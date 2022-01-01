See the real-world benefits outsourced HR delivers.

If you need an HR function up-and-running quickly without a huge outlay of cash, a professional employer organization (PEO) is a great option. It can help save you time and money, so you can focus on your people and growing your business.

How can outsourcing HR bring value to your business?

A PEO can help you:

  • Deal effectively with issues 24/7*
  • Mitigate exposure to fines and lawsuits
  • Compete for top talent
  • Focus on your business


* TriNet provides 24/7 support from our team (except on select U.S. holidays).

On average PEOs bring:

27%

annual return on investment

$1,775

per year savings per employee

Nearly 20%

reduction in employee turnover





* National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) 2019

Companies We Work With

“The TriNet team has helped us administer the best benefits possible to our employees. They help us address performance-related issues and terminations when necessary. They help to keep us compliant with state regulations and the ever-changing HR world.”

Tara S.
Director of Operations
Financial Services
51-200 employees

About TriNet

30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~16,300

Clients as of 12/31/21

364,900

Worksite employees as of 12/31/21

