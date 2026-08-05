What's New
Greater support for our customers through deeper partnerships, newer capabilities and continued investments. Check out our featured updates to see some of our most exciting recent developments. Scroll further to see more updates and enhancements, and filter by solution type and service category.
Featured Updates
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
Payroll
TriNet Global
Talent is global, but HR compliance and administration remain local and often complex. With TriNet Global, powered by Multiplier, you can confidently hire, onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide.
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
TriNet IT
TriNet IT, powered by Electric, connects IT actions with HR workflows, directly in your TriNet platform. Order a laptop for a new hire as part of the onboarding process, no extra steps. Offboard an employee and initiate the return request for their laptop. Order, track, and manage your IT inventory in real time from one place.
TriNet PEO
HR
TriNet Assistant
Your AI-powered gateway to TriNet’s expertise—designed to leverage our expansive data and deep organizational knowledge. With a conversational interface, you will be able to quickly get personalized answers, complete tasks and make informed decisions—all with the speed of AI.
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
Payroll
TriNet Global
Talent is global, but HR compliance and administration remain local and often complex. With TriNet Global, powered by Multiplier, you can confidently hire, onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide.
Filter by:
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TriNet PEO
HR
August 5, 2026
Dashboard
Smarter workflows, powered by AI. Less searching. More doing. The dynamic Dashboard continues to adapt to your needs, helping you move faster with less friction.
- Context Transfer connects AI search to the TriNet Assistant to carry support queries across tools, so you can pick up right where you left off, with no rework required.
- Adaptive Quick Links intelligently surfaces the actions you need, right up front on the employee dashboard, saving time and simplifying steps.
Human support, enhanced by AI, so you can stay focused on what matters most.
Available through the platform and on the mobile app.
TriNet PEO
HR
August 5, 2026
Directory and Org Chart
The Company Directory and Organization Chart experience is now faster, easier to search, and more accessible across devices, helping employees find the right people and understand how teams connect. This latest update includes:
- Redesigned Company Directory experience
- Search by name, department, role, and location
- Enhanced filtering and discoverability
- Mobile-responsive design enhancements
- Accommodates a wider range of user needs and preferences
- Backend enhancements to support performance and scalability
Available through the platform and on the mobile app.
HR Plus
Benefits
HR
Integration
Payroll
Compliance
June 5, 2026
HR Plus: New Enhancements
TriNet HR Plus has been enhanced with new packages designed to give you greater flexibility, deeper support, and a more connected HR experience. Building on a foundation of expert guidance and intuitive technology, these updates expand support for both administrators and employees while introducing new Talent & Organizational Development services. With optional packages like Payroll Pro and People Pro, plus integration with Employee Navigator, HR Plus now offers more tailored ways to simplify HR, manage complexity, and support your workforce as you grow.
HR Plus
Benefits
Integration
Payroll
HR
June 2, 2026
Integrate TriNet HR Plus with Employee Navigator
TriNet HR Plus now integrates with Employee Navigator, making it easier for companies to connect HR, payroll, and benefits administration. For organizations that work with a broker using Employee Navigator, this integration supports a more unified experience—allowing HR Plus to power HR and payroll while keeping benefits administration unchanged.
TriNet PEO
Integration
May 18, 2026
Slack Integration
The TriNet–Slack integration helps small and midsize businesses manage Slack access with less effort. Instead of relying on manual updates or ad hoc processes, Slack accounts automatically reflect employee changes already happening in TriNet.
TriNet PEO
Integration
April 30, 2026
Zoom Integration
The TriNet–Zoom integration makes managing Zoom access one less thing for small and midsize businesses to worry about. Instead of relying on manual updates or IT work, Zoom accounts stay aligned automatically as employees join, change roles, or leave the company.
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
April 15, 2026
TriNet IT
TriNet IT, powered by Electric, connects IT actions with HR workflows, directly in your TriNet platform. Order a laptop for a new hire as part of the onboarding process, no extra steps. Offboard an employee and initiate the return request for their laptop. Order, track, and manage your IT inventory in real time from one place.
