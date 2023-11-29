What's New

New Feature | June 2023

Life Status Change or Address Change (ADR) Combined Election with Open Enrollment

Worksite employees with a life status change event or an address change can now make their open enrollment (OE) elections within the same workflow. This eliminates the current manual process. Separate dashboard notices containing links for each event will provide direction to elect the life status change (LSC) enrollment first and the OE election next. Life status change and address change elections will be automatically forwarded to the OE event and worksite employees will receive two confirmations, as well as a review for FSA and HSA elections. The automated processing available with real time events will be supported for the benefits teams to see elections in process and support the worksite employee questions.

Solutions: TriNet PEO