heart: Giving Back Made Simple
Kat Reynolds, Senior Manager for Corporate Social Responsibility at TriNet, on how to give time, talent, and treasure to nonprofits in the communities where we work and live.
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Administration One-Year Review: What SMBs Should Know
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Administration One-Year Review: What SMBs Should Know
Join us for Administration One-Year Review: What SMBs Should Know
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Stay on Top of HR Compliance Deadlines
Download TriNet’s free HR Compliance Calendar to track tax, ACA, I-9, and employment law deadlines. Avoid costly mistakes—get organized and stay compliant today.
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Checklists
The Ultimate HR Recruiting Toolkit
Insights on recruiting and onboarding talent.
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Checklists
Employee Retention Checklist
Looking for ways to create a culture of tenure at your company? Steal from our ideas in the Employee Retention Checklist. An easy way to make sure you're investing in your top talent.
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Checklists
HR Checklist for Remote Hiring and Onboarding
Streamline your remote hiring and onboarding process by downloading our comprehensive HR checklist for a smooth and efficient transition.
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The Must-Have Health Insurance and Benefits Readiness Checklist
Checklists
The Must-Have Health Insurance and Benefits Readiness Checklist
For small businesses, managing employee benefits can feel like a daunting task. Our checklist helps streamline the process, giving you clarity on what resources you may need to help balance costs, navigate compliance and understand employee needs. Sidestep common challenges and stay on track.
Freemium Content
KH Recruit and retain talent
By getting online recruiting and onboarding right, you gain a serious competitive advantage that can take your company to the next level.
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The Edge - Navigating 2026 HR Compliance: Your Essential Guide
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The Edge - Navigating 2026 HR Compliance: Your Essential Guide
Join us for The Edge - Navigating 2026 HR Compliance: Your Essential Guide
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 42
Performance Management in the Age of AI
Becky Andersen, Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet talks about AI in performance management.
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Webinars
Modernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2026
Join us for our second annual Modernizing Your HR Strategy virtual event, a two-day immersive experience designed to help business evolve in 2026.
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Freemium Content
Three Ways to Mitigate HR Compliance Risk
HR compliance is one of the most difficult challenges to navigate with all the various regulatory requirements. Learn how TriNet can help keep your business compliant in this informative eGuide.
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Reports
State of Small Business Employee Benefits
Discover which benefits employees value most. Download TriNet’s benchmark report with insights from 1,000+ small business employers and employees.
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Cultivating Innovation Through Trust and Empowerment
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 40
Cultivating Innovation Through Trust and Empowerment
Whitney Mertz, a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet, talks about the importance of psychological safety in the workplace and how SMB leaders can use it to build agile, innovative teams.
Webinars
Next-Level HR Series Session 3: Simplifying HR as your Business Grows
HR grows more complex with every new hire. See how TriNet HR Plus can help you stay on top with powerful tech and on-demand HR expertise for SMBs.
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Evolution in Learning That Drives Employee Growth
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Evolution in Learning That Drives Employee Growth
Workplace learning is evolving to meet changing market forces that affect small and medium businesses. As the competitive landscape shifts, the need for continuous skill development and adaptability becomes increasingly critical.
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Navigating the Compensation Landscape: Trends and Strategies for 2024
Discover the latest trends shaping compensation practices and explore effective strategies to compete for top talent in today’s business environment. Learn about innovative approaches to incentive programs and more.
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Webinars
Demystifying Cybersecurity
The human element and corporate culture are critical factors in a successful cybersecurity program. HR leaders play a vital role in helping address security gaps and enabling their organizations to benefit from improved cybersecurity.
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Webinars
Managing the Coexistence of AI and Human Resources
Join TriNet’s Executive Director of Client HR Consulting Services, Jackie Breslin, and Senior Counsel, Jyan Ferng, to learn why it’s important to develop and utilize HR best practices around AI tools you’re using in the workplace.
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HR Debt: How It Builds Up and How to Pay It Down
Human resources plays a critical role in building a scalable business model by fostering a strong organizational culture, streamlining processes and utilizing data effectively.
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Modern Workplace Trends—How to Adapt and Thrive
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Modern Workplace Trends—How to Adapt and Thrive
In recent years, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented acceleration in workforce changes, underscored by a growing emphasis on enhancing the employee experience within organizations.