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
Payroll
April 15, 2026
TriNet Global
Talent is global, but HR compliance and administration remain local and often complex. With TriNet Global, powered by Multiplier, you can confidently hire, onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide.
HR Plus
HR Platform
Compliance
HR
Payroll
April 10, 2026
Payroll Enhancements for New Requirements under Secure 2.0 Act
We’ve introduced additional updates to strengthen our payroll processing experience, reduce administrative workload, and support alignment with updated IRS rules for Roth contributions, SIMPLE IRAs, and special catch-up limits.
TriNet PEO
HR
April 1, 2026
Dynamic dashboard
A personalized entry to TriNet’s all-in-one HR platform and mobile app. The dashboard is designed to deliver relevant information and content when you need it—making inquiries and tasks simpler and more efficient. At the center of the experience is a smart search along with a curated set of quick links that cut through information overload to highlight what’s most useful for you.
TriNet PEO
HR
April 1, 2026
TriNet Assistant
Your AI-powered gateway to TriNet’s expertise—designed to leverage our expansive data and deep organizational knowledge. With a conversational interface, you will be able to quickly get personalized answers, complete tasks and make informed decisions—all with the speed of AI.
TriNet PEO
HR
Integration
March 24, 2026
Series of Innovations: AI Powered Support, Global Workforce, IT Asset Management
A strategic expansion to the TriNet platform that reflects how the future of work is reshaping the way teams are built, supported, and managed. The new platform innovations include AI-powered HR support, global workforce management, IT operation, and retirement plan integrations, giving SMBs a more connected, scalable way to manage their workforce from a single, integrated system.
HR Plus
HR Platform
Payroll
Integration
March 6, 2026
Integrate TriNet HR Plus with Vestwell with 401(k) Connect
Unlock a smoother 401(k) experience when you connect TriNet HR Plus with Vestwell via 401(k) Connect. With the Vestwell Integration, retirement plan deferrals and contributions processed through your TriNet Payroll account, as well as changes made to employee information will be sent to Vestwell on your next pay date.
HR Plus
HR Platform
Compliance
Payroll
January 15, 2026
Payroll Enhancements for New Requirements under Secure 2.0 Act, Section 603
Effective January 1, 2026, new rules under the Secure 2.0 Act, Section 603, will change how certain employees make catch up retirement contributions. To help you meet these new requirements, we’re enhancing our Payroll system in the HR Plus platform. The Payroll system will identify the impacted employees based on prior year FICA wages. Additionally, during payroll processing, the Payroll system will prevent impacted employees from making pre-tax catch-up contributions to their 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b) retirement plans.
HR Plus
HR Platform
HR
Payroll
Compliance
December 22, 2025
Introducing the Tax Jurisdiction Report in Business Intelligence
Within the Business Intelligence app in the HR Plus platform, we’ve added a new Tax Jurisdiction Report to help you monitor your payroll tax accounts across all jurisdictions. With this new report, you can gain visibility with a centralized view of all tax jurisdiction account statuses, support compliance by identifying potential concerns early, and operate efficiently by reducing manual tracking and simplify reporting. Access it now in Business Intelligence > Premade Reports > Payroll Reports.
HR Plus
HR
Compliance
December 15, 2025
Direct E‑Verify Login Access for Efficient Workflows
TriNet brings compliance support and convenience together with an embedded login link to E‑Verify within the HR Plus platform. Administrators can verify work eligibility during two critical points—during onboarding or managing employee records. It’s a fast, intuitive solution that streamlines workflows and helps to reduce risk.
TriNet PEO
Compliance
November 14, 2025
HR Plus
Compliance
HR
November 10, 2025
The HR Reference Library
The HR Reference Library provides HR best practices materials online, including summaries of federal and state law, training materials, step-by-step procedures for HR tasks, and more.
TriNet PEO
Integration
November 3, 2025
IT Management Reimagined with Electric AI Integration
Streamline onboarding and offboarding processes with Electric’s FREE HR plan. With this integration, you can assign and retrieve devices and manage IT actions in just a few clicks.
