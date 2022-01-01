Frequently Asked Questions

A PEO delivers services to its customers through a shared tax ID; this model is referred to as a “co-employer” or “co-employment” relationship. Companies working with PEOs retain complete control over operations, workforce management, building company culture and defining the employment brand.



The service provided by an ASO does not establish a co-employment relationship. The ASO does not process payroll and remit and report taxes under its own FEIN, nor can it provide access to benefits as a sponsor of a benefits plan. The client company remains the sole sponsor when working with an ASO. Read our blog for more details on ASO vs PEO.