Freemium Content
Year End Guide For Hr Managers
A handy checklist for many common year-end requirements and needs of HR managers.
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Are you ready to move on from your current PEO?
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Are you ready to move on from your current PEO?
Switching your professional employer organization (PEO) is a significant decision that should be made only after careful consideration. However, it is crucial to thoroughly assess their service o ...
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Navigating HR Compliance
In the intricate landscape of human resources (HR) management, effective employee management and compliance with requirements are paramount for the smooth functioning of any organization. This in ...
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 39
Tax and Tariff Mid-Year Update: What SMBs Need to Know
Ralph Tyler, Executive Director of Government Relations, TriNet, breaks down recent policy changes in Washington, DC that are shaping the small and medium-sized business economy.
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Freemium Content
Nine Principles for Building an Effective Human Capital Plan
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Freemium Content
Clearing the Confusion of Worker Classification
The ABC test is a standard used by various states to determine whether a worker should be classified as an employee or an independent contractor. It sets specific criteria that must be met for a ...
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Navigating What's Next Session 2: Clear on Purpose
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Navigating What's Next Session 2: Clear on Purpose
When everything feels uncertain, clear purpose becomes your guide. Best-selling author Heather McGowan shows how to align your team and create clarity in change.
Freemium Content
Six Key HR Strategies for Scaling Your Business
Growth does not always equal success. You need a strategy to support scale. Find out how to use culture, process and data to keep up with your business’s growth.
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Getting from Startup to Scale-Up: Overcoming Obstacles in SMB Growth
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Getting from Startup to Scale-Up: Overcoming Obstacles in SMB Growth
Whether you’re eyeing new markets or trying to build sustainable infrastructure, this session will offer strategies and best practices to help prepare for what’s next.
Freemium Content
A Startup’s HR Survival Guide
Many startups don’t make it out of the initial phase of business envisioned by the owner. Click to learn how to navigate the challenges of HR to set your startup businesses up for success in this informative eGuide.
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Administration's Mid-Year Impact: What SMBs Should Know
Join us for an update on the administration’s evolving policies and what they mean for SMBs—from HR and tax to compliance and employee benefits.
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Webinars
The Edge: DEI Insights for a Changing World
Join us as we unpack the current state of DEI, explore the implications of recent federal actions, and offer best practice guidance for organizations of all sizes.
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Webinars
Navigating Reorganization with Confidence, Compliance & Compassion
Join us for a timely session on how to navigate workforce reductions with care—covering compliance, communication, and protecting your people and business.
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Regulations, Tariffs & Taxes: Key Policy Changes Impacting SMBs
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 35
Regulations, Tariffs & Taxes: Key Policy Changes Impacting SMBs
Ralph Tyler, Executive Director of Government Relations at TriNet breaks down the recent policy changes in Washington, DC that are shaping the small and medium sized business economy.
Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Pay Trends in 2025: Shaping the Future of Work
As we move into 2025, businesses are focusing on key trends to stay competitive in attracting and retaining top talent.
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NSBWS 2025 - AI and Privacy Considerations for SMBs
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NSBWS 2025 - AI and Privacy Considerations for SMBs
Join this informative discussion where we’ll delve into the primary factors contributing to higher healthcare expenditures.
Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - DEI Insights for a Changing World
DEI remains one of today’s most dynamic—and often debated—workplace topics, especially as perspectives continue to evolve across industries and communities.
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Your Health, Your Choice - Using AI to Make Smarter Healthcare Decisions
Effective communication is the cornerstone of a successful and thriving workplace. When teams communicate openly and respectfully, it creates a foundation for trust, stronger relationships
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Cash Management in Uncertain Times
In today’s unpredictable and rapidly shifting economic landscape, effective cash management has become more critical than ever—especially for small businesses and startups
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Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Cybersecurity on a Budget: Practical Ways Small Businesses Can Protect Themselves
Small businesses face real cybersecurity threats, but protecting your company doesn’t have to drain your budget.
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NSBWS 2025 - Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring
Webinars
NSBWS 2025 - Beyond Borders: Leveraging Remote Work & Global Hiring
Expand your talent pool and business potential with strategic remote work and global hiring.