HR Plus
October 27, 2025
Instructor-Led Trainings Available for HR Plus Customers
TriNet’s instructor-led HR trainings are designed to help professionals build confidence and competence in key areas of human resources. Whether you're stepping into a leadership role for the first time or looking to sharpen your skills, these live, virtual sessions offer practical guidance and best practices to support your growth.
TriNet PEO
Benefits
HR
October 22, 2025
TriNet to Launch AI-Powered Innovation
TriNet to launch a suite of human-centered, AI-powered capabilities to provide SMBs with personalized, data-driven HR. Available now is the Personal Health Assistant: a virtual health assistant, powered by Healthee, which enables employees to access important healthcare information throughout the year. Coming soon is the Dynamic Dashboard: a personalized entry point to TriNet’s platform, and TriNet Assistant: tap into the intelligence of TriNet to get quick answers and execute tasks.
TriNet PEO
Integration
October 15, 2025
Accounting System Integration (ASI)
The Accounting System Integration (ASI) empowers businesses to connect their financial systems with speed and precision; it is the smart bridge between financial systems and operational efficiency. By enabling precise, customizable general ledger mapping from the start, ASI accelerates onboarding and reduces time-consuming post-submission adjustments. Whether integrating with QuickBooks Online, NetSuite, Xero, Intacct, or our Custom Solution, ASI delivers reliable performance and scalable support. This allows customer finance teams to spend less time configuring and allows them to use their valuable time elsewhere.
TriNet PEO
Benefits
October 1, 2025
Personal Health Assistant
This is a new AI powered tool available through our integration with Healthee. For PEO clients, it offers a new way for WSEs to navigate and use their TriNet-sponsored benefits. Personal Health Assistant provides 24/7 answers about personal care, coverage and costs online and through an intelligent chat system. This provides faster answers to WSEs and helps enhance privacy and confidentiality by preventing private and personal health information from being shared beyond the interaction or being overheard.
HR Plus
Compliance
September 2, 2025
The Legal Hotline Powered by Fisher Phillips
TriNet has partnered with the law firm Fisher Phillips to provide the Legal Hotline, empowering businesses with access to seasoned employment law attorneys-offering peace of mind and a more proactive approach to risk mitigation.
TriNet PEO
HR
August 21, 2025
Okta Verify- New Multi-Factor Authentication Option
We’re excited to introduce an enhancement to our login experience: Okta Verify is now supported as an Authenticator app. Once enabled, users will see the option to use Okta Verify alongside existing multi-factor authentication methods such as email or SMS. This enhancement supports a more secure login experience, empowering users with greater control over their account protection.
HR Platform
HR Plus
Benefits
Compliance
HR
Payroll
Integration
July 29, 2025
New Product Updates Quick Link
We’ve made it easier to stay up to date with the latest enhancements to your HR Plus platform by adding a "Product Updates" Quick Link directly on your Dashboard. With just one click, you can access recent feature releases and improvements to HR Plus. You can even filter updates by category or service to find exactly what matters most to your organization.
HR Plus
Compliance
HR
Payroll
July 29, 2025
New Contact HR Plus Support Quick Link
A faster, simpler way to get help — the “Contact HR Plus Support” Quick Link on the platform Dashboard brings you access to the support you need, in just three steps. Upload related files and screenshots and note any impacted employees. Request a reply by email or phone or call the team directly for immediate assistance.
HR Plus
TriNet PEO
HR
Compliance
July 1, 2025
TriNet has partnered with Poster Compliance Center
TriNet has engaged Poster Compliance Center to simplify workplace poster compliance to provide you with a streamlined solution to access and maintain mandatory employment law posters, including those required by federal, state, local, and industry-specific laws and regulations. TriNet customers are eligible for savings. Terms apply. Learn more by visiting TriNet’s Marketplace.
TriNet PEO
HR
Payroll
Benefits
June 30, 2025
New Reports & Analytics Experience
Based on user feedback, TriNet enhanced and streamlined the design of our Reports & Analytics Tool, making it more intuitive and easier to navigate. We are excited for you to experience these new enhancements, such as an updated Overview Page. This page highlights important company data, including recent payroll costs, turnover and headcount. Additionally, the Recommended tab suggests relevant reports specific to each profile type. Standard reports now feature new sub-categories, along with consolidated search and filter options. We have merged the Admin and Settings menus for a streamlined user management and preferences experience.
