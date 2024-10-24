New HR eBook from TriNet. Excerpts inside, plus get your copy

Employee relations transcend the scope of the employer-employee relationship as legally defined for organizational structure and compliance purposes. More dynamic and “personal” in nature, employee relations is about fostering and maintaining positive relations between management and reports as well as between employees. It typically involves promoting open communication, resolving conflicts, addressing employee grievances and ensuring fair treatment and equitable opportunities for all.

If your employees are like ours, these things matter to them:

A positive, supportive work environment

work environment Attentive and effective onboarding, orientation and training

Ongoing opportunities for professional development and career advancement

Clarity, fairness and transparency in company policies

A company purpose and culture that aligns with their values

Ease, efficiency and reliability in the handling of payroll and other HR-related processes

Employee relations is a big responsibility. And it’s been entrusted to you. What will you do with it? Here’s what to consider:

✓ Consider what your organization values. What do you want to cultivate and why? Think about the values of trust, loyalty, respect, dignity and diplomacy; employee engagement and morale; personal and professional integrity; as well as the ongoing pursuit of knowledge, creativity, and personal and professional growth and development. What values, virtues and other attributes would best support your organization’s goals and people?

✓ Consider what employees value. What matters to your employees?

✓ Influence the workplace. How do you want to help influence and shape the workplace, the company culture and the short and long-term experience throughout the employee lifecycle from hire to retire?

✓ Take action. How can you begin acting and aligning on those answers this week? How can you shape your policies and practices to align with a culture needed for your organization’s success. Set targets or goals for this effort.