Webinars
Building Culture in Hybrid and Remote Teams
Learn strategies to enhance communication and build meaningful connections to foster engagement, trust, and inclusion in distributed teams.
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Women & Entrepreneurship: Three common obstacles when starting and growing a business
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 33
Women & Entrepreneurship: Three common obstacles when starting and growing a business
Lisa Reeves, the Chief Product Officer at TriNet talks about the three common obstacles women entrepreneurs face on their paths when starting and growing their businesses.
Webinars
Real Talk: Why a PEO Works
Learn how a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) helps businesses navigate HR challenges, allowing leaders to focus on growth.
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Webinars
Post Inauguration Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead
Join us for a timely discussion as we explore the potential HR impacts following the 2025 inauguration and the transition to a new administration.
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Webinars
Strategic HR Planning in a Changing Economy
Join us for an insightful event tailored to SMB leaders and HR professionals who are navigating the complexities of today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 16
Creating a Jewelry Brand That Embodies Artistry, Ethics and Environmental Sustainability
Roseate Jewelry is renowned for its exquisite designs, featuring sustainably sourced materials and lab-grown diamonds. Michael talks with founder, Pamela Cloud, on her quest to design and market a jewelry brand dedicated to transparency, traceability and her deep love of pearls.
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Election Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead
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Election Impact: Preparing for the Year Ahead
Join us for a timely discussion as we explore the potential HR impacts following the 2024 election and the transition to a new administration.
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 15
Decoding Wellness: How HUM Nutrition is Changing the Game
Walter Faulstroh co-founded HUM Nutrition with the mission to heal from within. Learn about his inspiring story building a successful wellness brand committed to clean, sustainable, and clinically proven products.
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Cash is King: Best Practices for Managing Startup Funds
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Cash is King: Best Practices for Managing Startup Funds
Learn how to optimize your cash management and take advantage of exclusive financial offers that can support your company’s growth.
Video
TriNet PEO Overview Video
TriNet PEO helps SMBs do more meaningful work—and less HR admin—with a complete HR solution including access to benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation that’s powered by expert support and leading technology.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 30
State R&D Tax Credits: What You Need to Know
Zach Kitzmiller, Tax Credit Manager at TriNet Clarus R+D talks about state R&D tax credits and why there's a good chance your business may be able to take advantage of them.
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Webinars
Modernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025
Join industry experts to explore cutting-edge trends, strategies, and best practices designed to help SMBs thrive in the years ahead.
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Webinars
Stay in Bounds: How to Avoid Common California Wage and Hour Violations
Join experts from TriNet and the California Labor Commissioner’s Office as they discuss some common wage and hour violations and how to navigate them to protect your small or medium-size business.
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Boost Employee Engagement with Smart Benefits Strategies
Webinars
Boost Employee Engagement with Smart Benefits Strategies
Join us for an insightful webinar on the critical role of comprehensive employee benefits in fostering a thriving workplace and enhancing business performance.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 28
Navigating Workplace Compliance & Regulations following Supreme Court Chevron Reversal
Spring Taylor, Counsel, Employment at TriNet talks about how the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn the 40-year-old *Chevron v. Natural Resources Defense Council* may impact SMBs.
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Redefining Bedding: From Saving our Planet to a Better Night’s Sleep
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 14
Redefining Bedding: From Saving our Planet to a Better Night’s Sleep
Kat Dey co-founded ettitude with a vision to make luxury bedding that uplifts homes and preserves the planet. She chats with Michael about her journey to produce eco-friendly products using regenerative resources to make the world’s healthiest, softest and most sustainable fabrics.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 27
Recognizing Disability Pride Month
Dafni LeFlore, Director Enterprise Risk Management at TriNet discusses Disability Pride Month, which is celebrated worldwide every July to acknowledge the contributions of individuals with disabilities while ending the stigma and bias these individuals face.
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Webinars
3 Types of HR Outsourcing Companies
Do you know the three types of HR outsourcing companies, how they differ and how to pick the right one for your business? Join our informative event and get the facts.
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Webinars
6 Ways to be an Employer of Choice
When a company is considered a desirable workplace, it can attract highly skilled individuals. Join this virtual event to learn 6 ways to be an employer of choice.