TriNet PEO
HR Platform
HR
May 8, 2025
Learning Management, AI Content Creation
Learning Management, powered by 360Learning provides a complimentary catalog of HR compliance courses, and courses on how to use the TriNet platform. In addition, clients regularly create their own content, custom to their needs. Within the Learning Management feature, clients now have access to course creation templates, with AI assistive technology. This helps our small business clients build courses quickly and easily – without additional software or specialized knowledge.
TriNet PEO
HR Platform
HR
May 8, 2025
Premium Content
Premium Content is an optional purchase within TriNet Learn, powered by 360Learning. The Premium Content is offered in one “All-Paths Bundle,” which includes over 1,000 training courses that a customer may purchase through an ecommerce self-checkout. These courses enable learning across a variety of skills which support retention, upskilling and leadership development goals.
TriNet PEO
HR
May 8, 2025
eSignature
eSignature, powered by Box is a way for clients to capture individual employee signatures for their organization’s custom documents. Clients can manage accountability and get faster turnaround on signed documents than other methods. Box provides the security for digital signatures and document organization.
TriNet PEO
HR
May 8, 2025
New Hire Onboarding
The TriNet Mobile app continues to add workflows for admin users. The new hire onboarding workflow helps admins easily submit all of the required information on new hires directly from their phones, saving time and streamlining onboarding. The information will synchronize to the TriNet Platform for use in other workflows including employee onboarding through self-service registration.
TriNet PEO
HR Plus
Benefits
HR
May 8, 2025
Series of Product Enhancements
TriNet introduces new HR products and enhancements to help entrepreneurs navigate an increasingly challenging business landscape. The updates span the employee lifecycle including mobile onboarding, benefits experience, document eSignature, learning management and new Marketplace partners.
HR Plus
HR
April 25, 2025
TriNet has partnered with Salary.com
TriNet has partnered with Salary.com to connect you with the compensation practices of today’s talent market. CompAnalyst®, Salary.com’s all-in-one compensation software solution, empowers you with compensation survey data for guidance, intuitive compensation software, job description management, and expert services so you can deliver unparalleled insights and make compensation decisions with confidence. TriNet customers are eligible for savings. Terms apply. Schedule your demo now and learn more by visiting TriNet’s Marketplace.
HR Plus
Payroll
February 24, 2025
New HR Plus Payroll Experience
The payroll experience on the HR Plus technology platform has been redesigned to help you confidently pay your workforce with greater ease and accuracy. Enhancements include a streamlined dashboard for faster processing, 12-month pay calendar views with download option and configurable pay summaries that provide insights without the need to run reports.
TriNet PEO
HR Plus
Integration
February 10, 2025
Marketplace
Marketplace is a curated network of business solutions, complete with preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations for select solutions. Marketplace allows customers to easily sort from a range of vendor categories: HR, finance, talent acquisition, global workforce, expenses, security and more. Whether navigating business growth or managing workforce changes, with Marketplace customers can confidently and conveniently find solutions that meet their ever-changing needs.
HR Plus
Compliance
HR
Payroll
January 8, 2025
HR Plus - Enhanced Offering
TriNet launches enhanced HR Plus offering that provides exceptional service enabled by advanced technology for small and medium-size businesses. HR Plus builds on TriNet’s industry-leading product and services catalog that is currently available to its small and medium-size business customers and combines technology with access to expert support.
HR Plus
Integration
Payroll
October 31, 2024
Integrate HR Platform Payroll with Your Trusted Retirement Plan Software using 401(k) Connect
When you request to connect HR Platform Payroll with your trusted retirement plan software via 401(k) Connect, your employees' payroll deductions and contributions will be calculated automatically and reflected in their pay stubs during each pay run - saving hours otherwise spent on manual data entries!
