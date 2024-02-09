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HR for Education

Achieve simplicity with an all-in-one HR and employee benefits solution custom-built for schools.

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HR solutions for Education
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The expertise and tools you need to manage HR at your school

Education leaders are constantly searching for ways to streamline processes while managing a tight budget. To add to this, employment law is complicated and mistakes can be extremely costly. A full-service HR solution with access to friendly experts and premium benefit options can help you support your mission. TriNet helps you attract great teachers and school leaders while helping you stay compliant and reducing administrative HR tasks.

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Focus on the business of education, less on budgets

You rely on every dollar and manage your budget for success. With a single solution for your HR needs and a fixed per employee per month administrative cost structure,* you can help predict your HR costs while keeping your budget well in view.

* Our services and products involve limitations, exceptions, and conditions, and the material and descriptions herein are for informational purposes only. Our obligations for any service or product are solely those set forth in a written service agreement signed by both TriNet and our client.
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Manage efficiently with a comprehensive HR solution

TriNet’s online self-service tools make it easy for faculty to manage benefits, request PTO and update direct deposit, which means you’ll spend less time on these day-to-day issues. With TriNet’s HR services, you get online payroll processing, tax reporting and remittance, PTO tracking and reporting tools to help guide processes unique to schools—like tracking multiple rates of pay per person and costs by job function.

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Summit Public Schools

California, Washington

“The genesis to working with TriNet was when we were doing some explosive growth in terms of trying to nationally change the conversation about education,” explains Joyce Montgomery, CFO at Summit. “We had people basically working in all four corners of the country, so a typical, stand-alone payroll company wasn’t necessarily going to be successful for us.” As a comprehensive HR solution, TriNet not only helps Summit navigate each state’s payroll tax requirements, but also helps them comply with varying employment regulations and requirements spanning wages, benefits, paid leave and unemployment insurance claims, to name a few.

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Working together for you

A team of HR experts who look out for your business
Administrative help with managing payroll and benefits
HR best practices guidance on complex and sensitive issues
Workers’ compensation insurance
Risk mitigation services to help prevent employer liability, such as workplace lawsuits
Employee Support Center offering professional help with common HR questions
Health, dental and vision insurance
Life insurance and AD&D
Discounts on auto, home and pet insurance
Commuter benefits
Personal legal guidance
401(k)
Payroll and benefits administration
Time and attendance tracking
Applicant tracking software
Expense and performance management software
Mobile app, reporting and analytics
Employee discount marketplace
Explore our other services
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Benefits Options

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Payroll Services

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Risk Mitigation

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Technology Platform

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HR Expertise

Joyce Montgomery, CFO, Summit Public Schools
"TriNet gives us so much value and so many options that we just can't get in any other way. To take something like that away from our staff would probably have very detrimental implications."
Joyce Montgomery
Chief Financial Officer, Summit Public Schools
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Joyce Montgomery, CFO, Summit Public Schools
Reviews featured on TrustRadius
* These reviewers were offered a gift card to thank them for their time irrespective of their opinion.

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

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