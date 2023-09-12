TriNet Introduces New Personalized Benefits Experience Through Collaboration with Healthee

Las Vegas, NV — October 10, 2023 — Today at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2023, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a collaboration with Healthee, an industry leader in AI-powered digital solutions that enhance the health and wellness experience. TriNet’s partnership with Healthee will provide TriNet customers with exclusive access to Healthee's market-leading solutions delivered directly to TriNet’s customers.

TriNet’s strategic relationship with Healthee provides direct access to modern tools for benefits navigation, which help employees pick the right benefits for their families and better utilize their existing benefits.

“Understanding the ins and outs of benefits plans can be daunting. Leveraging Healthee's AI-powered products will allow us to educate and empower our customers like never before.” said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer at TriNet. “This partnership puts technology directly into the hands of employees, allowing for a better and more informed experience.”

“Our combined expertise and deep industry knowledge position us to drive innovation and set new industry standards,” says Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-Founder of Healthee. “Together, we aim to reshape the landscape of employee benefits, making it more intuitive, personalized, and efficient.”

Additional features including an AI-powered personal health assistant are planned to be available in 2024.