TriNet PEO
Payroll
June 30, 2024
Mobile App: Review and Approve Payroll
New mobile app feature for administrators to review and approve payroll while on the go. This feature helps payroll admins manage the time-sensitive nature of payroll processing with a few quick taps, for greater convenience and productivity. Mobile review and approve is currently in beta.
TriNet PEO
HR
March 19, 2024
Recruiting Reports in Reports & Analytics
Company and recruiting reports are now more accessible in one place, Reports & Analytics. Administrators can manage the recruiting lifecycle with standard reports as well as the ability to create their own reports for recruiting customization. This update helps administrators to track, review, and report their recruiting data along with their company data from a single place in the TriNet platform.
HR Plus
Payroll
March 1, 2024
R&D Tax Credit: Real-time Offset
HR Platform Payroll clients who work with Clarus R+D to help claim their federal R&D tax credit have the option to access their tax credits faster with real-time offset. Clients can elect to offset their payroll taxes on each payroll run instead of waiting to receive their tax credit refund from the IRS. Clients can also track their tax credit balance in HR Platform. With real-time offset, clients can focus on reinvesting in their business faster.
HR Plus
HR
February 2, 2024
Single Time Off Plan for Multiple Employment Based Rules
Our newest enhancement now supports a single time off plan with multiple service tiers based on period of employment with the ability to set maximum employee time-off balances, carryover caps, accrual caps, and usage caps within each tier. Employee balances can now be prorated in the middle of an accrual period and proceed to other tiers of customer designated accruals based on their time employed with the customer.
TriNet PEO
Payroll
HR
February 1, 2024
California Pay Data Reporting Updates
As part of the 2023 filing, which is due by May 8, 2024, TriNet updated specifications to the TriNet-created template report to align with the California Civil Rights Department’s updated guidance. Changes included: Reporting worksite employees who identify as non-binary along with their corresponding pay codes based on race/ethnicity/sex on the Submission, Employee Details and Audit Data files. Reporting the number of remote and non-remote worksite employee records for each unique combination of job, ethnicity/race and sex at a given establishment on the Submission file.
TriNet PEO
HR
February 1, 2024
HR Plus
Benefits
February 1, 2024
Qualifying Life Event Benefits Flow Redesign
There is a new experience to allow customer employees to make multiple changes relating to coverage and collecting required documents in a single workflow. For users of the custom line of coverage, plans can be loaded with specific rules relating to specific events, including the types of changes accepted by a carrier. This new flow will help inform the customer employee of the changes they may be allowed to make based on those rules for a specific event and collect the required documentation.
TriNet PEO
HR
February 1, 2024
Report Builder: Pre-built Templates
The Report Builder in Workforce Analytics was enhanced by adding pre-built report templates including commonly used data across each area. While clients can still build reports from scratch, these pre-built report templates can be used as a foundation for creating custom reports. Currently, there are multiple report templates available in payroll, benefits, retirement and employee job change. New report templates were made available in employee audit, employee address audit and tax withholding.
TriNet PEO
HR
January 30, 2024
Pay Options Updates
Enhancements were made to the Pay Options page on the TriNet platform to help improve the pay set up for a worksite employee. Worksite employees can now easily switch to edit mode to update their direct deposit information. Also, a column for flexible spending account was added to centralize the reimbursement setup with other account information.
HR Plus
Benefits
January 5, 2024
Benefits Enrollment Progress Page Redesign
Admins and brokers can more easily track HR Platform customer employees' progress during open enrollment. They can see when reminders are sent, verify additional details of open enrollment, such as plan mapping, and easily access links to see plan details or contribution schemes pertinent to available benefits.
TriNet PEO
Payroll
January 5, 2024
Contractor Payments
TriNet PEO clients can now pay their independent contractors through Contractor Payments. Admins can easily access Contractor Payments via single sign-on, granting them access to a suite of features. Clients can onboard independent contractors via self-service, house their independent contractor documents, select from multiple payment schedule options, and generate Form 1099-NEC.