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 12 - 6 Ways to Be an Employer of Choice
When a company is considered a desirable workplace, it can attract highly skilled individuals. Join this virtual event to learn 6 ways to be an employer of choice.
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TriNet PeopleForceX San Francisco Bay Area—HR Considerations in Global Expansion
Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX San Francisco Bay Area—HR Considerations in Global Expansion
Delving into the complexities of HR considerations when crossing borders, this session promises invaluable insights for organizations venturing into new international territories.
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 12
Revolutionizing HR & Benefits Administration With AI
Guy Benjamin, CEO and co-founder of Healthee discusses his course from fighter pilot to revolutionizing healthcare access with Michael. Guy shares his inspiration to develop a groundbreaking AI platform to help people get the most out of their benefits.
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Mental Health Support in Your Workplace
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 24
Mental Health Support in Your Workplace
For Mental Health Awareness Month, Rachel Sufczynski, Senior Benefits Communications Specialist for TriNet, shines a light on this important topic.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 23
Encouraging Employees to Get out and Vote
Jacob McIntosh, Senior Government Relations Analyst at TriNet offers ideas on how you can encourage employees to exercise their right to vote or otherwise participate in the voting process.
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Unlocking Talent Worldwide - SMBs Go Global | Transcript
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Evolution in Learning That Drives Employee Growth | Transcript
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Accessing Working Capital Through Tax Credits | Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right | Transcript
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Employee or Contractor? How to Get Worker Classification Right | Transcript
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Navigating the Compensation Landscape: Trends and Strategies for 2024 | Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - Preserving Trust: The Foundation of Ethics and Compliance in Business | Transcript
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Preserving Trust: The Foundation of Ethics and Compliance in Business | Transcript
Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Demystifying Cybersecurity | Transcript
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - How AI Reimagines the Landscape of HR & Benefits | Transcript
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Webinars
NSBWS2024 - Managing the Coexistence of AI and Human Resources | On Demand
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 11 - 9 Benefits of Outsourcing HR to a PEO - Transcript
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PEO Edge - Episode 10 - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 10 - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 10
Growing a Business on People’s Cravings for Sweet Heat
Michael chats with Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey, who tells his story about growing his product from a one-person operation, personally bottling each product by hand, to a $30 million business that is expanding to Canada, the Middle East, east Asia and Brazil.
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Navigating Political Discussions in the Workplace
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 20
Navigating Political Discussions in the Workplace
With 2024 being Presidential election year, workplaces may have employees who are politically active or outspoken. Mike Kraft, Managing Counsel, Business Conduct and Ethics at TriNet discusses tools that employers can use to ensure that this political season will not negatively impact their workplace.
Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 9 - 10 Questions to Ask When Evaluating a PEO - Transcript
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Webinars
PEO Edge - Episode 8 - Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 19
R&D Tax Credits for Any Industry: Find Out if Your Business Qualifies
Essie Baird, Sr. Partner Account Executive for TriNet Clarus R+D talks about industries that you might not think of that could save thousands of dollars annually in taxes by way of the federal research and development tax credit.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 18
Celebrating & Supporting Black History
Dafni LeFlore, Director of Enterprise Risk Management at TriNet discusses how businesses can help preserve Black History and can create a more inclusive and thriving entrepreneurial landscape.
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Three Myths of the R&D Tax Credit
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 17
Three Myths of the R&D Tax Credit
Jordan Peck, CPA and Senior Tax Credit Analyst at TriNet Clarus R+D, discusses the top three myths that might be holding businesses back from claiming federal R&D tax credits.
Webinars
2024 HR Compliance Insights: Navigating Key Changes
Watch this webinar, presented by TriNet legal experts, to learn about three key HR compliance topics: restrictive covenants, workplace accommodations, and AI in the workplace.
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Applicable Large Employer Calculator
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Applicable Large Employer Calculator
Calculate your company’s FTE count and determine your ALE status with this handy calculator. CTA: Start calculating
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 14
What to Consider for Year End
Tom Rose, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Operations at TriNet highlights some of the things SMBs should consider as we near the end of 2023, including preparing for accurate payroll taxes and Form W-2s.
