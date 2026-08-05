What's New

Smarter workflows, powered by AI. Less searching. More doing. The dynamic Dashboard continues to adapt to your needs, helping you move faster with less friction.

Context Transfer connects AI search to the TriNet Assistant to carry support queries across tools, so you can pick up right where you left off, with no rework required.

connects AI search to the TriNet Assistant to carry support queries across tools, so you can pick up right where you left off, with no rework required. Adaptive Quick Links intelligently surfaces the actions you need, right up front on the employee dashboard, saving time and simplifying steps.

Human support, enhanced by AI, so you can stay focused on what matters most.

Available through the platform and on the mobile app.