HR Plus
Benefits
December 8, 2023
Preferred Broker Partners Updates
The Benefits Contact listed in the HR Platform dashboard and in open enrollment emails is the employee contact person to reach out with benefit questions. Previously, Preferred Broker Partners (PBPs) could only assign their broker contact as the Benefits Contact. With this update, PBPs can now add the main company administrator as a contact who can then assign to other company admins as the Benefits Contact.
HR Plus
Benefits
December 7, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
Compliance
December 5, 2023
New TriNet Learn Platform
360Learning is TriNet’s new learning management vendor. The 360Learning platform offers a modern learning experience including HR compliance training courses, the ability for clients to upload their own training content, and access to purchase premium learning content in the 360Learning content marketplace.
HR Plus
Benefits
November 9, 2023
Benefits Audit Report Redesign
This report was redesigned and can be used for HR Platform customers utilizing legacy plan loads. Included with this report is the ability to select either a single point in time or a date range spanning up to 2 years, with configurable data fields among personal details, employment details, and recorded benefits event and costs.
HR Plus
HR
November 8, 2023
Recruiting Revamp
Advanced Visual Reporting (AVR) is a significant update to how customers can access and leverage analytics in the Recruiting app powered by JazzHR. This includes a redesigned interface to easily gather actionable insights and consistently with buttons and filters, along with clear graphics within reports.* *This is only available for users with Super Administrator permissions in JazzHR on the Pro Plan or Plus Plan within the Advanced Reporting add-on.
HR Plus
Benefits
November 7, 2023
TriNet Perks for HR Platform
Powered by Abenity, TriNet Perks offers HR Platform customers and their workers exclusive access to a diverse array of discounts and deals, from pizza and movie nights to exciting adventures from thousands of local and national offers. HR Platform customers also have the option to request to feature their own products or services, promoting it to all customers using TriNet Perks.
TriNet PEO
Payroll
November 2, 2023
Payroll Final Review and Contact Information Update
We’ve enhanced the existing final approval email notification so payroll admins can easily identify which company and pay group is ready for final approval. In addition, the Contact TriNet information was updated to include various contact methods—chat, email, and phone—as well as hours of operation.
TriNet PEO
HR
November 1, 2023
Global Workforce - International One View
For our customers whose workforce extends beyond the US, there is a need to bridge the gap between TriNet’s PEO platform and their International Employer of Record (EOR). Through our integration with G-P, customers can now track and visualize their full workforce, global and domestic, within a single experience. Customers who engages with G-P for EOR services, gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the G-P platform on the TriNet PEO platform to be viewed alongside their domestic worksite employee data making it convenient to access information and managing and making workforce decisions.
TriNet PEO
HR
November 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR Plus
Benefits
November 1, 2023
TriNet Perks
TriNet customers and their employees now have access to an online directory of discounts and corporate rates with thousands of local and national vendors. You'll find deals in categories such as entertainment, travel, tech, health and fitness, auto purchasing, and much more. TriNet is excited to announce that this feature is also available on the mobile app!
TriNet PEO
Payroll
October 2, 2023
Redesigned Report Builder
The upgraded step-by-step wizard in Workforce Analytics (WFA) offers an intuitive report building journey for WFA authors. Customers are provided pre-built templates for key areas while also having the flexibility to create their own report from scratch. Recommended filters are also provided based on the selected report fields.
TriNet PEO
HR
October 1, 2023
Enhanced Text Editor (TinyMCE)
TriNet PEO Hire is introducing a new enhanced text editor when creating job descriptions. The new text editor automatically retains the copy and paste formatting from Microsoft Word and Google Docs. Additional enhancements include the ability to undo and redo text, search and replace text, and print.
HR Plus
HR
Payroll
October 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
Benefits
October 1, 2023
Personalized Benefits Experience Through Collaboration with Healthee
TriNet’s strategic relationship with Healthee provides direct access to modern tools for benefits navigation, which help employees pick the right benefits for their families and better utilize their existing benefits.
HR Plus
HR
October 1, 2023
Form I-9 Updates
We have improved the onboarding checklist and updated the Form I-9 and Form I-9 Reverification templates to align with the most recent United States Citizenship and Immigration Service's (USCIS) published revised version. The employee profile was redesigned for admins to effortlessly navigate and review this information.