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Webinars
Webinar: Modernize Your Hiring Strategy to Help Elevate Your Business
This webinar equips HR professionals, hiring managers, and small business owners with best practices and strategies to help their businesses build high-performing teams.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 8
Becoming a Trailblazing CEO, Debunking Corporate Myths and Inspiring the Next Generation
Michael talks with Jane Miller, author and CEO of Rudi’s Bakery, on her rise from running a billion-dollar business to growing a purpose-driven startup. She shares 30+ years of wisdom bringing brands to life, building first-class teams and being true to oneself.
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Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 6
A Discussion with Chris Moustakas, President & CEO of DevonWay
Keeping data safe is no joke when the world’s biggest companies are relying on you. Chris Moustakas’s love for organizational agility has become a global lifesaver—literally.
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A Discussion with Ben Weintraub, CEO, Board Member, and Co-Founder of Kajeet
Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 5
A Discussion with Ben Weintraub, CEO, Board Member, and Co-Founder of Kajeet
What happens when a tech-savvy dad realizes safe, secure connectivity is needed for schoolkids? He invents a solution, of course. Hear how Ben Weintraub turned years of telecom expertise into one game-changing product.
Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 4
A Discussion with Analisa Goodin, CEO & Founder of Catch+Release
Facing hurdle after hurdle in trying to get licensed images for her clients drove Analisa Goodin to develop a solution—one designed to keep it fair for all parties—while building a new ecosystem of paid creators.
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An Immigrant’s Mission to Lead Social Change through Financial Self-Sufficiency
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 7
An Immigrant’s Mission to Lead Social Change through Financial Self-Sufficiency
Michael chats with José Quiñonez, CEO of the nonprofit organization, Mission Asset Fund, on what motivated him to take on his cause, the struggles he faced and the successes he has seen in leading social change by building financial self-sufficiency.
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 6
Women Who Redefined a Business Model
Michael sits down with the co-founders of JOAN Creative—Lisa Clunie, Chief Executive Officer, and Jaime Robinson, Chief Creative Officer, to discuss diversity, the role of data and AI in the creative process and how they named their agency after powerful women in history, art and music.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 5
The Poetic Design of Getting Babies to Sleep Safely and Saving Lives
Michael sits down with Dr. Harvey Karp, Co-Founder and CEO of Happiest Baby to discuss his work enhancing child well-being with innovative techniques to help fussy babies sleep better. Dr. Karp is the inventor of SNOO, the world's first smart sleeper for infants that aids in sleep, and most importantly, helps prevent sudden infant death syndrome.
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Podcast - Leading with Passion - Ep. 1
A Discussion with Radha Ramaswami Basu, CEO and Founder, iMerit
Radha Ramaswami Basu was never afraid to do the unexpected to overcome a barrier, whether that meant being a woman at an all-boys engineering school or pioneering the software industry. Today she’s thinking outside the box to pave the way for the future of Artificial Intelligence.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 4
How a Curious Harvard Student Turned Brain Surgeon Became an Inventor of Life-Saving Neurosurgery Technologies
Dr. John Adler, Jr., CEO and founder of Zap Surgical Systems joins Michael to discuss his pathway to revolutionizing image-guided radiation therapy. Dr. Adler, world-renowned for inventing the first and only fully robotic radiotherapy device, shares how technology-based neurosurgery treatment is paving the way for the future of brain surgery.
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TriNet PeopleForceX Boston
Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX Boston
TriNet PeopleForceX brings together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today while creating community with an incredible unforgettable experience.
Webinars
California HR Conference
TriNet’s Chief Security Officer, Timothy Torres shares how HR professionals can help make a positive impact in protecting their people and organization in the digital age.
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Dive Into Data and Drive Your Business Forward
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 6
Dive Into Data and Drive Your Business Forward
Jay Venkat, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer for TriNet, breaks down five ways that data and analytics can be a huge enabler for small and medium-size businesses to gain a competitive advantage.
Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 5
Navigating the Metaverse: The ABCs of AI and ChatGPT
TriNet’s Chief Technology Officer Jeff Hayward discusses how new and existing technologies can help drive business value and productivity.
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Podcast - SMB Matters - Ep. 3
Prioritizing Privacy: Safeguarding Your Data
TriNet’s Chief Privacy Officer Lisa Waggoner on why data privacy is paramount to maintaining a successful business and the importance of protecting the privacy of the information you collect.
