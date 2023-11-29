Summit Public Schools

HR expertise and technology for the unique needs of schools

Like Summit, most schools will attest that the variety of professionals who come together to help students are vital to the school’s success. This includes faculty, administrators and operations, some of whom may work part-time or full-time, and may be paid hourly or salaried. The diverse requirements of these positions can be cumbersome for payroll, especially with the cyclical nature of the academic year. “We have teachers who work a certain length of time during the year, administrators who work a separate time of year, and hourly employees,” explains Joyce Montgomery, CFO at Summit. Joyce greatly values TriNet’s accurate and simple payroll solution with what she refers to as “wind-up-and-go” features. Her team accesses TriNet payroll through a comprehensive technology platform. Joyce appreciates the functionality which includes automatic processing with payroll preview, integrated time and attendance tracking, and the ability to implement multiple pay rates, frequencies and salary schedules. It also helps that their teachers have continuous access to benefits over the summer despite their non-standard, 11-month contracts. Joyce tells us, “The reality is, I never hear a complaint about payroll. Never. And as the CFO, that's good news.”

The technology is complemented by a service team who helps Summit administrators tackle tough HR issues that schools face. “TriNet HR experts are very responsive to our questions and concerns when things come up,” said Joyce. TriNet recognizes that the myriad of available leave plans often apply to schools differently and helps with processing these complex leave logistics. Strategic HR experts also meet with Summit leaders to proactively plan for HR needs that arise during the summer—addressing areas such as new hires, terminations, additional pay groups, stipends and more. This helps to ensure a smooth start to the upcoming academic year.