TriNet PEO
HR Plus
HR
October 1, 2023
EEO Report Enhancements
Our platform now supports the compliance changes announced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) required for 2022 reporting across both the PEO and SaaS reporting applications. These enhancements include additional data fields and updated header descriptions to align with the EEOC terminology change.
TriNet PEO
Benefits
August 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
August 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
Benefits
August 1, 2023
HR Plus
HR
July 1, 2023
Custom Reports for Time & Attendance
Time & Attendance data has been added to custom reporting, giving client admins the flexibility to create custom Time & Attendance reports and combine the data with other types of HR data - which can be filtered by pay period or date range. Client admins can also choose from pre-defined templates of Time & Attendance data in their report creation journey.
HR Plus
HR
Payroll
July 1, 2023
Advanced Service of Time Off Rules
A significant enhancement that helps to simplify policy configuration, reduce manual efforts, and increase customer satisfaction. With this addition, TriNet HR Platform customers can create a single policy with different types of cap information for workers based on their completed service, eliminating the need for multiple policies and manual transitions. Key features include separate categorization, such as settings for accrual and eligibility, as well as the ability to add multiple tenures and set attributes like accrual rate, balance, and caps for accrual, usage and carry-over.
HR Plus
HR
July 1, 2023
Work Groups in Hiring
We have enhanced the hiring flow with added flexibility to assign multiple labor groups in the hiring checklist. This will help client admins complete work group assignments during the hiring flow itself without going through a change request flow later on. This will improve the admin’s experience by reducing the time required to complete hiring, as well as reducing manual errors in payroll due to a lack of labor group assignment.
HR Plus
Integration
June 7, 2023
Connect Payroll with NetSuite or Sage Intacct
By integrating TriNet Payroll with your trusted accounting software, you can streamline your payroll processes and better focus on your business. Easily set up the integration with just a few clicks. Automatically transfer data to send pay run transactions and balance your books, reducing risk, and ensuring accuracy.
HR Plus
Payroll
June 1, 2023
HR Plus
Payroll
June 1, 2023
Bulk Download of Paycheck Stubs
The Payroll Processing software now automates the ability to bulk download paycheck stubs to a single click, saving time.
TriNet PEO
Benefits
June 1, 2023
Life Status Change or Address Change (ADR) Combined Election with Open Enrollment
Worksite employees with a life status change event or an address change can now make their open enrollment (OE) elections within the same workflow. This eliminates the current manual process. Separate dashboard notices containing links for each event will provide direction to elect the life status change (LSC) enrollment first and the OE election next. Life status change and address change elections will be automatically forwarded to the OE event and worksite employees will receive two confirmations, as well as a review for FSA and HSA elections. The automated processing available with real time events will be supported for the benefits teams to see elections in process and support the worksite employee questions.
HR Plus
Integration
May 1, 2023
Access Token Lifecycle Management
Updates were made to the access tokens for custom integrations to help manage the lifecycle which helps strengthen the security of business data. If a token has been inactive for more than 90 days, it will be identified as idle and a required action will be noted under Tasks on the dashboard to revoke the token.
TriNet PEO
Payroll
May 1, 2023
HR Plus
HR
April 1, 2023
Time & Attendance Guidebooks in People Analytics
Client administrators have insight into their employee's work hours and schedule timelines of their workforces in one central place. Details and patterns can be segmented across departments and locations, allowing admins to focus on scheduling patterns to make data-driven decisions and optimize work schedules for efficiency.
TriNet PEO
HR
March 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
March 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
March 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
Payroll
HR
Benefits
March 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
March 1, 2023
HR Plus
HR
February 1, 2023
HR Plus
HR
February 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
January 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
Benefits
January 1, 2023
TriNet PEO
HR
January 1, 2023
EEO-1 Component Report
TriNet's EEO-1 Component 1 Report delivers aggregated company establishment and worksite employee data to help support with reporting requirements. The report enhancement in Workforce Analytics will enable clients to gather, evaluate, and export the submission data on a required file format.
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