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Webinars
TriNet PeopleForceX San Francisco Bay Area
As the digital-first mindset shifts from reactive to proactive, local business leaders discuss how digitalization impacts growth, innovation and the future of business.
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Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 2
Being a Buffalo: Using Purpose-Driven Culture to Charge the Storm
Michael chats with Charley Humbard, Founder and CEO of UP Entertainment on how he built an entertainment company that positively impacts people's lives. Charley discusses the role culture plays, his company’s pandemic shift and what it means to be a buffalo.
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Finding Success at the Intersection of Creativity and Data
Podcast - PeopleForce - Ep. 1
Finding Success at the Intersection of Creativity and Data
Michael discusses creativity and data with Drew Stein, CEO of Audigent. Drew has successfully founded, built and runs businesses in advertising, production, music, entertainment, branding and technology and he shares with us how people and virtue are key to success.
Webinars
PEO Edge - How Businesses Benefit From PEOs
TriNet experts, Kristin Russum and Athena Fleming, discuss the advantages of working with a PEO.
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California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What’s New in 2022
Webinars
California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What’s New in 2022
Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner State of California and Doug Riegelhuth Vice President & AGC, Employment Law TriNet will engage in a helpful discussion about California labor laws ...
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Menu For Success: Organic Food Restaurateur on Operationalizing Innovation
Laurent Francois, CEO & Co-Founder of Le Botaniste, the only 100% organic, plant-based, and carbon-neutral restaurant in New York City. Laurent discusses the obstacles the pandemic created for hi ...
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NSBWS2024 - HR Debt: How It Builds Up and How to Pay It Down | On Demand
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NSBWS2024 - Using Gen AI to Accelerate Business | Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - Modern Workplace Trends – How to Adapt and Thrive - Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - 6 Key Hr Strategies for Scaling Your Business | Transcript
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NSBWS2024 - 6 Key Hr Strategies for Scaling Your Business | Transcript
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PEO Edge - How Businesses Benefit From PEOs - Transcript
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PEO Edge - Episode 7 How Businesses Benefit from PEOs - Thank You - Transcript
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PEO Edge - Episode 7 How Businesses Benefit from PEOs - Thank You - Transcript
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PEO Edge - Episode 5 Advantages of a PEO From a User's Perspective - Transcript
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Taking a Human Approach to HR Technology
Award-winning fashion designer Maria Cornejo and her Zero + Maria Cornejo brand business partner Marysia Woroniecka discuss their path to success and the challenges they faced over the last two years.
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Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 8
A Discussion with Sarah McNulty, Co-Founder & President, The Kinetix Group
Sarah McNulty discusses how she established herself as an innovator in health care marketing. She shares her experience of balancing family and career to create a work environment where everyone can thrive both personally and professionally. Hosted by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia*.
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Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 6
A Discussion with Jenny Zhu, Founder and CEO, Triangle Home Fashions | Lush Décor
Jenny Zhu shares her personal story of coming to America and becoming a game-changer in the e-comm business for home décor. She tells us what it took to build from the ground up and then expand across multi-channel and omni channel platforms. She also highlights the importance of establishing a culture of leadership and innovation to thrive in the nimble world of global supply chains. Hosted by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia*.
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A Discussion with Lauren Salz, Co-Founder and CEO, Sealed
Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 4
A Discussion with Lauren Salz, Co-Founder and CEO, Sealed
Lauren Salz is on a mission to modernize homes with smarter, more energy efficient technology. Listen to Lauren discuss how her unconventional upbringing led to her leadership style and desire to make a positive impact in this world. She also provides insight on raising funds while having her first baby, all during the pandemic. Moderated by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia*.
Podcast - SHEconomics - Ep. 2
A Discussion with Vanessa Ogle, Founder, Enseo and Founder of HigherHill Studios
Hear Vanessa Ogle share how she transformed the hospitality and education industries by bringing Netflix® to hotel rooms and developing an employee safety system to protect staff and children in hotels and schools. She is an experienced Latina CEO and entrepreneur who currently holds 120 U.S. patents. Vanessa also discusses the importance of culture and innovation which allowed her team to not only survive market challenges but expand her business into new verticals. Hosted by Emily Chang, best-selling author of *Brotopia*.
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401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
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Powerful free salary calculator from TriNet design to show income after federal, state and local taxes.
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