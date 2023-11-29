What's New

Greater support for our customers through deeper partnerships, newer capabilities and continued investments. Check out our featured updates to see some of our most exciting recent developments. Scroll further to see more updates and enhancements, and filter by solution type and service category.
Featured Updates
TriNet Perks
TriNet customers and their employees now have access to an online directory of discounts and corporate rates with thousands of local and national vendors. You'll find deals in categories such as entertainment, travel, tech, health and fitness, auto purchasing, and much more. TriNet is excited to announce that this feature is also available on the mobile app!
Benefits Guide
TriNet PEO clients can now generate a custom Benefits Guide for current and prospective worksite employees. Each guide will display the company specific TriNet-sponsored benefit offerings, including rates, based on ZIP code, and eligibility.
Personalized Benefits Experience Through Collaboration with Healthee
TriNet’s strategic relationship with Healthee provides direct access to modern tools for benefits navigation, which help employees pick the right benefits for their families and better utilize their existing benefits.
All Updates
New Feature | June 2023
Life Status Change or Address Change (ADR) Combined Election with Open Enrollment
Worksite employees with a life status change event or an address change can now make their open enrollment (OE) elections within the same workflow. This eliminates the current manual process. Separate dashboard notices containing links for each event will provide direction to elect the life status change (LSC) enrollment first and the OE election next. Life status change and address change elections will be automatically forwarded to the OE event and worksite employees will receive two confirmations, as well as a review for FSA and HSA elections. The automated processing available with real time events will be supported for the benefits teams to see elections in process and support the worksite employee questions.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Benefits
Enhancement | May 2023
Auto-Load Time Off
An enhancement was made to auto-load approved time off hours to the payroll grid. This eliminates an extra step of uploading approved time off hours to the payroll grid for processing.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Payroll
New Product | October 2023
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Benefits
New Feature | March 2023
Leave of Absence Daily Notifications
The newly created Leave of Absence daily report provides a brief overview of successes and failures that can potentially be addressed further.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
New Feature | January 2023
New Hire Onboarding Dashboard
Client administrators have to keep track of their new hires' onboarding progress and ensure they complete all the required activities. This dashboard provides visibility to all of the assigned onboarding tasks and their status of new hires.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
Enhancement | October 2023
Form I-9 Updates
We have improved the onboarding checklist and updated the Form I-9 and Form I-9 Reverification templates to align with the most recent United States Citizenship and Immigration Service's (USCIS) published revised version. The employee profile was redesigned for admins to effortlessly navigate and review this information.
Solutions:
HR Platform
HR
Enhancement | October 2023
EEO Report Enhancements
Our platform now supports the compliance changes announced by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) required for 2022 reporting across both the PEO and SaaS reporting applications. These enhancements include additional data fields and updated header descriptions to align with the EEOC terminology change.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO, HR Platform
HR
Enhancement | February 2023
Remote Work Location Enhancements
Enhanced support for remote workers provides the ability to classify remote locations separate from company addresses, automate locations for remote new hires based on their home address, and more.
Solutions:
HR Platform
HR
Enhancement | February 2023
Artificial Intelligence Predictions in People Analytics
Leverage AI enhanced dashboards to help gather insights into predictions of potential workforce separations, so you can take action with retention efforts.
Solutions:
HR Platform
HR
Enhancement | March 2023
Access to Knowledge Articles
When a customer is opening a case, we'll now display a list of suggested knowledge articles that will dynamicaly adjust based on the case information. TriNet PEO customers can also view knowledge articles on the TriNet PEO mobile app.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
New Feature | March 2023
Document Import Tool
Clients can upload many documents at once into the TriNet PEO platform, assign a document type and employee name and then store in their employee folders.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
Enhancement | March 2023
Bulk Hire Employees
Client admins can upload a file to hire multiple worksite employees at once via the TriNet PEO platform.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
Enhancement | January 2023
EEO-1 Component Report
TriNet's EEO-1 Component 1 Report delivers aggregated company establishment and worksite employee data to help support with reporting requirements. The report enhancement in Workforce Analytics will enable clients to gather, evaluate, and export the submission data on a required file format.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
HR
Enhancement | March 2023
Search Optimization
Clients can now perform a global platform search of the TriNet PEO platform which will include reports and dashboards. The search feature now renders better search results based on the key words users enter when searching for reports making it much easier to search.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Payroll
HR
Benefits
New Feature | January 2023
Benefits Strategy Solutions - Compare Plan Features
TriNet PEO clients can compare current plan details to renewal plan details. Customer decision-makers can see if worksite employees will be impacted by changes to the TriNet-sponsored medical, dental, or vision plans.
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Benefits
New Feature | August 2023
Solutions:
TriNet PEO
Benefits
New Feature | November 2023
Solutions:
TriNet PEO, HR Platform
Benefits
Enhancement | July 2023
Work Groups in Hiring
We have enhanced the hiring flow with added flexibility to assign multiple labor groups in the hiring checklist. This will help client admins complete work group assignments during the hiring flow itself without going through a change request flow later on. This will improve the admin’s experience by reducing the time required to complete hiring, as well as reducing manual errors in payroll due to a lack of labor group assignment.
Solutions:
HR Platform
HR
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.