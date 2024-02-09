HR for Education
Achieve simplicity with an all-in-one HR and employee benefits solution custom-built for schools.
The expertise and tools you need to manage HR at your school
Education leaders are constantly searching for ways to streamline processes while managing a tight budget. To add to this, employment law is complicated and mistakes can be extremely costly. A full-service HR solution with access to friendly experts and premium benefit options can help you support your mission. TriNet helps you attract great teachers and school leaders while helping you stay compliant and reducing administrative HR tasks.
Focus on the business of education, less on budgets
You rely on every dollar and manage your budget for success. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure,* you can help predict your HR costs while keeping your budget well in view.
Manage efficiently with a comprehensive HR solution
TriNet’s online self-service tools make it easy for faculty to manage benefits, request PTO and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues. With TriNet’s HR services, you get online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and reporting tools to help guide processes unique to schools—like tracking multiple rates of pay per person and costs by job function.
Summit Public Schools
California, Washington
“The genesis to working with TriNet was when we were doing some explosive growth in terms of trying to nationally change the conversation about education,” explains Joyce Montgomery, CFO at Summit. “We had people basically working in all four corners of the country, so a typical, stand-alone payroll company wasn’t necessarily going to be successful for us.” As a comprehensive HR solution, TriNet not only helps Summit navigate each state’s payroll tax requirements, but also helps them comply with varying employment regulations and requirements spanning wages, benefits, paid leave and unemployment insurance claims, to name a few.