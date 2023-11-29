Resources

Resources that empower you to do more

Free HR resources for business leaders to make workforce management easier, faster, better.
image alt
Tools
e-Guides
Videos
Webinars
Infographics
Templates

E-Guides & Whitepapers

View All E-Guides
Set your company up to grow and scale effectively
Set your company up to grow and scale effectively
Growth does not always equal success. You need a strategy to support scale. Find out how to use culture, process and data to keep up with your business’s growth.
Learn More
What Is People Operations
What Is People Operations
An e-guide that helps HR leaders understand a people operations methodology to human resource management and how to do it.
Learn More
Your Benefits Offering Is an Essential Tool in Attracting and Retaining the Talent You Need
Your Benefits Offering Is an Essential Tool in Attracting and Retaining the Talent You Need
Over half of employees say they are willing to leave their job if another employer offered the “right” benefits.1 A comprehensive benefits package that brings together attractive traditional benefits with nontraditional benefits can help improve employee morale, employee retention and company culture.
Learn More

Tools

View All Tools
401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
401K Calculator | Retirement Savings Calculator
TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
Learn More
Hourly Paycheck Calculator
Hourly Paycheck Calculator
TriNet’s hourly calculator is designed to show the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local wage regulations for hourly employees.
Learn More
Salary Calculator
Salary Calculator
Powerful free salary calculator from TriNet design to show income after federal, state and local taxes.
Learn More

Events & Webinars

View All Events & Webinars
TriNet PeopleForce 2023
TriNet PeopleForce 2023
TriNet PeopleForce brings together top thought leaders in business, sports, entertainment, culture, and modern historical figures on one stage, presenting topics relevant to businesses today.
Learn More
Modernize Your Hiring Strategy to Help Elevate Your Business
Modernize Your Hiring Strategy to Help Elevate Your Business
This webinar equips HR professionals, hiring managers, and small business owners with best practices and strategies to help their businesses build high-performing teams.
Learn More

Infographics

View All Infographics
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
See How TriNet Can Help You Scale Your Business
Ready to see how a PEO can add value to your small or medium-sized business? This easy-to-read infographic lays it all out there.
Learn More
Keep HR Debt From Slowing Your Growth
Keep HR Debt From Slowing Your Growth
Learn what “HR debt” means (spoiler alert: it’s not like financial debt) and how it can negatively impact your business operations. Then, learn how to turn it around.
Learn More
11 Tips to Prepare Your Business for a Recession
11 Tips to Prepare Your Business for a Recession
You may not be able to control if a recession occurs, but you can be prepared to minimize the impact. See our list of action items to help secure your business regardless of the state of the economy.
Learn More

Checklists & Templates

View All Checklists & Templates
Employee Onboarding Template
Employee Onboarding Template
Need a template for your employee onboarding process? Grab ours.
Learn More
Payroll Report Templates
Payroll Report Templates
An editable excel file that has pre-formatted payroll reports important in human resource management.
Learn More
Ultimate Zip File HR Resources
Ultimate Zip File HR Resources
A ZIP file with many common templates and checklists that are useful for HR managers. The one download to rule them all.
Learn More

Videos

View All Videos
TriNet Announcement: Unveiling the New TriNet
TriNet Announcement: Unveiling the New TriNet
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer introduces TriNet’s new brand and Burton M. Goldfield, President, and CEO unveils the new logo. They discuss TriNet’s evolution and where the company’s future is headed.
Learn More
Brand Campaign Building
Brand Campaign Building
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer discusses TriNet’s new brand campaign with Meri Gulyan, VP of Brand and Digital Strategy at TriNet, Karen Mulligan, Studio Manager and Agent at Annie Leibovitz Studios and Galen Summer, Founding Member and Director of Public Record.
Learn More
People Matter Campaign
People Matter Campaign
Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer / Chief Communications Officer hears stories from the customers who participated in TriNet’s brand campaign including Dr. Harvey Karp of Happiest Baby, Dr. Brook Parker-Bello of More Too Life, José Quiñonez of Mission Asset Fund, and Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie of JOAN Creative.
Learn More
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification